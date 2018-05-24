Trump cancels summit with Kim
Summary
- Donald Trump cancels next month's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
- He says it was because of "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent North Korean statement
- The summit had aimed to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons
- It would have been the first time a sitting US president met a North Korean leader
- Earlier, North Korea appeared to blow up tunnels at its only nuclear test site
Live Reporting
By Yaroslav Lukov and Max Matza
All times stated are UK
Trump pulls out of North Korea summit
The US president blamed "tremendous anger and open hostility" from North Korea for the move.Read more
Trump blamed "tremendous anger and open hostility" from North Korea.
He said it was possible a meeting could still take place but warned North Korea against committing "foolish" acts.
'Total goat rodeo'
This tweet by Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale is being widely shared.
Dale asked Jeffrey Lewis from the Middlebury Inst of International Studies for his reaction to Trump's summit cancellation:
According to the Urban Dictionary, a goat rodeo refers to a "chaotic situation, often one that involves several people, each with a different agenda/vision/perception of what's going on".
Another definition on the same site says a goat rodeo is a "scenario that requires about 100 things to go right at once if you intend to walk away from it".
'War is more likely' - Obama officials react
Several former senior Obama officials have been tweeting their thoughts on today's news.
Here's what they had to say:
White House officials 'look stressed'
The BBC's White House reporter Tara McKelvey says that White House staff today appear to be "sweaty and overworked".
Meanwhile, that sinkhole doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.
White House lawn sinkhole spawns swamp jokes - BBC News
Did Kim's attitude change after China trip?
Trump insisted to reporters that he had a "wonderful dialogue" with North Korea, and refused to say who was to blame for the breakdown in talks.
"The dialogue was good until recently," he said.
He added that he thought he knew what went wrong, but declined to explain it - "Someday, I'll give it to you, you can write about it in a book," he said.
Two days ago, Trump suggested that China was to blame
Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "world-class poker player" Trump said, after Kim travelled to China for his second meeting there in recent weeks.
"There was a difference when Kim Jong-un left China a second time," he said two days ago.
"There was a somewhat difference attitude after that meeting, and I'm a little surprised."
"Now maybe nothing happened. I'm not blaming anybody. But I'm just saying maybe nothing happened and maybe it did."
"But there was a different attitude by the North Korean folks after that meeting."
Did Trump 'trick' Kim?
The editor of China's English-language newspaper the Global Times appears to think so.
He says Mr Trump's announcement that he was cancelling the summit with Kim came a few hours after Pyongyang said it had dismantled its only nuclear test site at Punggye-ri.
"Many people would think" Trump had tricked Kim, Hu Xijin said.
'Some test site destruction' - Pentagon
Washington Examiner reporter Jamie McIntyre quotes a Pentagon official as saying that there has been "some visible destruction to the entrances of the tunnels" at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site.
Earlier, foreign reporters at the Punggye-ri site in the north-east said they had witnessed a huge blast. Pyongyang later said the site had been dismantled.
However scientists believe it partially collapsed after the last test in September 2017, rendering it unusable.
Independent inspectors were not allowed to witness the process of the dismantling of the Punggye-ri site in the mountainous region of the country, and some worry it could be easily reversible, the BBC's Laura Bicker reports.
North Korea nuclear test tunnels at Punggye-ri 'destroyed'
Moon: Cancellation 'very regrettable'
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed deep regret over Trump's decision to cancel his meeting with Kim, the Yonhap news agency reported.
"I am very perplexed and it is very regrettable that the North Korea-US summit will not be held on June 12 when it was scheduled to be held," Moon was quoted as saying at a meeting with his top security officials.
WATCH: Trump's full statement on North Korea
And here's the full statement by President Trump on why he decided to cancel the 12 June summit with the North Korean leader.
'Way forward in hands of North Korea' - Pentagon
The Pentagon says the way forward now is in hands of North Korea, and the US military will continue to ensure that America's alliance with partners is strong, Reuters reports.
What now for the summit coin?
Well, it is still being sold, correspondents say, although at the time of writing the link to buy it from the official White House gift shop was not working.
A screengrab taken by the BBC's North America Correspondent Anthony Zurcher earlier shows the gift shop insisting the coin would be made regardless of whether the summit took place or not.
Refunds would be available - but the gift shop says "most supporters" have said they want this "heirloom of political history" whether or not there is a meeting to commemorate.
