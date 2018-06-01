BBC Channel Islands Live: 29 May to 1 June

Tonight looks set to continue being dry with mostly clear skies and just a few patches of cloud from time to time.

There will be a gentle south-westerly breeze.

Minimum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F)

BBC

Saturday is expected to remain dry and fine with some prolonged spells of sunshine and just a little patchy cloud at times.

Winds will be mostly light.

Maximum temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F)