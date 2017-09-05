Getty Images

Candidate Trump promised to do away with Daca, despite warnings from a cross-party collection of politicians. Or, knowing this president, those objections from "the establishment" only make him more determined to act.

Fortunately for him, unlike repealing Obamacare or building his Mexican border wall, he doesn't need Congress's help here.

In fact, by setting a six-month fuse on Daca's destruction, Mr Trump puts all the pressure on legislators if they want to protect undocumented immigrants who entered the US as children.

While the votes may be there for some type of fix, Congress already has its hands full with other pressing issues - hurricane relief, budget resolutions, the need to authorise new government debt and, at some point, tax reform.

Mr Trump may not care, but he's putting Republicans with tough re-election races in a difficult spot. They will face angry constituents just as the campaign season gets into gear.

The president, however, satisfies his anti-immigration base with this move - and washes his hands of the matter. The loyalists who have stood by him are rewarded, others in his party be damned.