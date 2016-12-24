Christmas detox: could you spend the weekend without your phone?

Could you last an entire weekend without looking at your phone?

Millions of people, feeling overwhelmed by the web, are taking a holiday from the online world. And this Christmas, one social media campaign, #phonedownchristmas, is urging people to use the festivities to log off.

But is it really possible for an internet addict to ditch digital for an entire weekend?

Presenter: Anisa Subedar

Video Journalist: Alex Dackevych

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.