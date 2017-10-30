First charges in Russia inquiry

California congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranked Democrat in Congress, has reiterated her call for an independent prosecutor such as the one set up to investigate the Watergate scandal, which led to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

"Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials.

"Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections."