New York truck attack
At least eight people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people in Lower Manhattan.
At least eight people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people in Lower Manhattan
- A suspect has been arrested
- Witnesses say a man drove at cyclists in a cycling lane before opening fire
- Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio calls the attack an 'act of terror'
By Owen Amos and Courtney Subramanian
'Incident over'
NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill declared the "incident is over" at a news conference.
Authorities said there would be increased police presence ahead of the city's Halloween parade, but there was no concern for additional attacks.
Suspect had fake firearms
Police told reporters that a paintball gun and a pellet gun were found at the scene.
New York 'won't change'
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: "If we change our lives, we contort ourselves to them, then they win and we lose."
The scene in Manhattan
Home Depot has confirmed the suspect's rental truck belonged to the company, CBS reported.
The driver mowed down people on a cycle path before he emerged from the vehicle brandishing fake guns and was shot by NYPD, according to police.
Breaking'Lone wolf' attack - NY governor
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there was no evidence to suggest a "wider plot or wider scheme".
Officer 'halted attack'
Mayor Bill de Blasio praises the NYPD officer who "stopped this from continuing".
Footage from after the attack
BreakingMayor of New York: Eight dead
Mayor Bill de Blasio says eight people have died in what he calls an '"act of terror"
CNN: Witness shouted 'Allah Akhbar'
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill speaks
At a news conference, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill calls the attack "a loss of innocent life...a tragedy of the greatest magnitude."
'Man shot from a truck then hit school bus'
Students at nearby Stuyvesant High School, which was letting out for the day, told the New York Times they saw a gunman open fire from a truck before turning to strike a school bus.
At least fifteen injured
CBS News reports that "15 or more are injured" and are being taken to area hospitals.
