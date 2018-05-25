Channel Islands Live: 21-25 May

Weather: The risk of heavy showers tonight and tomorrow
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
Tonight looks set to be mostly cloudy with the risk of a few showers moving up from the south.
These could be heavy and thundery.
Minimum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Saturday will be rather warm and humid with sunny spells, variable cloud and the threat of a few heavy and potentially thundery showers once again.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Mixed election option 'most pragmatic'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
A deputy and former deputy are backing option C in Guernsey's first referendum.
Option C is for one island-wide district to elect 10 island-wide deputies and a separate election across seven districts to elect the remaining 28.
Elections would held every four years with island-wide held before district elections.
Deputy John Gollop and Mr Rhoderick Matthews both served in the States when the conseiller system was in place - conseillers were elected island-wide and deputies on a parish basis.
Mr Gollop said he had previously fought for a return to this kind of system and thought full island-wide elections were a "more radical option, an all or nothing".
He said: "I believe the most sensible and pragmatic option for Guernsey is to go for change more gradually.
"The 10 would stand before the rest so it would give everyone the chance, if they wished, to go for island-wide.
"The point of an island-wide campaign is to see key issues, concerns and leadership to emerge and the winners of the island-wide campaign would hopefully have a leading role in a future assembly."
The referendum on 10 October includes five options and three groups have applied to campaign - their submission will be considered by a panel, which will rule on whether or not they will become the official campaign group.
Current system bid supported by 'strong' team
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The team behind a bid to become the campaign group for option B in Guernsey's first referendum are waiting to see if it becomes official before starting to campaign.
Option B is the status quo so seven electoral districts, elections every four years with each district electing five or six deputies.
Fergus Dunlop, the media representative of the bus user group, and Caroline McManus, a former teacher and union representative have submitted the bid to the referendum panel.
"It's what I believe in," said Mrs McManus, who has previously stood for election under the district system.
She said: "The campaign hasn't begun yet and we don't even know if we're going to be selected as the campaign group, it's up to the group to determine who they want to put forward if anybody.
"I think it's the best system and I have a very strong group working with me, if we are selected we will campaign on behalf of that system."
Islanders Association backs all island-wide campaign
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Two members of the Guernsey political group - Deputy Carl Meerveld and Deputy Peter Ferbrache - have bid to be the official campaign group for option A in the island's first referendum.
Option A is for all 38 deputies to be elected on an island-wide basis and the group has previously said it supports a move from district-based elections to island-wide.
Mr Meerveld said this option - in the poll to be held on 10 October - was "the most straight forward island-wide voting configuration".
He said: "It will change the nature of politics in Guernsey, it will create a level playing field where all people are equal and hopefully the best candidates will float to the top and be elected.
"I think we'll move away from popularity or personality politics towards debating the policies and implementation."
The group's bid will become the official campaign group if approved by a panel made up of former bailiff Sir de Vic Carey, Jurat Stephen Jones and Graham Daldry.
The referendum options are:
Option A: One island-wide district, elections held every four years. All 38 deputies elected at same time
Option B: Seven electoral districts, elections every four years. Each district elects five or six deputies
Option C: One island-wide district to elect 10 island-wide deputies and seven districts to elect remaining 28. Elections every four years with island-wide held before district
Option D: Four electoral districts, with elections every four years. Each district elects nine, 10 or 11 deputies
Option E: One island-wide district with successful candidates serving six years. Elections held every two years for a third of deputies so 12 or 13 elected each time
'Heartbroken' family rallying round after death
Mark Inchley
BBC Channel Islands News
The family of a man who died following an industrial accident in a shop unit at the Bridge on Sunday say they're "heartbroken".
Barry Challen, 50, was left in a critical condition after suffering head injuries when it's understood a refrigerator unit he was installing landed on him.
His family travelled from Lowestoft to be at his side during treatment at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital. He was transferred to a UK hospital on Wednesday, but died yesterday.
His sister-in-law Kay Carlisle described it as a "very tragic accident".
She said he suffered "terrific head injuries" and was announced brain dead on Sunday.
Ms Carlisle said the family had rallied round after his "shock" death.
Mr Challen's children laid tributes outside the site of the accident on Wednesday before leaving the island.
Mr Carlisle praised hospital staff and local authorities for their help and support.
She said a funeral will be arranged once the body has been released by the coroner.
Three overnight burglaries linked by police
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police are linking three break-ins, which took place in the early hours of yesterday and today.
