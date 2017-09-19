Huge quake rocks Mexico City
Summary
- A huge earthquake has jolted Mexico City, with reports of several deaths
- Rescuers are frantically searching the rubble of collapsed buildings for survivors
- A number of fires have broken out
- The shallow, magnitude seven quake had its epicentre in the state of Puebla, south-east of the capital
- Mexico City's airport has suspended operations and the national stock exchange has halted trading
Live Reporting
By Patrick Jackson and David Walker
All times stated are UK
Mexico quake in pictures
The first images from Mexico City show panic after the quake hit. We have put together a collection here.
Buildings collapse in Mexico City
A powerful earthquake has shaken central Mexico, causing some buildings in the capital Mexico City to collapse.
Several people have been killed, according to reports.
The magnitude 7.1 quake was centred in Puebla state about 120km (75 miles) from the capital, the US Geological Survey said.