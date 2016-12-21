Ballerinas storm the streets of Cairo

The Ballerinas of Cairo are refusing to be intimidated by the recent terrorist attacks that shook the Egyptian capital. Instead, they're taking to the streets.

The dancers' project to reclaim the streets for women went viral when they began twirling their way around the city, sharing photographs and videos online.

Video Journalist: Amelia Martyn-Hemphill