The Kiln Restaurant at Oatlands was broken into at
about 03:00 yesterday - thought to be through an unsecured window - the till was ripped out and £100 float was stolen.
At about 03:30 today the Cobo Tea Rooms were entered through an unsecured window
and a can of Coke was stolen.
About half an hour later someone entered the Rockmount Pub - the tills were
damaged and eight charity boxes were stolen, together with tobacco and a
quantity of cash.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
Officers are urging businesses and property owners to make sure all doors and windows are
closed and locked when their premises are unoccupied.
Advice and personal review
of security can be arranged through the Crime Reduction Adviser Andy Goodall on
725111.
New bus information office opens
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A new Guernsey bus information office has opened to the public.
The old kiosk has now closed, and the services have been moved to a "more spacious and comfortable premises".
A spokesman said: "The second phase will provide much improved rest facilities for
drivers and other staff working at the terminus on the first floor of the
premises."
"Further transport related services are planned on the ground floor
at a later date, including the hire of folding cycles which can be taken on the
scheduled buses."
An inquest into the death of a man who was involved in an "industrial accident" on the Bridge will be held "in due course".
Guernsey Police can confirm that the man who was injured in an industrial accident on the Bridge on Sunday 20 May has passed away. Barry Challen, 50, who was from the UK died in hospital yesterday.
Guernsey Police will continue to support the Health and Safety Executive with their investigations and will assist with the ongoing coronial enquiries in the UK. An inquest into the death of Mr Challen will be held in due course."
A spokesman for Guernsey's Health and Safety Executive said it couldn't comment at this stage as its investigation is ongoing.
The forensic examination of the remains of Mikus Alps is complete - but Guernsey Police might not get the results until the end of June.
A shotgun and "other items" were found along with human remains in a burnt out car on Guernsey's south coast.
The remains were later identified as Mr Alps, 33, a Latvian national who was a supporter of a
pro-Ukrainian movement and had visited the country.
Guernsey Police said due to the nature of the
remains there were very few experts in the UK who could carry out the required
additional examination - although it is now complete.
We are aware that Mr Alps’ Facebook account has been active since his remains were found; it is not uncommon for people to share their social media log-in details with others. There is no evidence linking Mr Alps’ activity in Ukraine with his remains being found in a burnt-out car in Guernsey. Investigating officers continue to have an open mind pending further forensic results."
Tributes left for man who died installing refrigerators
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man injured in an industrial accident in a retail unit in Guernsey on Sunday has died.
Barry Challen from Lowestoft was working as a contractor, installing fridge units at the Co-op's new "En Route" store at the Bridge, St Sampsons.
Mr Challen was carrying out work for the Bradford-based company George Barker which supplies refrigerator units to retailers across the UK.
He was working at the site when it's understood he sustained a head injury and was transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in a critical condition. Health and Social Care said he received treatment there until Wednesday morning when he was flown back to the UK.
Later that day, flowers appeared outside the shop with tributes from his wife, children and other family members.
Today, Guernsey Police confirmed Mr Challen died in hospital on Thursday as a result of his injuries - although the tributes appeared at the site of the accident the day before.
A joint investigation is under way, coordinated by the Health and Safety Executive and Guernsey Police. Work at the Co-op-owned site has stopped.
BreakingMan in 'industrial accident' dies
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man who sustained a head injury in what was described as an "industrial accident" in Guernsey on Sunday morning has died in hospital in the UK.
More to follow,
States carrying out review of nurses pay
The States of Guernsey has commissioned a "strategic review of the terms and conditions of nurses and midwives.
Dean Royles, Director
of the Inspiring Leadership Network, will take on the role of independent chair
of the review - he will be assisted by his colleague and fellow Director,
Kirstie Stott.
A States of Guernsey statement said: "Mr Royles has more than 20 years’ experience of
board-level working as a human resource professional and has been a strong
advocate for partnership working with trade unions having been involved and
instrumental with regional and national social partnership forums."
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Guernsey are currently being asked to vote on their 2017 and 2018 pay offers, after what's described as "months of negotiation".
Earlier this month the RCN said: "Agreement by the States of Guernsey to a complete review of the nursing pay system is something its members have been raising as vital to addressing the imbalance between the value of nursing roles in comparison to other public sector roles in the States."
All nurses employed by the Committee for Health and Social Services will be eligible to vote on pay offers up until 3 June.
Specsavers refurbish global headquarters
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Specsavers unveiled their newly-refurbished headquarters yesterday.
Specsavers employ 536 staff in Guernsey, and claim to have raised £500,000 for 30 local charities in the last year.
