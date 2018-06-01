BBC Channel Islands Live: 29 May to 1 June

Police dispose of weapons which were among 300 items handed in during an amnesty.
Cervical cancer screenings now free in Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
A £16 fee for smear tests at the Le Bas Centre has been dropped from today by the States of Jersey.
In April, when the decision was made to drop the fee, Former Health Minister, Andrew Green, said the department would be looking to expand the free smear tests to GPs in the island "by the end of the year".
Women can now go to the Le Bas Centre for their three yearly or five yearly screenings.
Dr Nigel Minihane, Chair of
the Primary Care Body - which represents GPs in Jersey - said the move was a "positive step" until advances in technology allow self-testing, which would make early detection of cervical cancer easier.
New minister to reconsider 'foreshore claims'
Rob England
BBC News Online
The infrastructre department says it will consider a complaints board ruling that the States acted "unfairly" towards two property owners in Jersey.
One of the owners says he was fined £30,000 by the government after he tried to sell his house in Greve d'Azette, St Clement, which was found to be encroaching on the foreshore, owned by the States.
The former infrastructure minister, Eddie Noel, said the public owned the land and had the right to be compensated, so the matter went to a complaints panel, who ruled in the home owner's favour.
The complaints panel has ruled the States now needs to revise its policy on foreshore encroachment and refund the home owners.
We will consider the findings of the Complaints Board regarding the handling of foreshore encroachment claims, and discuss our response with our new Minister when he / she joins us.
The Minister has two months to make an official response to the Board. Until then it is premature to make any further comment."
States could re-establish divers' medical facility
Rob England
BBC News Online
Authorities in Jersey are looking at "reviewing" the treatment options for divers suffering from decompression sickness.
In April, a spokesman for the island's health department said it was told "with no prior warning" the Jersey Hyperbaric Treatment Centre had been closed - the only hyperbaric chamber in Jersey.
The chamber is used to treat conditions such as the bends.
Ports of Jersey said the centre released a statement saying it had closed because of "a withdrawal of States funding" and it was unable to "maintain staff competence" in operating the chamber.
A States spokesman said the government had been making "considerable effort" to speak to the centre's operators about funding since 2015, but they were unresponsive and funding was stopped. They added the health department and Ports of Jersey was looking to "re-establish" a facility on the island, as transporting patients to Guernsey was "not a satisfactory long-term option".
A convicted Jersey fraudster has been living a luxury lifestyle – taking private jets and first-class flights around the world – despite claiming he cannot access any of his accounts to pay back the £65m he owes UK taxpayers.
Jersey declining crab numbers part of UK problem
BBC Radio Jersey
There has been a decline in the number of chancre crabs being found in Jersey waters.
Approximately 500 tonnes (500,000 kg) were landed in 2012, but last year this fell to about 300 tonnes (300,000 kg).
Don Thompson from the Jersey Fishing Association said the decline is part of a UK wide problem, and businesses in the island who sell crab meat to restaurants and supermarkets were finding it "very difficult" to get enough.
He added there is currently no research to shed light on the cause of the problem, although young crabs are vulnerable to disruption while travelling from nesting places in the north sea to the British Isles.
Watch: Guernsey Police destroy firearms
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
How do you dispose of more than 150 unwanted firearms?
Deputy hints at non-UK style party politics for Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
A senior politician in Guernsey has said he would be in favour of party politics in the island, but not like the UK system.
The island's first ever referendum will take place in October to decide on the voting system for the next election in two year's time.
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq says he would be in favour of a new system of government involving parties.
Recently political groups have emerged in Guernsey such as Charter 2018 and the Islanders Association, with politicians joining forces without committing to vote as a block.
Deputy Le Tocq says the island should look to British Overseas Territories, such a Gibraltar, for influence, and the coalition system used in these islands would be "an improvement" on the Guernsey's current system.
He says there are arguments for backing both candidates, or neither.
Concerns for historic bunker site up for sale
Sarah Bailey
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Jersey
Heritage experts in Jersey say the future of a piece of the island's coastland up for sale is a cause for concern.
The area of sand dunes on the coastal park at St Ouen's Bay, north of La Braye, which is currently protected, includes a German World War Two bunker.
