Western powers strike Syria targets
- Western powers are striking suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria
- It comes after a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday, which medics say killed more than 40 people
- US President Donald Trump said the Syrian government carried out a "heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons"
- The Syrian government and its key ally, Russia, said the incident was fabricated and earlier warned the US that strikes would be "very dangerous"
Strikes 'to deter chemical weapons use'
In a televised address, President Trump said the strikes on what he called the Syrian government's "chemical weapons capabilities" would act as a deterrent.
Trump orders strikes on Syria
The US, UK and France say they have launched missile strikes on Syrian government facilities in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma last Saturday.
US President Donald Trump said he had ordered strikes "on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities" of the Syrian government.
Explosions were reported near the Syrian capital Damascus.
The Syrian government insists it has never used chemical weapons and that the incident in Douma was fabricated.
