The high school is about 40 miles south of Houston

Mass shooting at Santa Fe High School

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Police say at least eight people are dead after a school shooting in Texas
  2. A male suspect is in custody who is believed to be a student
  3. President Trump has called the attack "horrific"
  4. An attack in Florida this year led to mass protests calling for gun control

Live Reporting

By Gareth Evans, Yaroslav Lukov and Courtney Subramanian

All times stated are UK

At least nine in hospital

Officials have said at least nine people are being treated at area hospitals.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses describe attack

Several students have spoken to local media and described hearing a fire alarm go off shortly before 08:00 local time.

It is not clear how the alarm was activated.

One witness told KTRK-TV the shooting happened in her art class.

"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting," the student said, "and this girl got shot in the leg."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two held over shooting - police

Texas police say first reports of an "active shooter situation" emerged just before 08:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

They say one person - a suspect - is in custody.

A second possible person of interest has been detained and is being questioned.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Parkland students react

The shooting comes three months after 17 people were killed at a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School expressed their grief on Twitter.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Eight to 10 fatalities'

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters that preliminary reports show "eight to 10 fatalities" including students and adult members of staff.

An officer was also injured.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'We're with you at this tragic hour' - Trump

At a news briefing, President Trump condemned the shooting.

Referring to the victims' relatives and friends, he said: "We're with you at this tragic hour.

"Everyone must work together at every level of the government to keep children safe".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'I saw a girl that got shot' - eyewitness

Student: 'I saw a girl that got shot'

One of the students describes how he fled campus after a gunman had fired shots inside the school.

He says he saw "a girl that got shot".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trump: 'Not looking good'

US President Donald Trump has tweeted about the attack.

First Lady Melania Trump has also reacted, tweeting that her "heart goes out to Santa Fe".

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Eight dead' in Texas school shooting

Up to eight people have been reported dead in a shooting at a Texas high school. Here’s what we know so far:

  • Officials say one person is in custody after an attack at Santa Fe High School, which is about 40 miles (65km) south of Houston

  • The school district has confirmed people were injured in an "active shooter" incident as classes began on Friday

  • The sheriff of Harris County, the largest county in Texas, tweeted that his officers were responding to a "multiple-casualty incident".

We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this developing story.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top