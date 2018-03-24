Thousands join 'March For Our Lives'

The BBC's Marianna Brady is at the march in Washington, DC, where she spoke to a student who lost her boyfriend in the Parkland shooting.

Getty Images Hundreds gathered in Washington

"He was my soulmate,” said Victoria Gonzalez, looking down at a sign of her boyfriend Joaquin Oliver.

Valentine’s Day -14 February- started off as a great day for Victoria.

“Joaquin and I exchanged gifts in the morning and he walked me to class. I was so happy.”

Later that day Victoria would learn that Joaquin was one of 17 people shot and killed on the other side of Marjory Stoneman Douglas school.

“It wasn’t real. It’s taken awhile for it to sink in. I’m here today so no one ever has to face this again,” she said, standing in a crowd of several thousand in Washington, DC at the March for Our Lives rally.

The crowds started to gather in the early hours of the morning outside the US Capitol.

Chants for “no more NRA” and “no more guns” erupt every few minutes at random.

“It gives me a lot of hope seeing how many people are out here supporting us. It feels like the whole entire world is on our side,” Victoria said.