I'm sure I'm not alone in being hugely jealous of their offices.
Big political turnout at Specsavers refurbishment
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nearly every deputy went to the global headquarters of Specsavers for the opening of its newly-refurbished office and the release of its first community report.
It shows all the community work the company has achieved in the last year - it claims to have raised £500,000 for local charities.
The large political turnout - 35 deputies in total - was to demonstrate the "close working relationship" between business and Guernsey's government.
Charles Parkinson, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said the company's success demonstrates an alternative to the finance sector.
Volunteers needed for parole panel
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs is looking for volunteers to serve on a panel that decides whether to release people from prison.
The Parole Review Committee is an independent body that "protects the public" by considering reports from "experienced professionals" and then considers whether prisoners be be "safely released" into the community on parole licence.
"The
committee is not made up of any one particular type of person, rather members
are appointed for the qualities and experience they can bring to the role from
their own lives."
The committee is also looking for volunteers to be Independent Custody Visitors.
They are responsible for making unannounced visits to the Police and Guernsey Border Agency to "observe, comment and report" on the conditions of detention.
Anyone interested in either role should email home@gov.gg.
Three referendum options to have official campaign groups
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Only three of the five options in Guernsey's first ever referendum will have official campaign groups.
The Guernsey public will go to the polls on 10 October to vote on island-wide voting, which could result in a new way of electing politicians.
Options A, B and C have got official campaigns, meaning that the nominated officials of each group can spend up to £5,000 of public money, and £5,000 of their own to persuade the public to support their view.
Campaign officials:
Option A: Deputy Carl Meerveld
and Deputy Peter Ferbrache
Option B: Mr Fergus Dunlop and
Mrs Caroline McManus
Option C: Deputy John Gollop and
Mr Rhoderick Matthews
The deadline for applications passed at midday today.
Refurbished Syvret House offers glimpse of 1940s life
Jersey Evening Post
Jersey Heritage have recreated a 1940s farmhouse at Hamptonne Country Life Museum that has been designed to show what farming life was like immediately after Liberation.
Funds in Guernsey drop £8bn
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The value of investment fund business in Guernsey has dropped by 2.8%.
The net asset value fell by £8bn to a total of £262.5bn, but Guernsey Finance said it's seeing "a number of new inquiries" and expects to see a rise before the end of the year.
"The underlying trend is positive, with £40bn growth over the past three years."
Work is currently being done that will bear fruit in the future. The longer-term trend over the last three years shows we are on the right track and Guernsey funds are in a healthy and positive position. We remain a stable jurisdiction of substance able to offer solutions to the uncertainty of Brexit."
Jersey Police confirmed the identity of the body as Ms Besenyei after the results of DNA analysis.
They also said that up to 20 officers are now working on the investigation, and inquiries include "elements of forensic, search, passive data, house-to-house and interviews".
Ms Besenyei's car was found on the beach about 100m from La Haule slipway last week.
Our main appeal remains in respect of Zsuzsanna – where was she and her blue Ford Fiesta between Thursday 10 May and Monday 14 May? We are asking anyone with information about Zsuzsanna to please get in touch. They can call us on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
BreakingMan arrested for murder after body identity confirmed
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey Police have confirmed the identity of the body found on a beach last week as Zsuzsanna Besenyei, and are treating the death as suspicious.
A 54-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder.
Jersey bailiff to open domestic abuse conference
BBC Radio Jersey
More than 100 people are meeting to talk about how to tackle domestic violence in Jersey later.
The conference will focus on domestic abuse, the criminal justice system and the effort to protect survivors and prosecute abusers.
Sir William Bailhache - the Bailiff of Jersey - will open the conference, while Glenys Johnston from the Jersey Safeguarding Partnership Board will chair.
The speakers include Jersey's Children's Commissioner Deborah McMillan, Dr Helen Miles, Chief Inspector Alison Fossey, and Sonal Shenai of Safelives UK, who will be sharing research into domestic abuse in Jersey.
Watch out for the dogs!
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey police dog handlers are to use the grounds of a local school for their training exercises.
After the May half-term, dogs will train in different areas of Victoria College and Victoria College Prep School during the schools' lunch breaks.
Headmaster Alun Watkins hopes the move will educate his students about the "dangers and consequences" of using illegal drugs.
Jersey police say they're talking to other schools about using their grounds in the future.
We've got so used to seeing our BBC Weather Watchers sending in photos of blue skies and bright sunshine, but there is a lot of merit in a fog photo as well.
