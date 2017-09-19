Hurricane Maria hits Caribbean
Summary
- Hurricane Maria has been upgraded to a category five storm - the highest level - with winds of 260km/h (160mph)
- Forecasters says it poses a "potentially catastrophic" threat to Caribbean islands in its path
- Dominica is among the first islands being hit and has ordered coastal communities to seek shelter
- Many islands in the path of Maria are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Irma earlier this month
Live Reporting
By David Walker and Roland Hughes
All times stated are UK
'Do not leave your home at all'
So say the authorities in the French territory of Guadeloupe, and have posted this footage of strong winds as Maria approaches.
PM of Dominica being rescued
Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, has been posting a series of increasingly concerning comments on his Facebook page as his home floods.
'Devastating', 'disturbing' storm
Even in a hurricane season that has seen violent storms such as Harvey and Irma, weather experts are expressing alarm at the power of Maria in the Caribbean.
Guadeloupe in urgent alert
Next in Maria's path over the coming hours is the French territory of Guadeloupe, where about 400,000 people live.
In the last few hours, all residents there were ordered to evacuate under a "violet alert" - the highest possible level.
Orders put out by authorities on the island told residents to "not go outside under any conditions whatsoever".
Virgin Islands in Maria's path
Maria is expected to reach the US and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
The US-based National Hurricane Center said the British Virgin Islands were at risk of being hit by a dangerous storm surge with destructive waves raising the water level up to 2.7m (9ft).
The islands suffered huge damage only last week when Hurricane Irma hit.
Maria makes landfall on Dominica
The eyewall of the category five hurricane - the part with the most devastating winds - is passing over the coast of Dominica, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
The authorities there earlier ordered coastal communities to evacuate to shelters. Dominica has a population of 72,000 and lies about half way between Guadeloupe and Martinique.
It was rapidly upgraded to a category five hurricane - the strongest possible level - in the past few hours.