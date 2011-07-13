7 questions on PowerPoint There's a new political party in Switzerland and its sole aim is to have the PowerPoint presentation outlawed. The Anti-PowerPoint Party says banning it would allow people to get back to "real" work. How much do you know about the world of the business slideshow?

1.) Multiple Choice Question The software was created in 1984 and was renamed PowerPoint in 1987. What was its original moniker? Presenter

PowerSlide

BulletPoint



2.) Multiple Choice Question "When we understand that slide, we'll have won the war." Who said that? Gen Stanley McChrystal

War reporter Christina Lamb

Former US President George W Bush



3.) Multiple Choice Question Believe it or not there are other brands of presentation software. Which of these is not an alternative to PowerPoint? Keynote

Showmaker

Prezi



4.) Multiple Choice Question PowerPoint is not just used as a business tool. Which of these musicians creates art using the program? Joni Mitchell

David Byrne

Ronnie Wood



5.) Multiple Choice Question An eight-minute animated film has been created using 199 PowerPoint slides. It's a pastiche of James Bond, Star Wars and what other film franchise? The Bourne trilogy

The Lord of the Rings

The Matrix



6.) Missing Word Question the most loathsome, vicious and * piece of software ever produced coma-inducing

immoral

depressing



7.) Multiple Choice Question According to research, 24% of people would rather forgo what for a day than sit through a bad PowerPoint presentation? Internet

Coffee

Sex



Answers It was Presenter. It was the brainchild of Robert Gaskins and Dennis Austin, and they were working for US company Forethought at the time. The product had to be renamed because of a trademark issue. Microsoft purchased the rights for PowerPoint the same year. It was Gen McChrystal who made the comment after seeing a mind-boggling spaghetti-like diagram designed to explain the complexity of the war in Afghanistan. Another US military commander banned PowerPoint when he led an offensive in Iraq in 2005. It was Showmaker. Keynote is owned by Apple, and Prezi is web-based. There is also open-source Impress, part of the OpenOffice suite. It was David Byrne, who says he started using it as a "joke" but then the work took on a life of its own. Both Ronnie Wood and Joni Mitchell are known for their art and their work has appeared in various exhibitions. It was The Matrix. The film is called Infiltration and was created by Jeremiah Lee. It's immoral. Many things have been said about the ability of PowerPoint to oversimplify material and bore audiences, but this quote is one of the most frequently used. It's sex. People would forgo it, do their taxes or even see the dentist rather than watch a bad PowerPoint presentation, according to a survey of people who use business software daily.