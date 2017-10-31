NY policeman

New York truck attack

At least eight people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people in Lower Manhattan.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. At least eight people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people in Lower Manhattan
  2. A suspect has been arrested
  3. Witnesses say a man drove at cyclists in a cycling lane before opening fire
  4. Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio calls the attack an 'act of terror'

Live Reporting

By Owen Amos and Courtney Subramanian

All times stated are UK

'Incident over'

NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill declared the "incident is over" at a news conference.

Authorities said there would be increased police presence ahead of the city's Halloween parade, but there was no concern for additional attacks.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suspect had fake firearms

Police told reporters that a paintball gun and a pellet gun were found at the scene.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New York 'won't change'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: "If we change our lives, we contort ourselves to them, then they win and we lose."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The scene in Manhattan

Home Depot has confirmed the suspect's rental truck belonged to the company, CBS reported.

The driver mowed down people on a cycle path before he emerged from the vehicle brandishing fake guns and was shot by NYPD, according to police.

The Home Depot truck that drove along the bike path in New York
Reuters
Debris from bikes are seen in New York City
EPA
A crashed truck on the New York City's West Side Highway.
AFP
A shot of West Street in New York City after a suspect opened fire.
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Breaking'Lone wolf' attack - NY governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there was no evidence to suggest a "wider plot or wider scheme".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Officer 'halted attack'

Mayor Bill de Blasio praises the NYPD officer who "stopped this from continuing".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Footage from after the attack

New York shooting incident: Police at scene in Manhattan

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingMayor of New York: Eight dead

Mayor Bill de Blasio says eight people have died in what he calls an '"act of terror"

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CNN: Witness shouted 'Allah Akhbar'

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill speaks

At a news conference, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill calls the attack "a loss of innocent life...a tragedy of the greatest magnitude."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Man shot from a truck then hit school bus'

Students at nearby Stuyvesant High School, which was letting out for the day, told the New York Times they saw a gunman open fire from a truck before turning to strike a school bus.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

At least fifteen injured

CBS News reports that "15 or more are injured" and are being taken to area hospitals.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New York attack: What we know so far

New York Police in New York City.
Getty Images

At least six people have been killed in New York after the driver of a truck mowed down people on a pedestrian and cycle path in Lower Manhattan.

A man who emerged from the vehicle brandishing imitation guns was shot and arrested by police officers.

US media report that investigators are treating it as a terror attack.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top