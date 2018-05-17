Jersey General Election 2018

Summary
- Polls officially closed at 20:00 after 12 hours of voting
- More than 3,000 islanders cast their vote by pre-polling
- 11 constables and three deputies have already been elected unopposed
- Clean sweep for Reform Jersey in St Helier two
- Sitting constable ousted by opponent
Jersey senator race: Analysis
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
It's the first time two women have topped the poll for Jersey senators.
Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore made the early running, but was overtaken by Deputy Tracey Vallois, who eventually topped the poll with more than 10% of the votes.
It was a really close battle for the final elected eighth spot, with Reform Jersey's Chairman Sam Mezec pipping first-timer Moz Scott by just 123 votes after he topped the polls in St Helier.
Here's the overall vote:
Jersey senator race: The successful eight
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Here are the eight candidates who've been elected in Jersey's 2018 election on an island-wide basis:
1) Tracey Vallois - 15,518 - 10.16%
2) Kristina Moore - 15,292 - 10.02%
3) John Le Fondre - 14,204 - 9.30%
4) Lyndon Farnham - 12,417 - 8.13%
5) Steve Pallett - 12,114 - 7.93%
6) Ian Gorst - 12,068 - 7.90%
7) Sarah Ferguson - 11,297 - 7.40%
8) Sam Mezec - 11,007 - 7.21%
Chief Minister Gorst voted back in
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey's chief minister has kept his seat as a senior politician.
Senator Ian Gorst was among the eight politicians voted in on an island-wide basis.
He told BBC Radio Jersey he would still consider taking on the chief minister position for a third and final time, but would need to speak with colleagues before deciding whether to put himself forward.
Guernsey deputy muses over party result
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
He might just be the most recognisable figure in Channel Islands politics.
Twenty-year veteran of Guernsey politics John Gollop is in Jersey and has been digesting tonight's results, with a particular interest on how Reform Jersey, the only political party, have done.
Five of their 18 candidates have been elected, including party chairman Sam Mezec, as a senator.
In Guernsey, a number of political groupings have begun to form.
Senatorial election: Reform Jersey react to final results
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
It's fair to say Reform Jersey are very happy their Chairman Sam Mezec has been elected as a senator.
The evidence for which you can see here:
Vallois tops poll, Reform's Mezec sneaks in
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Deputy Tracey Vallois has been backed by more Jersey voters than any other candidates, in a close senatorial race.
Her 15,518 votes, at just over 10%, saw her beat Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore, in second place with 15,292 votes, to top the island-wide poll.
Reform Jersey's Chairman Deputy Sam Mezec looked to be out of the senatorial race until the final count in St Helier, which he topped with 3,118 votes.
It means Senator-elect Mezec will be the party's first island-wide candidate.
Elsewhere, Deputy John Le Fondre, Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chief Minister Ian Gorst, Constable Steve Pallett and Senator Sarah Ferguson were also elected.
Vallois now leading senator race
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Deputy Tracey Vallois has overtaken Jersey's home affairs minister to top the senatorial race with just the St Helier count left.
Deputy Vallois' strong showing in St Saviour saw her gather 291 more votes than Kristina Moore, taking her narrowly ahead.
In the overall count, it now means Deputy Vallois leads Deputy Moore by 407 votes, with just over 10% of the overall senatorial votes.
Senatorial hopefuls declared early, by accident
Rob England
BBC News Online
The senatorial race looked to finish early this morning as a St Clement Jurat declared several of the candidates had won... but they haven't yet.
Jurat Crill got the hopes up of Tracey Vallois, Kristina Moore, John Le Fondre, Simon Bree, Lyndon Farnham, Ian Gorst, Steve Pallett and Sarah Ferguson when she summoned them to the Royal Court to take up their new roles.
You can listen here:
Eleven parishes have declared so far, with just St Helier left to declare.
St Saviour senatorial election: Vallois and Moore in front
Rob England
BBC News Online
Tracey Vallois leads the poll in St Saviour for the senatorial election.
The current deputy received a healthy 2,193 votes, with Deputy Kristina Moore in second at 1,902 votes.
Here are the full results:
St Lawrence senatorial vote: Le Fondre tops poll
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Deputy John Le Fondre has topped the senatorial vote in his former parish, St Lawrence.
He got 1,207 votes, beating Deputy Kristina Moore in second (1,062) and Deputy Tracey Vallois (997).
The full result for St Lawrence, with a turnout of 43.98%, is:
Former honorary police head sets sights on home affairs
Rob England
BBC News Online
Hugh Raymond, the newly elected deputy of Trinity has confirmed he will be required to step down as the head of the honorary police in Jersey.
He lost the 2014 election to Anne Pryke.
The new deputy-elect is already looking at the possibility of a government post.
Jersey General Election: What happens next?
Rob England
BBC News Online
So a new States Assembly is taking shape.
There are 49 members of the States of Jersey with 29 deputies, eight senators and 12 constables.
So what happens after they've been elected?
Meanwhile, in St Lawrence...
Emma-Jayne Blackman
BBC Radio Jersey reporter
The parish is experiencing its longest count in living memory.. .and it's the accountants who are getting the blame.
Apparently the crack team of three are being "thorough".
Another victory for Moore, this time in St Brelade
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey's home affairs minister continues her impressive march towards the top of the overall senatorial poll.
