Trump fires FBI director Comey - live

FBI directors are given a ten year term - and James Comey has been fired after less than four.

In a letter to Mr Comey, Donald Trump said "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission", going on to say, "you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

Separate documents released by the White House curiously point to James Comey's handling of Hillary Clinton's email server problems during the campaign - something Democrats see as having benefited Mr Trump's candidacy.

In particular, the documents describe Mr Comey's decision to hold a press conference last July, announcing Mrs Clinton had been "extremely careless in her handling of very classified information" as a text book example of how what federal prosecutors should not do.

But later in the campaign, Mr Trump praised the director for announcing a fresh probe into Mrs Clinton, only ten days before election day.

What hangs over all this is the fact that the FBI is currently investigating the Trump campaign over possible coordination with Russia during the election - and many of his opponents will find that conflict impossible to ignore.