Andy Nicks - Guernsey's south coast
Sark Weather Man - Sark
Chris Cumulus - St Peter Port Harbour
‘Landlords giving up on gas due to the high costs’
Guernsey Press
Landlords are starting to move away from gas as the main energy source for rented properties, according to the chairman of their representative body.
Tax returns due in Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
If you don't want to pay a £250 fine - and let's face it, nobody does - you better get your tax return in today.
People in Jersey have until 18:00 to submit their forms.
Despite Jersey's tax office urging islanders to submit their returns early, 40,000 remained outstanding at the end of last month.
Last year, more than a third of tax returns were handed in in the final few days before the deadline.
An average of about 4,000 people miss the cut off point every year.
Chief minister race 'too close to call'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The race to become Jersey's next chief minister is "too close to call" according to the senator who pulled out of the running yesterday.
Senator Lyndon Farnham said he chose not to stand for the role of Jersey's chief minister because he seemed to be everyone's "second choice".
He said it's in the assembly's best interests to have a "straight forward" contest between two candidates - the current Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, and newly-promoted Senator-elect John Le Fondre.
Lawmakers in Brussels passed new EU legislation in April 2016, and the full text of the regulation has been published online, but Guernsey and Jersey have written their own laws to bring the island's in line.
It's hoped the law will enhance people's individual rights and provide a more transparent and accountable environment for processing personal data.
Guernsey's Data Protection Commissioner, Emma Martins, said with almost daily stories surrounding data scandals people are becoming increasingly aware of the risks of poor data handling.
She's recommending local businesses consult their website or seek guidance in relation to the new law so they're well prepared for the changes.
Meanwhile in Jersey, new web pages aimed at providing information on Jersey's new data protection laws have been added to the States website.
Today's weather: Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There's no end in sight for the fog at the moment, we'll be keeping you up to date with any delays at the airport.
Parishioners in St Martin will debate the refurbishment of a stained glass window in the parish church this evening, which could cost almost £20,000.
The rector wants the traditional glass, which had been taken out as it was dangerous, to be put back in.
At a church meeting tonight, she will ask parishioners for their thoughts.
But Reverend Gerry Baudains says that whatever they say, the ecclesiastical court might decide the window has to be replaced anyway.
"We've got to do something, because at the moment it's boarded up with a piece of plywood," she said. "I've spoken to the experts at Visionary Fine Arts and the alternative is plain glass. But of course that will come with a cost in itself as well.
"We have a duty of care as custodians of our historical buildings to ensure that they're well maintained. And this is really a maintenance issue."
In a statement, Policy and Resources said it's "decided to consult
with relevant committees, drawing from the experience of the STSB’s operation to
date and its working relationships, before bringing its findings to the
Assembly, most likely through a letter of comment."
Our committee is mindful that this issue has already been debated by the States in a not-too-distant past, both in 2015 via an amendment and again in 2016 when Deputy Parkinson was appointed as STSB President, during which we undertook to keep the matter under review. Although on both occasions the Assembly resolved that the role and constitution for the STSB was appropriate, the requête provides a timely opportunity to review the matter. To do this, we believe it is important to consult with a range of colleagues and, if appropriate, collaboratively develop any alternate.
Maya Le Tissier plays final game before Brighton move
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
After 14 years at St Martin's, Maya Le Tissier has played her last game for the club before moving to Brighton and Hove Albion.
She has only played against boys in Guernsey since she was four years old.
Darren, her coach and father, says it has helped her develop the "physical" side of her game.
(And no, she's not related to Matt...)
Timelapse: Guernsey Electricity installs solar panels
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
I love a good timelapse, and this is a great one.
Guernsey Electricity has finished installing the biggest set of solar panels in Guernsey.
The timelapse was produced for Guernsey Electricity by the Little Green Energy Company.
Guernsey's biggest solar panel installation complete
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey Electricity has completed the biggest single installation of solar panels in the island.
Bosses claim in 50 days the energy produced could power seven homes for an entire year, or drive 100,000 miles in an electric car.
'Majority of support' with Gorst and Le Fondre
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Senator Lyndon Farnham has pulled out of the race to be Jersey's next chief minister.
Senator Farnham - who was previously the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture - said in a statement that "the majority of support is lying with Senator Gorst and Senator elect Le Fondre".
"With that in mind, and after careful consideration, I have decided not to put my name forward."
Politicians have until 17:00 to put their names forward as the island's next chief minister.
