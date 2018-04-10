As it happened: Zuckerberg takes blame
Summary
- Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has told the US Senate that privacy lapses are his responsibility
- "It's clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm," he says
- Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy linked to the Trump campaign, scraped data from 87m Facebook users
- Zuckerberg, 33, is worth about $64bn, and is one of the world's youngest billionaires
Zuckerberg barely breaks a sweat
The hearing is still rolling on, and Zuckerberg has barely broken a sweat after several hours of grilling.
After a nervy start, he almost seems to be enjoying himself.
To recap, he apologised to US senators for allowing several other firms to misuse his platform's personal data for political ends. He said it was his personal mistake.
On the subject of fake news, a contrite Zuckerberg said "one of my greatest regrets in running the company" was its slowness at uncovering and acting against disinformation campaigns by Russian trolls during the US election.
He said Facebook will investigate "tens of thousands" of apps to discover if any other companies have accessed data in a similar way to Cambridge Analytica.
'The answer is yes'
Zuckerberg is shrewd enough not to appear big headed.
Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan tees one up for him about his achievement in creating the world's biggest social network.
"Guy in a dorm room... could only happen in America, right?"
Zuckerberg: "There are some strong Chinese internet companies."
Sullivan interrupts, and tells him it's a softball question: "The answer is yes," the senator laughs.
'Do you think you're too powerful?'
"Is Facebook too powerful?" a senator asks. "Are you too powerful? Do you think you're too powerful?"
Zuckerberg says that of the more than two billion Facebook users on Earth, many are outside the US.
"That's something that Americans should be proud of," the chief executive says.
On immigration investigations
Senator Mazie Hirono asks Zuckerberg when Facebook goes to law enforcement.
When there's immediate harm, he says.
Zuckerberg says Facebook would decline to provide information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in deportation investigations.
"We're going to push back aggressively," he said.
Dorm digs
Some people on Twitter think Zuckerberg mentions Facebook's Harvard dorm origin story too much...
'Dopamine feedback loops'
"You're a dad," one senator notes, before asking if social media is addictive for teenagers.
"This is certainly something that I think any parent thinks about, how much do you want your kids using technology," Zuckerberg says.
"I view our responsibility as not just building services that people like, but building services that are good for people and good for society as well."
"Like any tool, there are good and bad uses of it," he adds.
"If you're interacting [with friends], that is associated with the long-term measures of well-being," he says.
But he adds that those who "passively view content" may feel negative effects.
The senator asks if Facebook studies "dopamine feedback loops" to keep people from leaving the platform.
Zuckerberg directly denies that Facebook ever consults such experts.
User permission for data?
Zuckerberg says he would support "in principle" US legislation to require user permission before their data is used. He tells Senator Ed Markey that details of the legislation would matter and he looks forward to further talks.
Tension between 'bold promises' and reality
Delaware Senator Chris Coons says there's a tension between Zuckerberg's "bold promises" on privacy and the reality that Facebook is a "for-profit" entity that made $40bn last year.
"There's lots of examples" where ad targeting becomes extremely effective in violating laws - including cases of discriminatory housing ads - and targeting people who would be most harmed, Coons says, like gambling ads for those with gambling addictions, liquor ads for alcoholics.
Facebook needs to enforce their own policies, Coons says.
'Zzzzt, malfunction!'
So how is Zuckerberg's effort going to dispel the perception of him as a robot?
Erm...
Zuckerberg on Black Panther ads
Zuckerberg is told “people have no earthly idea of what they’re signing up for” in Facebook's terms of service.
Democratic Senator Brian Schatz: "If I'm emailing within WhatsApp [which Facebook owns] about Black Panther [the movie], do I get a Black Panther banner ad?"
Zuckerberg: "Facebook systems do not see the content of messages being transmitted over WhatsApp."
Senator: "Yeah, I know. But that’s not what I’m asking. I’m asking whether these systems talk to each other without a human being touching it?"
Zuckerberg looks perturbed as he responds: "Senator, I think the answer to your specific question is if you message someone about Black Panther on WhatsApp, it would not inform any ads."
Terms of service 'are what they are'
Zuckerberg has told the congressional panel that "terms of service are what they are", adding that users do not have the option to amend what they agree to.
He also says it would be impossible for the company to know if foreign citizens or governments were creating shell companies to purchase adverts on Facebook without being publicly identified.
On Twitter, several users have pointed out that it would be very easy for a person or government - or "malicious actor", as senators have called them - to create a shell corporation to hide their adverts' intent.
US lawmakers are currently considering regulations that would require adverts to come with a label, saying who had payed for them.
Zuckerberg grilled on 'bias'
Senator Ted Cruz: "Does Facebook consider itself to be a neutral public forum?"
Zuckerberg: "We consider ourselves to be a platform for all ideas."
'Where did you stay last night?'
Here's that deliciously awkward moment from earlier in the hearing.
Zuckerberg noncommital
Senator Richard Blumenthal says: "Your business model is to monetise user information to maximise profit over privacy.
