The area around a site of a mass shooting is taped off in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2017

Mass shooting at Texas church

Read more: Many dead in church shooting

Summary

  1. A gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County
  2. A senior police officer says at least 27 people have died, citing emergency services at the scene
  3. Police say the shooter has been killed
  4. FBI personnel are at the scene and say only one gunman was reported

Live Reporting

By Kevin Ponniah and Becky Branford

All times stated are UK

'Very complicated crime scene'

Sue Calberg, a reporter with San Antonio television station KENS 5, is at the scene.

We saw at least two tarps on the lawn of the church. You know, bodies that were on the ground outside the church. We have been told that there are multiple casualties here, multiple dead people. So, what we know now is that the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the Sutherland Springs Police, La Vernia Police, first responders from all over Wilson County are at the church, processing what is a very complicated crime scene because there are so many victims. That's what they're telling us."

Texas governor's 'thoughts and prayers'

CNN is quoting a statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."

Gov Greg Abbott

'We heard semi-automatic gunfire'

One witness, Carrie Matula, told NBC News: "We heard semi-automatic gunfire… we're only about 50 yards away from this church."

She added: "This is a very small community, so everyone was very curious as to what was going on."

Map of the scene
BBC

Driver describes aftermath

Jordan Steubing, driving around the area, describes the scene as emergency services attend the shooting.

Driver describes scene of Texas church shooting

'Half of congregation dead'

View more on twitter

Details of gunman's death unclear

Police are quoted as saying the gunman was killed after a short chase, but the circumstances remain unclear.

President Trump 'monitoring situation'

View more on twitter

Pictures from the scene

FBI officials have arrived at the site of the mass shooting.

Reuters news agency obtained these pictures from social media.

Site of the shooting
Reuters
The site of the shooting
FBI officials arrive at scene
Reuters
FBI officials arrive at scene

Where is Sutherland Springs?

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles (50km) south-east of San Antonio, a major city of 1.5m people.

Map
BBC

Gunman 'taken down'

Sheriff Joe Tackitt has told local media that the gunman had been - as he put it - "taken down".

What do we know?

- A gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, south-east of the city of San Antonio

- A police official said at least 27 people had died, while several others are reported to be injured

- There is no indication at this point as to the shooter's motive

- Only one shooter is believed to have been involved but the FBI says it is looking into other possibilities

- Witnesses say the morning service is normally attended by about 50 people