Whilst I am disappointed I am also realistic in my expectations and now believe that it is in the Assembly’s best interests to have a straight forward contest between the remaining two candidates.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: The risk of heavy showers tonight and tomorrow
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
Tonight looks set to be mostly cloudy with the risk of a few showers moving up from the south.
These could be heavy and thundery.
Minimum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Saturday will be rather warm and humid with sunny spells, variable cloud and the threat of a few heavy and potentially thundery showers once again.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Mixed election option 'most pragmatic'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
A deputy and former deputy are backing option C in Guernsey's first referendum.
Option C is for one island-wide district to elect 10 island-wide deputies and a separate election across seven districts to elect the remaining 28.
Elections would held every four years with island-wide held before district elections.
Deputy John Gollop and Mr Rhoderick Matthews both served in the States when the conseiller system was in place - conseillers were elected island-wide and deputies on a parish basis.
Mr Gollop said he had previously fought for a return to this kind of system and thought full island-wide elections were a "more radical option, an all or nothing".
He said: "I believe the most sensible and pragmatic option for Guernsey is to go for change more gradually.
"The 10 would stand before the rest so it would give everyone the chance, if they wished, to go for island-wide.
"The point of an island-wide campaign is to see key issues, concerns and leadership to emerge and the winners of the island-wide campaign would hopefully have a leading role in a future assembly."
The referendum on 10 October includes five options and three groups have applied to campaign - their submission will be considered by a panel, which will rule on whether or not they will become the official campaign group.
Current system bid supported by 'strong' team
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The team behind a bid to become the campaign group for option B in Guernsey's first referendum are waiting to see if it becomes official before starting to campaign.
Option B is the status quo so seven electoral districts, elections every four years with each district electing five or six deputies.
Fergus Dunlop, the media representative of the bus user group, and Caroline McManus, a former teacher and union representative have submitted the bid to the referendum panel.
"It's what I believe in," said Mrs McManus, who has previously stood for election under the district system.
She said: "The campaign hasn't begun yet and we don't even know if we're going to be selected as the campaign group, it's up to the group to determine who they want to put forward if anybody.
"I think it's the best system and I have a very strong group working with me, if we are selected we will campaign on behalf of that system."
Islanders Association backs all island-wide campaign
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Two members of the Guernsey political group - Deputy Carl Meerveld and Deputy Peter Ferbrache - have bid to be the official campaign group for option A in the island's first referendum.
Option A is for all 38 deputies to be elected on an island-wide basis and the group has previously said it supports a move from district-based elections to island-wide.
Mr Meerveld said this option - in the poll to be held on 10 October - was "the most straight forward island-wide voting configuration".
He said: "It will change the nature of politics in Guernsey, it will create a level playing field where all people are equal and hopefully the best candidates will float to the top and be elected.
"I think we'll move away from popularity or personality politics towards debating the policies and implementation."
The group's bid will become the official campaign group if approved by a panel made up of former bailiff Sir de Vic Carey, Jurat Stephen Jones and Graham Daldry.
The referendum options are:
'Heartbroken' family rallying round after death
Mark Inchley
BBC Channel Islands News
The family of a man who died following an industrial accident in a shop unit at the Bridge on Sunday say they're "heartbroken".
Barry Challen, 50, was left in a critical condition after suffering head injuries when it's understood a refrigerator unit he was installing landed on him.
His family travelled from Lowestoft to be at his side during treatment at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital. He was transferred to a UK hospital on Wednesday, but died yesterday.
His sister-in-law Kay Carlisle described it as a "very tragic accident".
She said he suffered "terrific head injuries" and was announced brain dead on Sunday.
Ms Carlisle said the family had rallied round after his "shock" death.
Mr Challen's children laid tributes outside the site of the accident on Wednesday before leaving the island.
Mr Carlisle praised hospital staff and local authorities for their help and support.
She said a funeral will be arranged once the body has been released by the coroner.
Three overnight burglaries linked by police
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police are linking three break-ins, which took place in the early hours of yesterday and today.
The Kiln Restaurant at Oatlands was broken into at about 03:00 yesterday - thought to be through an unsecured window - the till was ripped out and £100 float was stolen.
At about 03:30 today the Cobo Tea Rooms were entered through an unsecured window and a can of Coke was stolen.
About half an hour later someone entered the Rockmount Pub - the tills were damaged and eight charity boxes were stolen, together with tobacco and a quantity of cash.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
Officers are urging businesses and property owners to make sure all doors and windows are closed and locked when their premises are unoccupied.
Advice and personal review of security can be arranged through the Crime Reduction Adviser Andy Goodall on 725111.