Trump: 'US military is ready if necessary'
Singapore regrets summit will not take place
Singapore - where the Trump-Kim meeting was scheduled to take place on 12 June - has issued a statement regretting its cancellation.
Analysing Trump's letter to Kim Jong-un
Anthony Zurcher
North America reporter
The note begins by thanking Kim for his 'time and patience', then the president's pen turns poison.Read more
Moon urges direct US-North Korea talks
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged the US and North Korean leaders to hold direct talks, Yonhap news agency reports.
He said the denculearisation of the Korean should not be delayed.
"Denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace are historic tasks that can neither be abandoned nor delayed," the president said in an emergency meeting with his top security officials at his office.
'North Korea wins, US loses'
Vipin Narang, a professor of political science at MIT in Massachussetts, has given his take on the day's events.
He says North Korea and China are the winners in this situation, and the US, Japan and "pretty much everyone else" are the losers.
That's because, he says, North Korea gets to keep its nuclear weapons and "baited" the US into pulling out of talks, making it look like the "bad guy".
Trump 'creating double nuclear trouble' - Democrat
Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, who serves as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has just passed us this statement.
He says Trump had no choice but to cancel the meeting, and that it's unfortunate that this comes just after Trump cancelled a nuclear deal with Iran.
"While it is regrettable that we are back to comparing the size of our nuclear arsenals, the decision to call off the summit was the necessary result of a poor negotiating strategy in which the President made it all too clear to North Korea that he needed the summit more than the North Korean dictator.
He says that he hopes for renewed negotiations in the future, but says that Trump has essentially created a double problem for the US today.
"Having created an increased nuclear threat from Iran with his abandonment of that deal, the last thing the United States needs is two nuclear problems at the same time."
'Seize opportunity,' Trump urges North Korea
After his statement on North Korea, Trump answered a few questions from reporters.
"I really believe Kim wants to do what's right," he said.
"The dialogue was good until recently," he added, urging North Korea to "seize the opportunity" to resolve the issue.
The US president also said he knew "what happened" that prompted North Korea to make recent critical remarks, but added that he would not tell this - at least for now.
BreakingTrump: 'US and allies ready'
The US president says he has spoken to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and allied countries and they are "ready" should North Korea carry out "foolish acts".
He says he is "hopeful" that positive steps can be made but says that if not, "we are more ready than we have ever been before".
Breaking'Maximum pressure campaign will continue'
A "maximum pressure campaign will continue" on North Korea, says Trump
"We will never compromise the safety and security of the United States of America," he says, adding that he feels "very very strongly about it".
He is now talking about efforts to boost US military strength.
BreakingTrump to Kim: 'Do what's right'
"I hope that Kim Jong-un will ultimately do what is right not only for himself, but perhaps most importantly, what's right for his people who are suffering greatly and needlessly," he says.
BreakingTrump: 'Tremendous setback for the world'
Trump is speaking now from the White House
"Based on the recent statements by North Korea I have decided to terminate the planned summit on 12 June.
"Many things can happen and a great opportunity lies ahead potentially," he says.
He adds that this step is a "tremendous setback for North Korea and the world".
UN chief 'deeply disappointed'
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep disappointment about the cancellation of next month's summit.
He urged all parties to continue their dialogue to try to "find a path to the peaceful and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula", Reuters reports.
Reading the letter: Part 3
Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC Washington
The business letter-writing template kicks in again in the closing paragraph, albeit with somewhat tortured prose. “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write”. We have operators standing by!
It finishes on a wistful note. In his tweet announcing the time and place of the now-cancelled summit, the president had said the meeting could be a “very special moment for World Peace”!
His supporters had even broached the idea that he should win a Nobel Prize. Now that prospect appears to have been dashed - and it’s a “sad moment in history”.
Reading the letter: Part 2
Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC Washington
By the second paragraph, the diplomatic gloves are back on. There’s an emphasis of the recent thaw between the new nations and a hint that suggests the door has not been fully slammed shut.
The two nations had a ”wonderful dialogue”. The president is still looking forward to meeting the North Korean strongman (nuclear apocalypse notwithstanding). And releasing three American prisoners, one of whom had been sentenced to forced labour in a sham trial, was a much-appreciated “beautiful gesture”.
There will certainly be some critics who question whether this is an appropriate place to turn on the charm.
