BBC breaking news graphic

Western powers strike Syria targets

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Western powers are striking suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria
  2. It comes after a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday, which medics say killed more than 40 people
  3. US President Donald Trump said the Syrian government carried out a "heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons"
  4. The Syrian government and its key ally, Russia, said the incident was fabricated and earlier warned the US that strikes would be "very dangerous"

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Strikes 'to deter chemical weapons use'

Trump: Syria strikes to deter chemical weapons use

In a televised address, President Trump said the strikes on what he called the Syrian government's "chemical weapons capabilities" would act as a deterrent.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trump orders strikes on Syria

The US, UK and France say they have launched missile strikes on Syrian government facilities in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma last Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said he had ordered strikes "on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities" of the Syrian government.

Explosions were reported near the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Syrian government insists it has never used chemical weapons and that the incident in Douma was fabricated.

Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top