New bus information office opens
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A new Guernsey bus information office has opened to the public.
The old kiosk has now closed, and the services have been moved to a "more spacious and comfortable premises".
A spokesman said: "The second phase will provide much improved rest facilities for drivers and other staff working at the terminus on the first floor of the premises."
"Further transport related services are planned on the ground floor at a later date, including the hire of folding cycles which can be taken on the scheduled buses."
Inquest into death 'in due course'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
An inquest into the death of a man who was involved in an "industrial accident" on the Bridge will be held "in due course".
A spokesman for Guernsey's Health and Safety Executive said it couldn't comment at this stage as its investigation is ongoing.
Mikus Alps: Forensic examination complete
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The forensic examination of the remains of Mikus Alps is complete - but Guernsey Police might not get the results until the end of June.
A shotgun and "other items" were found along with human remains in a burnt out car on Guernsey's south coast.
The remains were later identified as Mr Alps, 33, a Latvian national who was a supporter of a pro-Ukrainian movement and had visited the country.
Guernsey Police said due to the nature of the remains there were very few experts in the UK who could carry out the required additional examination - although it is now complete.
Tributes left for man who died installing refrigerators
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man injured in an industrial accident in a retail unit in Guernsey on Sunday has died.
Barry Challen from Lowestoft was working as a contractor, installing fridge units at the Co-op's new "En Route" store at the Bridge, St Sampsons.
Mr Challen was carrying out work for the Bradford-based company George Barker which supplies refrigerator units to retailers across the UK.
He was working at the site when it's understood he sustained a head injury and was transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in a critical condition. Health and Social Care said he received treatment there until Wednesday morning when he was flown back to the UK.
Later that day, flowers appeared outside the shop with tributes from his wife, children and other family members.
Today, Guernsey Police confirmed Mr Challen died in hospital on Thursday as a result of his injuries - although the tributes appeared at the site of the accident the day before.
A joint investigation is under way, coordinated by the Health and Safety Executive and Guernsey Police. Work at the Co-op-owned site has stopped.
BreakingMan in 'industrial accident' dies
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A man who sustained a head injury in what was described as an "industrial accident" in Guernsey on Sunday morning has died in hospital in the UK.
More to follow,
States carrying out review of nurses pay
The States of Guernsey has commissioned a "strategic review of the terms and conditions of nurses and midwives.
Dean Royles, Director of the Inspiring Leadership Network, will take on the role of independent chair of the review - he will be assisted by his colleague and fellow Director, Kirstie Stott.
A States of Guernsey statement said: "Mr Royles has more than 20 years’ experience of board-level working as a human resource professional and has been a strong advocate for partnership working with trade unions having been involved and instrumental with regional and national social partnership forums."
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Guernsey are currently being asked to vote on their 2017 and 2018 pay offers, after what's described as "months of negotiation".
Earlier this month the RCN said: "Agreement by the States of Guernsey to a complete review of the nursing pay system is something its members have been raising as vital to addressing the imbalance between the value of nursing roles in comparison to other public sector roles in the States."
All nurses employed by the Committee for Health and Social Services will be eligible to vote on pay offers up until 3 June.
Specsavers refurbish global headquarters
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Specsavers unveiled their newly-refurbished headquarters yesterday.
Specsavers employ 536 staff in Guernsey, and claim to have raised £500,000 for 30 local charities in the last year.
I'm sure I'm not alone in being hugely jealous of their offices.
Big political turnout at Specsavers refurbishment
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nearly every deputy went to the global headquarters of Specsavers for the opening of its newly-refurbished office and the release of its first community report.
It shows all the community work the company has achieved in the last year - it claims to have raised £500,000 for local charities.
The large political turnout - 35 deputies in total - was to demonstrate the "close working relationship" between business and Guernsey's government.
Charles Parkinson, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said the company's success demonstrates an alternative to the finance sector.
Volunteers needed for parole panel
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs is looking for volunteers to serve on a panel that decides whether to release people from prison.
The Parole Review Committee is an independent body that "protects the public" by considering reports from "experienced professionals" and then considers whether prisoners be be "safely released" into the community on parole licence.
"The committee is not made up of any one particular type of person, rather members are appointed for the qualities and experience they can bring to the role from their own lives."
The committee is also looking for volunteers to be Independent Custody Visitors.
They are responsible for making unannounced visits to the Police and Guernsey Border Agency to "observe, comment and report" on the conditions of detention.
Anyone interested in either role should email home@gov.gg.
