Quiz of the week's news

Info It's the Magazine's 7 days, 7 questions quiz - an opportunity to prove to yourself and others that you are a news oracle. Failing that, you can always claim to have had better things to do during the past week than swot up on current affairs.

1.) Multiple Choice Question The News of the World is no more. The last edition sold 1.1 million extra copies on top of the usual 2.66 million. But in which decade did sales of the newspaper reach 8.5 million? 1920s

1950s

1980s



2.) Multiple Choice Question A woman returned to her Cumbrian home this week to find a near perfect imprint of an owl on her window. Why do more birds than normal fly into windows at this time of year? More young birds around

It's mating season

Warm weather makes birds dopey



3.) Multiple Choice Question A couple from Ayrshire have won the £161m EuroMillions jackpot. Where does the win place them in the Sunday Times Rich List, compared to David and Victoria Beckham? Higher

Same

Lower



4.) Missing Word Question Scientists grow new * from stem cells ear

hands

teeth



5.) Multiple Choice Question Austrian police had to issue a driving licence showing a man wearing a strainer on his head because he claimed it was the confessional headgear of which religion? Pastafarianism

Vegetarianism

Utensilism



Info Niko Alm applied to wear the strainer after reading headgear was allowed in official pictures for confessional reasons. Mr Alm claims the strainer is confessional headgear for pastafarians like himself. Pastafarians follow the Flying Spaghetti Monster and believe pirates are "divine beings".

6.) Multiple Choice Question Actress Mila Kunis agreed to go to a military ball with a US Marine after he asked her out on YouTube. Reports say she's now pulled out, but who else has been invited? The Duchess of Cambridge

Action hero Chuck Norris

Graham Norton

All of the above



7.) Multiple Choice Question A Tanzanian scientist has created a powerful new weapon against disease-spreading mosquitoes - a trap that uses the pungent odour of what? Smelly socks

Arm pits

Bad breath



Answers It's the 1950s. It reportedly made it the world's biggest selling newspaper. More birds collide with windows or start to attack them at this time of year because so many young birds are around, says the RSPB. They are learning to fly and learning what windows are. It's lower - but only just. The £161m jackpot will catapult Colin and Chris Weir to 430th place in the list, just behind the Beckhams at 420th with a combined fortune of £165m. It's teeth. Scientists in Japan have grown the teeth from stem cells planted in the mouths of mice. It's pastafarianism. It's action hero Chuck Norris, who was invited by another soldier, according to the Times. As yet, we do not know if he has accepted. Kunis was asked to the annual Marine Corp Ball by Sergeant Scott Moore. She accepted but reports say she's pulled out due to filming commitments. It's smelly socks. The pongy garments attract four times as many of the deadly mosquitoes as the scent of a human body. By spraying a similar smell into special traps outside homes, they stopped the bugs going inside and biting people.