Charles Alluto, the head of the National Trust for Jersey, says it cannot afford to buy the land without help from the States. He is concerned its sale to private owners could put it at risk of erosion with developments popping up over time.
"You get extra parking, small retail outlets or cafes that can nibble away and over time you lose the quality of the landscape."
He says the island's population has meant increased pressures on beauty spots, which needs to be balanced with safeguarding what people come to enjoy.
First Morrisons Daily opens in Jersey with 15 more to come
Jersey Evening Post
The first Morrisons Daily store in Jersey has opened in St Ouen, with a further 15 outlets on the cards for the island by the autumn.
Islander picks up cigarette butts from dawn until dusk
The UK is "not really interested" in Guernsey while undertaking Brexit negotiations, according to Deputy Peter Ferbrache.
Speaking on BBC Guernsey's Halfway Special - which is analysing how politicians have performed mid-way through the political term - Deputy Ferbrache commended the Policy and Resources Committee in their efforts to represent the island's interests on the international stage.
But when asked whether the UK cared about Guernsey's input, he replied, "No, not really."
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq - who sits on the Policy and Resources Committee - said it was "the way of the world."
He said a more encouraging sign in the lead up to Brexit is Guernsey's relationship with France, which he described as "better than we've ever had".
Jersey loses medical facility used to treat divers
BBC Radio Jersey
Divers in Jersey have been warned to take extra care as a medical facility in the island has been closed.
The hyperbaric chamber at the harbour was used to treat divers suffering from the bends, a form of embolism which happens when nitrogen bubbles form in the blood vessels.
It can occur when a scuba diver spends too long underwater, surfaces too quickly or holds their breath as they come up.
Ports of Jersey say they have been told by operators the site is now permanently out of action. The nearest facility is in Guernsey, and divers have been told to factor this into their plans when they carry out their risk assessments.
Gollop: Autumn election could give States 'direction'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A "shock general election" instead of a referendum this autumn could blow away the political cobwebs in Guernsey, a deputy has said.
As the political term reaches its halfway point and the island prepares for a referendum on island-wide voting in October, Deputy Gollop says an early election could do some good.
He says if Guernsey follows the UK's example in 2017 - when Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election - newly elected politicians in the island would start the new season "with a sense of direction".
Animals must be tested for strangles
BBC Radio Jersey
Racehorse owners in Jersey have been told their animals must be tested for the disease strangles, after a horse showed signs it had been exposed.
Strangles, common the UK and elsewhere in Europe, is a respiratory infection which affects horses, donkeys and ponies.
Since then, the Channel Islands Racing and Hunt Club has said evidence of the disease's bacteria has been found at another yard, although it added the horse showed no signs of the disease and this was not confirmation the outbreak had spread.
The club has asked all yards to give all horses in training a blood test, and to continue with "enhanced biosecurity measures" including increased use of disinfectant on clothes and equipment, and limiting cross contamination between yards.
Future racing is thought to be able to go ahead "as scheduled".
Jersey's new States members to be sworn in
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
At a special meeting of the States Assembly, Jersey's new politicians will be sworn in later.
The successful candidates in the May general election with take up their seats as constables, deputies and senators.
On Monday they will choose the island's new chief minister, before deciding who will run the various States departments and scrutiny panels.
Politicians reach 'halfway point' in 2016-2020 term
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Today marks the halfway point in Guernsey's current political term.
The island's 38 States members were sworn in at the start of May 2016 and will leave office at the end of June 2020.
The three main election issues raised on islanders' doorsteps before the 2016 election were the future of secondary education, air and sea links and island-wide voting.
While there's been a lot of talk about these issues many islanders may well feel little progress has been made.
That was certainly the widely held view at the latest meeting of the Islanders Assocation - one of the political groups formed as some deputies suggest the new committee system of government is failing the island.
Many will reserve judgement until the election itself in just over two years' time, but even that will depend on the outcome of the island's first ever referendum in October and whether that truly delivers what the majority of islanders want.
'Momentum' needed to make savings in Guernsey's government
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's home affairs and education committees have been criticised for not making enough savings.
In a letter, politicians on the States' scrutiny panel say progress is "disappointing and unacceptable".