Reading the letter: Part 1
Analysis by Anthony Zurcher, BBC North America Correspondent
The missive from Donald Trump - addressed to “his excellency”, an unusual title for Kim Jong-Un - begins a bit like a corporate form letter, thanking the North Korean leader for his “time, patience and effort”.
There’s a bit of a passive-aggressive dig at Kim Jong-un - pointing out that he was the one who wanted the meeting, even if that’s “totally irrelevant” - and an emphasis that this was a “long-planned meeting” (the idea was first suggested in March and a date and time set just weeks ago).
The real meat of the letter comes at the end of the paragraph, however, as the president’s pen turns poison.
The North Koreans announced Thursday morning that they had collapsed the tunnels at their nuclear test site, but they accompanied it with threats of nuclear war and a demeaning swipe at Vice-President Mike Pence. Mr Trump has shown time and time again that he won’t abide verbal swipes from the North Koreans.
He responds to their nuclear sabre-rattling with another round of “fire and fury” style language, boasting about the massive and powerful US nuclear arsenal that Donald Trump prays to God will never be used. It’s a return to the rhetoric of last summer, when it appeared the US and North Korea were headed toward a military confrontation. The start of the letter may be diplomat-speak, but this is Mr Trump’s voice coming through.
Senators joke about cancelling Singapore flights
A transcript of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee room captured senators making jokes about cancelling their flights to Singapore, as they awaited Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify.
Pompeo 'still optimistic' talks will happen
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has met twice with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang in the past few weeks, explained to a senate committee why he had recommended that the US hold talks with the isolated country.
He also said he was "still optimistic" that talks would eventually take place and said this view was shared by Trump.
US Republicans congratulate Trump
“North Korea has a long history of demanding concessions merely to negotiate," Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said in a statement congratulating Trump for not having "fallen for this ruse".
"I commend the president for seeing through Kim Jong Un’s fraud. As I have long said, our maximum-pressure campaign on North Korea must continue."
Colorado's and Nebraska's Republican senators also praised Trump's decision to cancel.
Cancellation came after nuclear test site blast
Trump's announcement that he was cancelling the planned summit with Kim came hours after North Korea said it had dismantled tunnels at its only nuclear test site.
Foreign reporters at the Punggye-ri site in the north-east said they had witnessed a huge blast.
Pyongyang later said the site had been dismantled.
But scientists believe it partially collapsed after the last test in September 2017, rendering it unusable.
South Korea holds urgent security meeting
South Korean President Moon Jae-in met his top security officials after President Trump's decision to cancel the summit, Reuters reports quoting presidential press-secretary Yoon Young-chan.
Trump misspells Kim's name in tweet
Mr Trump has now tweeted his letter to Kim Jong-un from his personal Twitter account.
In the tweet itself, he has misspelled the North Korean leader's name, referring to him as "Kim Jung Un".
Pompeo reads out Trump letter
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo read out Trump's letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the start of his testimony.
Trump to speak soon
Trump is due to speak at an event to sign a economic growth bill into law.
We do not know if he will be taking questions from reporters.
Some US journalists have expressed surprise that Mr Trump chose to announce his news through a letter rather than a tweet.
He is due to speak at 11:30 local time (15:30 GMT).
What did Mr Trump's letter say?
In his letter to Mr Kim, Mr Trump said he had been looking forward to the now-cancelled summit in Singapore on 12 June.
"I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have the long-planned meeting," Mr Trump said.
"You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used," he added.
Mr Trump ended his letter by saying Mr Kim should call him if he changed his mind.
"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history," he said.
North Korean official Choe Son-hui had earlier said the North would not "beg" for dialogue and warned of a "nuclear showdown" if diplomacy failed.
Diplomacy left in disarray
Analysis by Jonathan Marcus, BBC diplomatic correspondent
The Trump administration insists that North Korea was not responding sufficiently in the summit preparations, raising doubts that the meeting would be able to achieve a positive outcome.
The big question is: what happens now?
Prior to the thaw in relations between North and South Korea that began the process that led to the summit date, wild rhetoric was being exchanged between Pyongyang and Washington raising serious fears of a renewed conflict on the Korean Peninsula.
Will North Korea now resume its long-range ballistic missile testing? Will the war of words be renewed? Or might there be a slim chance of some kind of diplomatic process being maintained?