Las Vegas mass shooting

Police are swarming the Las Vegas strip where there has been heavy gunfire and reports of at least two people killed and dozens wounded.

The incident is still unfolding, but it appears that it began at the Route 91 country music festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Videos on social media showed concertgoers fleeing in terror after the sound of what appeared to be automatic gunfire.

We'll bring you the latest information as we get it.