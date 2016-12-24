Christmas detox: could you spend the weekend without your phone?

2:01
5 December 2016
24 December 2016 Last updated at 01:36 GMT
Could you last an entire weekend without looking at your phone?
Millions of people, feeling overwhelmed by the web, are taking a holiday from the online world. And this Christmas, one social media campaign, #phonedownchristmas, is urging people to use the festivities to log off.
But is it really possible for an internet addict to ditch digital for an entire weekend?
Presenter: Anisa Subedar
Video Journalist: Alex Dackevych
