Mass shooting at Santa Fe High School
Summary
- Police say at least eight people are dead after a school shooting in Texas
- A male suspect is in custody who is believed to be a student
- President Trump has called the attack "horrific"
- An attack in Florida this year led to mass protests calling for gun control
Live Reporting
By Gareth Evans, Yaroslav Lukov and Courtney Subramanian
All times stated are UK
At least nine in hospital
Officials have said at least nine people are being treated at area hospitals.
Witnesses describe attack
Several students have spoken to local media and described hearing a fire alarm go off shortly before 08:00 local time.
It is not clear how the alarm was activated.
One witness told KTRK-TV the shooting happened in her art class.
"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting," the student said, "and this girl got shot in the leg."
Two held over shooting - police
Texas police say first reports of an "active shooter situation" emerged just before 08:00 local time (13:00 GMT).
They say one person - a suspect - is in custody.
A second possible person of interest has been detained and is being questioned.
Parkland students react
The shooting comes three months after 17 people were killed at a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School expressed their grief on Twitter.
'Eight to 10 fatalities'
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters that preliminary reports show "eight to 10 fatalities" including students and adult members of staff.
An officer was also injured.
'We're with you at this tragic hour' - Trump
At a news briefing, President Trump condemned the shooting.
Referring to the victims' relatives and friends, he said: "We're with you at this tragic hour.
"Everyone must work together at every level of the government to keep children safe".
'I saw a girl that got shot' - eyewitness
One of the students describes how he fled campus after a gunman had fired shots inside the school.
He says he saw "a girl that got shot".
Trump: 'Not looking good'
US President Donald Trump has tweeted about the attack.
First Lady Melania Trump has also reacted, tweeting that her "heart goes out to Santa Fe".
'Eight dead' in Texas school shooting
Up to eight people have been reported dead in a shooting at a Texas high school. Here’s what we know so far:
We will be bringing you all the latest updates on this developing story.