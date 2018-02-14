Florida school gunman shoots 'dozens'
Summary
- Police in Parkland, Florida, are responding to reports of an active shooter at a local high school
- At least 20 people were reportedly injured in the shooting and the suspect remains at large
- Live video footage from the scene showed students being evacuated and armed police at the building perimeter
- The Broward Sherriff's Office said it was "working a developing incident" at Stoneman Douglas High School
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Gunshots as school day was ending
The Broward County public school district has tweeted that gunfire began near the end of the school day.
The school has now formally dismissed students, however, the evacuation of the school does not yet appear to be complete.
Helicopter images show frightened and injured children being led out of the school by police officers who are holding them at gunpoint.
The shooter has not yet been taken into custody.
US and local lawmakers offer condolences
'At least one dead'
A local fire chief has told the Miami Herald newspaper at least one person is dead.
Wounded students treated outside school
Video from the scene shows casualties being treated on a roadside grassy verge.
'THERES A SHOOTER AT MY SCHOOL'
Several tweets are purporting to come from inside the school, with the posters saying they are hiding in a closet. These tweets have not been verified by the BBC.
'Running for their lives'
Senator Chris Murphy, who represents the state of Connecticut where 20 young children were killed at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012, is currently speaking on the US Senate floor in Washington.
"As we speak, there is a horrific scene playing out at a high school in South Florida", he told fellow lawmakers.
"Turn on your television right now, you're going to see scenes of children running for their lives."
In 2016, Murphy - who has made gun control a signature issue since the 2012 massacre - held a filibuster on the Senate floor to try to convince Congress to enact more stringent gun control legislation.
Nearby schools on lockdown
Coral Springs Police, which is assisting in the active shooter situation, asks that members of the public that are in touch with students in the school tell them to remain calm and safely barricaded.
Nearby schools have also been placed on lockdown as a precaution, police add.
FBI statement
The FBI released the following statement about the shooting: "The FBI is aware of reports of an active shooter at Stoneman Douglas High School and is in contact with local law enforcement agencies. At this time, the FBI is responding to the scene and taking appropriate action."
Local Congressman 'sick' over news
Congressman Ted Deutch, a Democrat who represents Broward County where the shooting has taken place, says the news of the shooting makes him "sick".
He says in a subsequent tweet that he is praying for all the students, teachers and staff.
What we know so far
Police in Parkland, Florida, are responding to reports of an active shooter at a local high school.
Broward County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to "a developing incident" at Stoneman Douglas High School.
Helicopter video shows several people being treated for injuries outside the school.
White House has been updated
White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters says in a statement that the president has been updated on the situation.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available."
That is the second time today that the White House has sent "thoughts and prayers" to the victims of violence.
Earlier today, similar wording was used by the White House in response to an incident at the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland.