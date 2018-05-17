Jersey General Election 2018

The 2014 Jersey General Election was a first. It was the first time all members of the States Assembly were elected on the same day and to serve a common four-year term.

It was also the first time there was a wholesale recount of votes for senator after Sarah Ferguson, who came in ninth place and so was not elected, challenged the outcome of the vote after she finished 262 votes behind Philip Ozouf who came in eighth.

BBC Former treasury minister Philip Ozouf is not seeking re-election

Usually votes are counted on a parish by parish basis with the final result not known until all parishes have declared. In 2014 the recount involved a total count of all votes across the whole island.

It was also the first time there were only eight senators elected, this had dropped from 12 to 10 and then down to eight.

With eight votes at their disposal the average elector used 6.8 of their eight votes.