But the letter, penned by members of the Scrutiny Management Committee, notes neither has set out a programme for these savings. The committee say "momentum" will now be needed across government if the £26m of savings highlighted in the Medium Term Financial Plan are to happen.
Deputy Matt Fallaize, of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture said attempts are being made to save money from his portfolio, and the revenue would come from reforms in secondary education, post-16 education and reductions to grant aided colleges.
Guernsey Airport: Mail delayed
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The mail plane has been delayed once again in Guernsey, as fog hits the island.
As you can see below, there isn't a great deal of visibility at the airport right now.
Flights are managing to take off at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether anything will be able to land.
States was 'oppressive' and 'unfair' with property owners
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Two property owners in Jersey should receive a refund from the States after a complaints panel found it acted "unfairly" and "oppressively" against them.
Last year two property owners wanted to sell their homes in Greve D'Azette, St Clement, but their homes encroached on States land known as the foreshore.
One of the owners, Alan Luce, said the Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Eddie Noel, and States Property Holdings taxed them more than £30,000 for the encroachment, which was "draconian and unfair". But Deputy Noel said the public owned the land and had the right to be compensated, so the matter went to a complaints panel.
The panel found the minister and department acted "against the principles of natural justice", and believes they exploited the owners "vulnerable position" as they tried to sell their homes.
It said the States did not act fairly, promptly or transparently and the board wants the next infrastructure minister, who will be chosen next week, to come up with a new, clear policy on the matter.
The panel has also asked the States to refund the two owners the difference between what they were charged and what the new policy would make them pay for the encroachment.
It wants a response by August.
Cloud will be dispersing through the morning to leave increasing amounts of sunshine.
There will be a light to moderate south-westerly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
La Mare pupils should still have 'appropriate facilities'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Students at La Mare De Carteret, in Guernsey, should still have appropriate facilities despite the school possibly being rebuilt in future years, according to the president of Education Sport and Culture.
Both the primary and high schools are currently undergoing a £700,000 refurbishment, including mobile classrooms, improving insulation, putting new floors in, redecorating, and installing new heating and ventilation.
The President of Education, Sport and Culture, Deputy Matt Fallaize, said the current buildings are "inadequate".
Most of the work will take place over the summer holidays.
The States of Guernsey has decided to pursue a two-school model for non-selective secondary education, meaning two of the current four schools will no longer be used for their current purpose.
Anger over Guernsey church probate charge
BBC Channel Islands News
The Church of England has come under fire over fees charged for administering the estates of people who have died in Guernsey.
The Ecclesiastic Court currently takes a 0.35% cut which, it says, pays for the service, with any additional cash paid into the Deanery Fund - which contributes towards charitable projects in the island.
Island resident Sarah Griffiths says she was "angry" when she discovered the charge, which she paid from her mother's estate, and feels the money should go to the States, instead of the church.
The Dean of Guernsey, the Very Reverend Tim Barker, insists there is appropriate oversight of the multimillion-pound fund.
Like any charity the oversight is provided by the Guernsey registry and by the law of Guernsey, so we are as well regulated as any other charitable company in Guernsey."
A States spokesman said the Policy and Resources Committee would be publishing a policy letter "in the next couple of weeks" outlining its proposals for the future of probate, which will be debated by the States.
Car on its roof in St Martin crash
Rob England
BBC News Online
Two young men have been taken to hospital "as a precaution" after a car ended up on its roof in St Martin, Jersey, police said.
The car, a blue Renault Clio is thought to have "clipped a tree" on La Route de St Catherine at about 14:45 this afternoon.
Officers said the driver, an 18-year-old male and the passenger, a 16-year-old male, were taken to accident and emergency, the extent of their injuries is not known.
Lee Durrell made honorary citizen of Corfu
Chantal Hartle
BBC Radio Jersey reporter
The honorary director of Jersey Zoo has been given a special honour in Corfu.
Lee Durrell, the wife of the founder of the wildlife trust Gerald Durrell, has been made an honorary citizen of the Greek island.
Gerald lived in Corfu in the 1930's and his book My Family and Other Animals is based on his childhood there.
Lee said she was "proud" to have been given the honour in a place that was so special to Gerald.
Boat owners acting 'irresponsibly' around dolphins
Rob England
BBC News Online
Pods of dolphins are being "harassed" by a "small number" of boat owners, in Guernsey's harbour authorities have said while issuing a guide to encountering the animals.
Seafarers have been advised to stay 100m (328ft) away from the animals, unless they approach.
The General Manager of Ports, Colin Le Ray, said Guernsey Harbours took a "very dim view" of operators who "harass, harm, and interfere with the dolphins" in the island's waters.
"It’s very disappointing and concerning to hear a small minority of vessel operators, have in the past, been harassing these intelligent creatures in local waters," he said.
Experts at La Societe Guernesiaise say it is important not to "overcrowd" dolphin pods, and people "should never try to swim with, touch or feed" them.
Laura Bampton, Marine Biology Section Secretary, said: "Dolphins can be aggressive, and touching dolphins can be dangerous as they carry diseases that are transmittable to humans."
Redevelopment considered for St Saviour hospital
BBC Radio Jersey
Plans to redevelop St Saviour hospital in Jersey are being considered by the company responsible for the government's assets.
The hospital was built in the 1800s and was known as the Jersey Lunatic Asylum - the name was only changed in the 1950s.
In its annual report, the States Development Company says it has been talking about how St Saviour hospital could be redeveloped.
It's also looking at what could be done with the States buildings at South Hill.
A "radical rethink" on the duty the States of Guernsey puts on fuel is needed, as prices hit a record high, according to the president of the Guernsey Motor Traders Association.
Robert Cornelius says a different approach is needed as pump prices hit 140p per litre for the first time.
Globally over the past 12 months oil prices have risen from $44.8 per barrel to $79.8.
Mr Cornelius is calling for the government to look at the "bigger picture" of what happens if fuel prices continue to rise, penalising motorists, and the States should look to raise revenue elsewhere.
Island retailers say recently a global dip in crude oil prices should be reflected at pumps in the near future.
A spokesman for the States of Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee said it was working with the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure to "consider and review" the best way of raising money from motoring in the future, with a focus on "sustainability" rather than increasing revenue.
Victoria Avenue closed for part of evening
Rob England
BBC News Online
A major road in Jersey will be closed this evening to allow a motoring festival to go ahead.
Victoria Avenue in St Helier and its approach roads will be closed from 19:00 until 23:30.
Karts will be racing along the avenue as part of the Jersey International Motoring Festival.
Chief minister candidates support review of hospital sites
Rob England
BBC News Online
Both candidates bidding to be Jersey's next chief minister support a review of four potential sites for the island's new hospital.
Initial plans for the £466m project were thrown out by the planning minister last year, and are due to be reviewed again soon.
However, Senator-elect John Le Fondre and Senator Ian Gorst now say they would back a short independent review of whether to choose alternative sites such as the St Helier waterfront, Warwick Farm and St Saviour Hospital.
The crime drama, starring John Nettles, used to attract 13 million viewers per week in the 1980s.
Despite the track's modern sound, Adam Caerlewy Smith from Visit Jersey says it is not aimed at any one group in particular.
"Our biggest market is the UK," he said, adding: "Traditionally our visitors have been of an slightly older demographic, but that's starting to widen out now with more younger people starting to enjoy Jersey for shorter breaks."
Dario Darnell, who performs under the name Youngr, produced the video.
Weather: Staying dry overnight with sunshine tomorrow
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Tonight looks set to continue being dry with mostly clear skies and just a few patches of cloud from time to time.
There will be a gentle south-westerly breeze.
Minimum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)
Saturday is expected to remain dry and fine with some prolonged spells of sunshine and just a little patchy cloud at times.
Winds will be mostly light.
Maximum temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F)
Appeal to former Lieutenant governor Cadets in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
All former Lieutenant governor Cadets are being invited to a reunion at Government House for the first time.
The first cadets were appointed 30 years ago in 1988.
Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder says it's an "excellent scheme" and is looking forward to seeing former participants.
The event is being held on 15 December and islanders are being asked for help contacting former cadets.
It's believed there are around 70 eligible individuals out there, some of whom may be living outside of Guernsey.
