Trump fires FBI director Comey - live
Summary
- Comey "terminated and removed from office" White House statement says
- Surprise termination follows inaccurate information about Hillary Clinton's emails
- Clinton blamed Comey for election defeat to Trump after alleged interference
Comey out after just four years - the full picture
Gary O'Donoghue
Washington Correspondent
FBI directors are given a ten year term - and James Comey has been fired after less than four.
In a letter to Mr Comey, Donald Trump said "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission", going on to say, "you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."
Separate documents released by the White House curiously point to James Comey's handling of Hillary Clinton's email server problems during the campaign - something Democrats see as having benefited Mr Trump's candidacy.
In particular, the documents describe Mr Comey's decision to hold a press conference last July, announcing Mrs Clinton had been "extremely careless in her handling of very classified information" as a text book example of how what federal prosecutors should not do.
But later in the campaign, Mr Trump praised the director for announcing a fresh probe into Mrs Clinton, only ten days before election day.
What hangs over all this is the fact that the FBI is currently investigating the Trump campaign over possible coordination with Russia during the election - and many of his opponents will find that conflict impossible to ignore.
'Nixonian' trends on Twitter as comparisons roll in
The word Nixonian is trending, as tweeters and politicians draw comparisons between the unfolding political crisis and Nixon's Watergate scandal.
'Were these investigations getting too close to home?' - Schumer
Top Democractic senator Chuck Schumer is speaking live.
"Why did they fire him today?", he said. "Were these investigation getting too close to home for the president?"
He said it was "troubling" that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had recused himself from the Russia investigation, was involved in the decision.
He added: "If deputy attorney general Rosenstein does not appoint an independent special prosecutor every American will likely suspect the decision to fire Comey was part of a cover up."
He called on the Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor to finish the inquiry.
Dismissal 'jeopardises Russia investigation' - former CIA analyst
Evan McMullin, a former CIA analyst that ran against Trump as a Republican, says Comey's firing may compromise the investigation into Russian meddling in the US election.
Cummings: Involvement of Sessions is 'mindboggling'
Democractic Rep Elijah Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, has released a statement calling the involvement of Attorney General Jeff Sessions "mindboggling".
Sessions, a longtime ally of Trump, wrote to the president advising him to sack Comey.
Cummings called for emergency hearings in Congress.
Letter 'hand delivered by Trump aide'
Letter firing Comey was hand delivered to the FBI by longterm Trump aide Keith Schiller, CNN reports.
Deputy AG: Comey released Clinton news 'gratuitously'
A letter from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is scathing about Comey's handling of the Clinton email announcement, accusing him of releasing the information "gratuitously" and calling it a "textbook example of what federal prosecutors are taught not to do".
Comey in LA for recruitment event
Comey reportedly received the news in LA, where he was due to appear at a rare FBI recruiting event aimed at bolstering minorities and women among the ranks.
Comey 'terminated and removed from office' - White House statement
Here's the full statement, tweeted by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
'I'm sorry that happened': BBC breaks news to John McCain
The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher broke the news to senior Republican Senator John McCain moments ago. Here's the full transcript of her interaction:
Plett Usher: The FBI Director Mr Comey has been fired.
McCain: He's what?
Plett Usher: He's been fired.
McCain: I did not know that.
Plett Usher: Do you have any reaction?
McCain: I'm sorry that that happened because I happen to have great respect for him. And I regret that that took place. The President does have that authority so I respect that.
Attorney General Sessions recommended Comey's dismissal
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a vocal supporter of Trump since the early stages of the campaign, wrote to the president advising him that "a fresh start is needed at the leadership of the FBI".
Full letter from Trump to Comey
Comey was reportedly told the news by his staff, after a letter from President Trump said the director was "not able to effectively lead the Bureau" and it was "essential that we find new leadership".