Murder arrest after body found on beach
Zsuzsanna Besenyei was found dead on a Jersey beach on 16 May after going missing six days earlier.Read more
Three referendum options to have official campaign groups
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Only three of the five options in Guernsey's first ever referendum will have official campaign groups.
The Guernsey public will go to the polls on 10 October to vote on island-wide voting, which could result in a new way of electing politicians.
Options A, B and C have got official campaigns, meaning that the nominated officials of each group can spend up to £5,000 of public money, and £5,000 of their own to persuade the public to support their view.
Campaign officials:
The deadline for applications passed at midday today.
Refurbished Syvret House offers glimpse of 1940s life
Jersey Evening Post
Jersey Heritage have recreated a 1940s farmhouse at Hamptonne Country Life Museum that has been designed to show what farming life was like immediately after Liberation.
Funds in Guernsey drop £8bn
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The value of investment fund business in Guernsey has dropped by 2.8%.
The net asset value fell by £8bn to a total of £262.5bn, but Guernsey Finance said it's seeing "a number of new inquiries" and expects to see a rise before the end of the year.
"The underlying trend is positive, with £40bn growth over the past three years."
Twenty officers to work on murder case
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body that was found at Le Pulec beach in Jersey last week was confirmed as missing woman Zsuzsanna Besenyei, 37.
Jersey Police confirmed the identity of the body as Ms Besenyei after the results of DNA analysis.
They also said that up to 20 officers are now working on the investigation, and inquiries include "elements of forensic, search, passive data, house-to-house and interviews".
Ms Besenyei's car was found on the beach about 100m from La Haule slipway last week.
BreakingMan arrested for murder after body identity confirmed
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey Police have confirmed the identity of the body found on a beach last week as Zsuzsanna Besenyei, and are treating the death as suspicious.
A 54-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder.
Jersey bailiff to open domestic abuse conference
BBC Radio Jersey
More than 100 people are meeting to talk about how to tackle domestic violence in Jersey later.
The conference will focus on domestic abuse, the criminal justice system and the effort to protect survivors and prosecute abusers.
Sir William Bailhache - the Bailiff of Jersey - will open the conference, while Glenys Johnston from the Jersey Safeguarding Partnership Board will chair.
The speakers include Jersey's Children's Commissioner Deborah McMillan, Dr Helen Miles, Chief Inspector Alison Fossey, and Sonal Shenai of Safelives UK, who will be sharing research into domestic abuse in Jersey.
Watch out for the dogs!
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey police dog handlers are to use the grounds of a local school for their training exercises.
After the May half-term, dogs will train in different areas of Victoria College and Victoria College Prep School during the schools' lunch breaks.
Headmaster Alun Watkins hopes the move will educate his students about the "dangers and consequences" of using illegal drugs.
Jersey police say they're talking to other schools about using their grounds in the future.
Guernsey's post has not arrived
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The joys of living on an island...
Demand 'outstripping supply' in Jersey's housing market
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A Jersey mortgage provider thinks a jump in the average cost of a home is due to demand "outstripping supply".
The latest figures show house prices have increased by 12% in the past year.
The average Jersey home is now worth £496,000.
Local lender Skipton International said the price increases are unsustainable and it hopes house prices don't continue to rise "beyond what people can afford".
Guernsey Airport: Fog delays
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There are some delays on the arrivals screen at Guernsey Airport.
The fog doesn't look too thick, and some flights have landed this morning.
There are no delays in Jersey at the moment.
BBC Weather Watchers: The fog
BBC Weather Watchers
We've got so used to seeing our BBC Weather Watchers sending in photos of blue skies and bright sunshine, but there is a lot of merit in a fog photo as well.
Andy Nicks - Guernsey's south coast
Sark Weather Man - Sark
Chris Cumulus - St Peter Port Harbour
‘Landlords giving up on gas due to the high costs’
Guernsey Press
Landlords are starting to move away from gas as the main energy source for rented properties, according to the chairman of their representative body.
Tax returns due in Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
If you don't want to pay a £250 fine - and let's face it, nobody does - you better get your tax return in today.
People in Jersey have until 18:00 to submit their forms.
Despite Jersey's tax office urging islanders to submit their returns early, 40,000 remained outstanding at the end of last month.
Last year, more than a third of tax returns were handed in in the final few days before the deadline.
An average of about 4,000 people miss the cut off point every year.
Chief minister race 'too close to call'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The race to become Jersey's next chief minister is "too close to call" according to the senator who pulled out of the running yesterday.
