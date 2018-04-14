Western powers strike Syria targets

The US, UK and France say they have launched missile strikes on Syrian government facilities in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma last Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said he had ordered strikes "on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities" of the Syrian government.

Explosions were reported near the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Syrian government insists it has never used chemical weapons and that the incident in Douma was fabricated.