"And unless there are specific rules and requirements enforced by an outside agency I have no assurance that these kinds of vague commitments are going to produce action.”
The Connecticut Democrat says companies ought to be required to provide users with clear and plain information about how their data will be used.
"Senator, I do generally agree with what you're saying," says Zuckerberg.
"Would you agree to an opt-in, as opposed to an opt-out?"
Zuckerberg noncommitally responds: "Senator, I think that that certainly makes sense to discuss and I think the details around this matter a lot."
Ted Cruz on Facebook 'bias'
In one of the more testy exchanges, Texas Republican Ted Cruz demands to know how many Facebook employees have backed Republican candidates in the past.
"Of those 15 to 20,000 people engaged in content review, how many - if any - have ever supported financially or politically a Republican candidate for office?"
"Senator, I do not know that," Zuckerberg responds.
Facebook has previously been accused of a pro-liberal bias.
PS: Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign used Cambridge Analytica.
Did Facebook work with Cambridge Analytica?
Mark Zuckerberg says he will get back to Cantwell about whether Facebook employees worked with Cambridge Analytica.
New York Times political reporter Nick Confessore says he has an answer:
Markets 'like' what they hear
Markets have liked what Mark Zuckerberg has to say.
Facebook shares jumped by 4.5% to close at $165.04, with most of the gains occurring in late-afternoon trade.
That was the biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2016, according to Reuters news agency.
However, the share price remains about 15% lower than the peak it hit in February.
Zuckerberg declines a break
The committee chairman offers to take a quick break, but Zuckerberg, who has been drinking a lot of water during this hearing, said he can keep going.
"We can do a few more," he suggests as the testimony passes its second hour.
"Maybe, 15 minutes. Does that work?" he said to laughter in the room.
The senators seem happy to keep the question and answer session going.
'We do not sell data to advertisers'
"There's a very common misconception about Facebook, that we sell data to advertisers," says Zuckerberg. "And we we do not sell data to advertisers."
The senator interjects: "Well, you clearly rent it."
"Um, what we allow is for advertisers to tell us who they want to reach and then we do the placement."
Facebook, he says, just "shows the ads to the right people without that data ever changing hands and going to the adverstisers."
"That's a very fundamental part of how our model works," he adds.
Senate seniors rule
A lesson from Canada
One thing Zuckerberg has highlighted during his testimony is an ad transparency tool currently being tested in Canada.
The tool lets any user see all of the adverts a page is running on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, even if they are not part of the intended audience.
It's expected to be available in the US before the midterm elections in November.
Facebook is also creating a searchable archive of past political adverts.
Last October, Facebook in Canada announced an election integrity initiative in the run-up to the country's federal election in 2019.
The initiative was launched after Canada's electronic spy agency warned in a report about cyber threats to the country's democracy that "adversaries could use social media to spread lies and propaganda to a mass audience at a low cost".
'Where'd you stay last night?'
Senator Dick Durbin opens with a straightforward question. "Mr Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing the hotel you stayed in last night?"
After a long delay and a slight laugh, Zuckerberg says "Um, uh, no!"
The crowd laughs - and Durbin continues asking if he would share the names of people he has messaged this week.
That's another no from Zuckerberg.
"I think that might be what this is all about," Durbin says.
'You embrace regulation?'
Senator Graham presses Zuckerberg: “What do we tell our constituents, given what’s happened here, why you should self-regulate?”
“Well, senator, my position is not that there should be not regulation…”
“You embrace regulation?”
“I think the real question, as the internet becomes more important in people’s lives, is what is the right regulation…”
“But do you as a company welcome regulation?”
“I think if it’s the right regulation, then yes.”
“You think the Europeans have it right?
“I think that they get... things right.”
More laughter in the room.
'Is Facebook a monopoly?"
Senator Lindsey Graham starts by asking who Facebook's biggest competitor is.
"Senator we have a lot of competitors," Zuckerberg begins.
"Who's your biggest?" Graham interrupts.
"Do you want just one? I don't think I can give one. Can I name a bunch?" he responds.
Graham says: "Let me put it this way: If I buy a Ford and I don't like it I can buy a Chevy.
"If I'm upset with Facebook, what's the equivalent product that I can go sign up for?"
"Is there an alternative to Facebook in the private sector," he asks.
When Zuckerberg demurs, Graham interject: "You don't think you have a monopoly?"
"It certainly doesn't feel like that to me," Zuckerberg responds, noting that many Americans use eight social media platforms.
There's a ripple of laughter in the room.
'UN investigators have blamed you'
Senator Patrick Leahy mentions a UN report that linked Facebook to inciting genocide in Myanmar.
Leahy mentions a specific post that called for the death of a Muslim journalist.
"That threat went straight through your detection system and it spread very quickly and it took attempt after attempt after attempt and the involvement of civil society groups to get you to remove it.
"Why couldn’t it be removed within 24 hours?"
“Senator, what’s happening in Myanmar is a terrible tragedy,” replies Zuckerberg.
“We all agree with that,” Leahy cuts him off.
