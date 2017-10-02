Concertgoers flee shooting

Las Vegas mass shooting

Summary

  1. Police swarming the Las Vegas strip after reports of shooter firing on concertgoers
  2. What appeared to be automatic gunfire was heard at Route 91, a country music festival
  3. Pictures from the scene showed people fleeing the concert
  4. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple casualties

Live Reporting

By Gareth Evans

All times stated are UK

BreakingOne suspect down

Las Vegas Police say that one suspect has been stopped.

Scenes of chaos

Images from the Route 91 music festival show people crouching down or dashing for cover. Others show the heavy police presence along the Las Vegas strip.

People flee in Las Vegas
Getty Images
People crouch at the music festival in Las Vegas where the shooting took place
Getty Images
Police attend the scene of the Las Vegas shooting
Getty Images

Police rush to scene

A video posted on social media shows a police convoy rushing to the scene of the shooting.

Live footage from the scene shows a heavily armed police presence down the Las Vegas strip.

Multiple casualties in Las Vegas shooting

Police are swarming the Las Vegas strip where there has been heavy gunfire and reports of at least two people killed and dozens wounded.

The incident is still unfolding, but it appears that it began at the Route 91 country music festival, near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Videos on social media showed concertgoers fleeing in terror after the sound of what appeared to be automatic gunfire.

We'll bring you the latest information as we get it.

