Trump declassifies secret memo on FBI

Compiled by a former British intelligence agent, Christopher Steele, the dossier was financed in part through the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to dig up dirt on Trump.

It alleges that former Trump adviser Carter Page served as an intermediary between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

The Republican memo says the Steele dossier was used as evidence by the FBI to secure a wiretap of Page.

The dossier also claims the Russian government has compromising information that could be used to blackmail Trump.

However, unnamed sources have told Reuters news agency the Republican memo is misleading because, they say, all dossier excerpts used in the FBI warrant application were independently confirmed by US intelligence.