“OK,” Zuckerberg says, looking taken aback by the interruption.
The senator continues: “But UN investigators have blamed you, blamed Facebook, for playing a role in that genocide. We all agree it’s terrible. How can you dedicate resources to make sure such hate speech is taken down within 24 hours?”
“Yes we’re working on this," says Zuckerberg, saying they are hiring more Burmese language staff.
Time for EU-style regulation?
Zuckerberg says he is willing to "roll out controls" regarding consent in the US, but refuses to answer whether he would support European-style regulations in the US.
The European Union regulators are famously tough on tech companies when it comes to data collection.
Many Republicans in this hearing so far have appeared reluctant to push for further government regulations on social media companies, such as those that are currently being pushed in Europe.
Zuckerberg says: "Regardless of whether we implement the exact same regulation - I would guess that it would be somewhat different as we have somewhat different sensibilities in the US as to other countries - we’re committed to rolling out the controls and the affirmative consent and the special controls around sensitive types of technology like face recognition that are required in GDPR [European Union's General Data Protection Regulation], we're doing that around the world."
Subpoena or not?
'Senator, I'm not aware'
Senator Maria Cantwell asks Zuckerberg a series of questions about Palantir, a data analysis firm whose chairman, Peter Thiel, is a Trump donor and on Facebook's board, and whether Facebook employees worked with Cambridge Analytica during the election.
Zuckerberg gives clipped responses, and ultimately says he will have to get back to senators on the details.
BreakingFacebook interviewed by Mueller
Zuckerberg says he has not personally been interviewed by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election.
But he says that other members of Facebook have been interviewed.
"Have you or anyone at Facebook by the special counsel's office?" he's asked.
"Yes", he says, before adding that "our work with the special counsel is confidential and I want to make sure that in an open session I'm not revealing something that's confidential".
Senators mocked
Zuckerberg's PR team will be relieved that the senators grilling him seem to be the butt of the many jokes.
'Preventing foreign actors'
He is asked by Senator Feinstein about preventing foreign actors interfering in US elections.
"This is one of my top priorities in 2018 is to get this right. One of my greatest regrets in running the company is that we were slow in identifying the Russian information operations in 2016.
"We expected to do a number of more traditional cyber-attacks, which we did identify… but we were slow in identifying the new information operations."
He says Facebook has developed new AI tools to weed out fake accounts, which are being deployed not just for November’s US midterm elections but for votes in Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, Hungary and India.
'Nothing is free'
"Nothing in life is free," says Senator Orinn Hatch, asking how Facebook makes money without charging users a fee.
"Senator we run ads," Zuckerberg says, then cracks a smile.
An interesting qualifier
Is Zuck referencing a future paid version of Facebook?
Zuckerberg on hate speech
He notes that artificial intelligence can already detect most Islamist extremist content, but other offensive posts are only reacted to after a user has complained to the company.
"Hate speech, I am optimistic, that over a five- to 10-year period we will have AI [artificial intelligence] tools that can get into some of the linguistic nuances of different types of content to be more accurate in flagging things for our systems.
"But today we're just not there on that.
"So a lot of this still reactive, people flag it to us, we have people look at it, we have policies to make it as not subjective as possible.
"But until we get more automated there’s a higher error rate than I am happy with."
Facebook's 14-year-history of apologies
Senator Thune references a Wired magazine article looking back about how Facebook has responded to previous scandals - and what hasn't changed.
'Senator, the TV is already on'
Several Twitter users are having a laugh at the technical questions about social media being asked by the mainly elderly senators.
This classic 2012 Twitter post from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has also been resurfacing.
Who's data? Mine, or yours?
"You can turn off third-party information," Zuckerberg says, when asked about how to stop seeing ads for a product that a user is not interested in.
"You consider my personal identifiable data the company's data, not my data, is that it?" asks Senator Nelson.
"No, senator," Zuckerberg responds, before taking a drink of water.
"We have made a lot of mistakes in running the company. I think it's pretty much impossible to start a company in your dorm room and then grow it to be the scale that we’re at now without making some mistakes.
"And because our service is about helping people connect and information those mistakes have been different."
'Clearly a mistake'
"We did take action," Zuckerberg insists, "we took down the app and we demanded that both the app developer and Cambridge Analytica delete and stop using any data that they had. They told us that they did this. In retrospect it was clearly a mistake to believe them and we should have followed up and did a full audit then. And that is not a mistake that we will make."
'Privacy agreements confusing'
"I believe its important to tell people how their information is going to be used," Zuckerberg says.
"Every single time" a user shares information, they are asked what community (friends, family, etc) they want to share that with, he notes.
"Long privacy policies are very confusing", he says, adding that the longer the terms of agreement become, the fewer people will agree to use the service.
"I believe it's important to tell people exactly how the information that they share on Facebook is going to be used," Zuckerberg tells Senator Grassley.
Cambridge Analytica responds
The embattled company at the centre of the data scandal is live-tweeting its response to the hearing, denying it still has all the information from the breach.