Senator Lyndon Farnham said he chose not to stand for the role of Jersey's chief minister because he seemed to be everyone's "second choice".
He said it's in the assembly's best interests to have a "straight forward" contest between two candidates - the current Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, and newly-promoted Senator-elect John Le Fondre.
Data protection law starts today
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
As if you didn't know already, new data protection laws comes into force today.
Lawmakers in Brussels passed new EU legislation in April 2016, and the full text of the regulation has been published online, but Guernsey and Jersey have written their own laws to bring the island's in line.
It's hoped the law will enhance people's individual rights and provide a more transparent and accountable environment for processing personal data.
Guernsey's Data Protection Commissioner, Emma Martins, said with almost daily stories surrounding data scandals people are becoming increasingly aware of the risks of poor data handling.
She's recommending local businesses consult their website or seek guidance in relation to the new law so they're well prepared for the changes.
Meanwhile in Jersey, new web pages aimed at providing information on Jersey's new data protection laws have been added to the States website.
Today's weather: Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There's no end in sight for the fog at the moment, we'll be keeping you up to date with any delays at the airport.
Today's weather: Guernsey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It's another foggy day in Guernsey - we'll have updates on any delays or cancellations at the airport throughout the day.
Parishioners to discuss stained glass replacement
BBC Radio Jersey
Parishioners in St Martin will debate the refurbishment of a stained glass window in the parish church this evening, which could cost almost £20,000.
The rector wants the traditional glass, which had been taken out as it was dangerous, to be put back in.
At a church meeting tonight, she will ask parishioners for their thoughts.
But Reverend Gerry Baudains says that whatever they say, the ecclesiastical court might decide the window has to be replaced anyway.
"We've got to do something, because at the moment it's boarded up with a piece of plywood," she said. "I've spoken to the experts at Visionary Fine Arts and the alternative is plain glass. But of course that will come with a cost in itself as well.
"We have a duty of care as custodians of our historical buildings to ensure that they're well maintained. And this is really a maintenance issue."
New guidelines for advertised broadband speeds
BBC Radio Jersey
The Channel Islands competition watchdog says new guidelines for advertising broadband speeds will give people a better idea of the service they can expect.
Previously, companies could advertise "up to" speeds, if they were available for at least 10% of customers.
But research in the UK shows consumers were likely to be misled by such claims.
Now speed claims in broadband adverts are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers at peak times.
Committee to consult on make-up of trading board
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee wants to consult on the make-up of the States Trading Supervisory Board (STSB) and present options to the States of Guernsey.
A requete, or political petition, has been submitted to the States calling for changes to the board which would see it become a full committee, with four political members and a president.
The responsibilities of the board include the running of Guernsey harbours, the airports - both Guernsey and Alderney - and it's the official shareholder of Aurigny and Guernsey Electricity.
Deputy Laurie Queripel - one of the signatories of the requete - said he doesn't object to having members of the board who aren't deputies, but added that STSB is "too important" not to be a full committee.
In a statement, Policy and Resources said it's "decided to consult with relevant committees, drawing from the experience of the STSB’s operation to date and its working relationships, before bringing its findings to the Assembly, most likely through a letter of comment."
Maya Le Tissier plays final game before Brighton move
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
After 14 years at St Martin's, Maya Le Tissier has played her last game for the club before moving to Brighton and Hove Albion.
She has only played against boys in Guernsey since she was four years old.
Darren, her coach and father, says it has helped her develop the "physical" side of her game.
(And no, she's not related to Matt...)
Timelapse: Guernsey Electricity installs solar panels
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
I love a good timelapse, and this is a great one.
Guernsey Electricity has finished installing the biggest set of solar panels in Guernsey.
The timelapse was produced for Guernsey Electricity by the Little Green Energy Company.
Guernsey's biggest solar panel installation complete
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey Electricity has completed the biggest single installation of solar panels in the island.
Bosses claim in 50 days the energy produced could power seven homes for an entire year, or drive 100,000 miles in an electric car.
'Majority of support' with Gorst and Le Fondre
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Senator Lyndon Farnham has pulled out of the race to be Jersey's next chief minister.
That leaves just two politicians who have said publicly that they want to lead Jersey's next government - Senator Ian Gorst and Senator-elect John Le Fondre.
Senator Farnham - who was previously the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture - said in a statement that "the majority of support is lying with Senator Gorst and Senator elect Le Fondre".
"With that in mind, and after careful consideration, I have decided not to put my name forward."
Politicians have until 17:00 to put their names forward as the island's next chief minister.