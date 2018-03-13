Reaction to sacking of Tillerson

Was it morongate? Was it the Iran deal? Was it the N Korea talks?

A senior White House adviser told the BBC's White House correspondent Tara McKelvey that "the president wanted to make sure to have his new team in place in advance of the upcoming talks with North Korea and various ongoing trade negotiations".

But others have speculated that Tillerson's firing may have had more to do with his working relationship with his boss.

Tillerson never disputed that he called the president a "moron", and once held a news conference to claim that he was not considering resigning.

Explaining his decision to reporters, Trump said he and Tillerson "disagreed on things" such as the Iran nuclear deal.

"I think it's terrible. I guess he thought it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something and he felt a little bit differently.

"So we were not really thinking the same."