The nearest hyperbaric chamber, at Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey, costs £30,000 per treatment.
'Outrageous' speech from Bailiff as politicians sworn in
Rob England
BBC News Online
A politician in Jersey has described parts of the speech made by the Bailiff as newly elected politicians were sworn into the States Assembly as "outrageous".
The speech made references to an upcoming debate on whether to abolish the Bailiff's role as the speaker in the assembly, which some members feel is not appropriate due to the Bailiff also being the head of the island's law courts.
Under the principle of the separation of powers, in the UK, the Speaker of the House of Commons, MP John Bercow, is elected by other politicians to the post and has no connection to the judiciary.
Newly sworn in States member heard the Bailiff, Sir William Bailhache, say debates so far have been "unhelpful" and had an "inhibiting effect" on his role as presiding officer.
He said he hoped the issue would not continue to be debated "over and over again" claiming it "damages" the Bailiff's position as civic head and the reputation of the States.
On the upcoming debate on whether to have a referendum, he said he hoped it would happen to "put the issue to bed".
The BBC has approached the Bailiff for comment.
Reform could back either candidate for chief minister
BBC Radio Jersey
The head of Reform Jersey says the party has yet to decide which candidate it will be supporting for Jersey's next chief minister.
Senator-elect Sam Mezec will be joined in the new States Assembly by four other party members who are expected to vote together.
Newly elected politicians are being sworn in today and the chief minister will be chosen on Monday.
Mr Mezec said he was "pleased" with the discussions the party has already had with Senator Ian Gorst and Senator-elect John Le Fondre, who seemed to have entered the "constructive" talks "in good faith".
He says there are arguments for backing both candidates, or neither.
Concerns for historic bunker site up for sale
Sarah Bailey
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Jersey
Heritage experts in Jersey say the future of a piece of the island's coastland up for sale is a cause for concern.
The area of sand dunes on the coastal park at St Ouen's Bay, north of La Braye, which is currently protected, includes a German World War Two bunker.
Charles Alluto, the head of the National Trust for Jersey, says it cannot afford to buy the land without help from the States. He is concerned its sale to private owners could put it at risk of erosion with developments popping up over time.
"You get extra parking, small retail outlets or cafes that can nibble away and over time you lose the quality of the landscape."
He says the island's population has meant increased pressures on beauty spots, which needs to be balanced with safeguarding what people come to enjoy.
First Morrisons Daily opens in Jersey with 15 more to come
Jersey Evening Post
The first Morrisons Daily store in Jersey has opened in St Ouen, with a further 15 outlets on the cards for the island by the autumn.
Islander picks up cigarette butts from dawn until dusk
Guernsey Press
Hundreds of cigarette butts were picked up yesterday by a man who is on a mission to make Guernsey a tidier place.
Speed limits for the summer months to start
Stephanie Gabbatt
BBC Radio Guernsey
Seasonal speed limits will start across Guernsey from tomorrow and remain until the end of September.
In Vazon from the Martello Tower to Fort Houmet access road the speed limit has been lowered from 35mph (56 km/h) to 25mph (40 km/h).
It'll be the same speed limit on Route De la Lague and Route De Rocquaine from the Imperial Hotel to La Route du Coudre.
Petit Bot Road will also become one way during the day - from the Petit Bot Tearooms to Le Page from 10:00 to 19:00 daily.
Jersey sign ex-Quins prop Holenstein
Championship side Jersey Reds sign former Harlequins prop Cameron Holenstein for the 2018-19 season.Read more
Does the UK care about Guernsey?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The UK is "not really interested" in Guernsey while undertaking Brexit negotiations, according to Deputy Peter Ferbrache.
Speaking on BBC Guernsey's Halfway Special - which is analysing how politicians have performed mid-way through the political term - Deputy Ferbrache commended the Policy and Resources Committee in their efforts to represent the island's interests on the international stage.
But when asked whether the UK cared about Guernsey's input, he replied, "No, not really."
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq - who sits on the Policy and Resources Committee - said it was "the way of the world."
He said a more encouraging sign in the lead up to Brexit is Guernsey's relationship with France, which he described as "better than we've ever had".
