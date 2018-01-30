Trump's first State of the Union speech

At a lunch with US news anchors before tonight's speech, President Trump was asked what he has learned after his first year in office.

The real estate mogul told them that as a businessman, he only had to do what was best for himself "almost purely for monetary reasons".

But now as a politician, "doing what I'm doing now, a lot of it is heart, a lot of it is compassion", he said.

"Oftentimes you do things that you would never do in business because you have to also govern with heart."

He also said he wanted "to bring our country back from a tremendous divisiveness".

"Without a major event where people pull together, that's hard to do," he continued. "But I'd like to do it without that major event, because usually that major event is not a good thing. I would love to do it."