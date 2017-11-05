Mass shooting at Texas church

Summary
- A gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County
- A senior police officer says at least 27 people have died, citing emergency services at the scene
- Police say the shooter has been killed
- FBI personnel are at the scene and say only one gunman was reported
Live Reporting
By Kevin Ponniah and Becky Branford
All times stated are UK
'Very complicated crime scene'
Sue Calberg, a reporter with San Antonio television station KENS 5, is at the scene.
Texas governor's 'thoughts and prayers'
CNN is quoting a statement from Texas Governor Greg Abbott:
'We heard semi-automatic gunfire'
One witness, Carrie Matula, told NBC News: "We heard semi-automatic gunfire… we're only about 50 yards away from this church."
She added: "This is a very small community, so everyone was very curious as to what was going on."
Driver describes aftermath
Jordan Steubing, driving around the area, describes the scene as emergency services attend the shooting.
'Half of congregation dead'
Details of gunman's death unclear
Police are quoted as saying the gunman was killed after a short chase, but the circumstances remain unclear.
Families wait for news of loved ones
Max Massey, a reporter for KSAT 12 in San Antonio, is at the scene.
He has been tweeting photos and video.
President Trump 'monitoring situation'
Pictures from the scene
FBI officials have arrived at the site of the mass shooting.
Reuters news agency obtained these pictures from social media.
Where is Sutherland Springs?
Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles (50km) south-east of San Antonio, a major city of 1.5m people.
Gunman 'taken down'
Sheriff Joe Tackitt has told local media that the gunman had been - as he put it - "taken down".
What do we know?
- A gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, south-east of the city of San Antonio
- A police official said at least 27 people had died, while several others are reported to be injured
- There is no indication at this point as to the shooter's motive
- Only one shooter is believed to have been involved but the FBI says it is looking into other possibilities
- Witnesses say the morning service is normally attended by about 50 people