Deputy Kristina Moore topped St Brelade, with 1,978 votes.
Behind her were Deputy Tracey Vallois (1,885) and then Constable Steve Pallett (1,850).
Is the party over for Reform Jersey?
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
This empty pint at Reform Jersey's election get together would suggest there's not too much to celebrate for the island's only current political party.
Things were looking promising earlier, when they took a clean sweep of all three positions in St Helier two.
But the prospects for their senatorial candidate, Sam Mezec, look bleak, as he currently sits in eleventh place.
His bid to get into the top eight island-wide elected positions is expected to be boosted in the remaining counts, however.
Elsewhere, Deputy Montford Tadier was re-elected in St Brelade two.
The 13 other candidates fronted for deputy positions were unsuccessful.
Jersey Election 2018: Deputies and constables results
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
As the counting continues in the senatorial elections these are the results in all the contested deputy elections and the one contested constable election:
Deputies elections:
St Brelade Two: Graham Truscott and Montfort Tadier (Reform)
St Clement: Susie Pinel and Lindsay Ash
St Helier One: Russell Labey, Judy Martin and Scott Wickenden
St Helier Two: Geoff Southern, Rob Ward and Carina Alves (all Reform)
St Helier Three: Richard Rondel, Mike Higgins, Mary Le Hegerat and Stephen Ahier
St John: Trevor Pointon
St Lawrence: Gregory Guida and Kirsten Morel
St Mary: David Johnson
St Ouen: Richard Renouf
St Peter: Rowland Huelin
St Saviour One: Jeremy Macon and Kevin Pamplin
St Saviour Two: Louise Doublet and Kevin Lewis
St Saviour Three: Jess Perchard
Trinity: Hugh Raymond
Constable election:
St Mary: John Le Bailly
Election food: Which buffet would you vote for?
Rob England
BBC News Online
Around the parishes hungry counters and candidates have been tucking into buffets to keep them going.
Here's a taste of what they're getting:
Following the election... in New Zealand
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
It might be the early hours here in Jersey, but it's early afternoon in New Zealand, where Victoria is following proceedings.
Thanks for being with us!
Tight battle for seventh and eighth senatorial spots
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
There's only 400 votes between four candidates vying for the seventh and eighth senatorial spots.
The top eight candidates will win the island-wide seats, with the current top six looking likely to have secured their spots.
In seventh after eight polls is Deputy Simon Bree, on 5,405 and just behind him, with 5,343, is Moz Scott.
Just outside the senatorial places are Senator Sarah Ferguson on 5,324 and Anthony Lewis, on 5,005 votes.
Jersey Election: Historical highs and lows
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The States of Jersey has changed a lot over the centuries but has been roughly been the same since major constitutional reforms in 1948.
Those reforms saw jurats replaced by senators elected for nine years and the removal of the rectors to be replaced by more deputies.
More recently the number of senators has been reduced to eight from 12, all members are now elected on the same day and for an equal term of four years.
The election has also been moved from the autumn to the spring for the first time.
Political analyst Adrian Lee has compiled a few highs, lows and records for the States of Jersey since the 1920s.
St Clement senatorial result: Vallois tops another poll
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Deputy Tracey Vallois has topped another senatorial poll, this time in St Clement.
Her 1,547 votes narrowly pipped Deputy Kristina Moore in second, with 1,510.
In third was Deputy John Le Fondre - completing what's a familiar top three.
St Clement's full results, with a 45.25% turnout were:
Reform Jersey victory in St Helier one: 'I'm speechless'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Catching up with the three successful candidates in St Helier district number one, they seem positive about the next four years, with Rob Ward claiming the result has "broken the back" of party politics in the island.
Senatorial hopeful Pallett 'not counting his chickens'
Olivia Le Poidevin
BBC News Online
St Brelade Constable Steve Pallett has told us he's hopeful of making the step up to an island-wide senatorial position after seven rounds of votes being counted, but he is still a little nervous.
He's still waiting to hear from his home parish but finds himself in sixth place after seven counts.
"I'm certainly happier than I was when we started the evening," he said.
On making the move from constable to potential senator, he added: "It was a risk."
"I'm not there yet, I'm not going to count my chickens until the big parishes are in."
Current politicians lead senatorial vote
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
After seven declarations - Grouville, St John, St Martin, St Mary, St Ouen, St Peter and Trinity - here's the votes so far.
Senatorial vote: Moore successful in Trinity
Rob England
BBC News Online
Another good result for tonight's senatorial front runners Kristina Moore, Tracey Vallois and John Le Fondre.
In Trinity the incumbent Home Affairs Minister came away with 824 votes, with Deputy Tracey Vallois gaining 790 and Deputy John Le Fondre with 777.
Here are the parish's full results:
The total votes cast were 7,547, with no spoilt ballots and a turnout of 55.58%.
Mezec's senatorial chances looking slim
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Reform Jersey's only senatorial candidate, Sam Mezec, is currently placed eleventh, with 2,896 votes.
The top eight candidates will get senatorial positions.
But whilst Deputy Mezec hasn't fared well in the rural parishes, we still have not heard from the more urban areas - where Reform Jersey typically does better.
Senatorial vote: Vallois storms St John
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Tracey Vallois has topped the senatorial poll in her home parish of St John.
With 829 votes, she got 146 votes more than her closest rival, Kristina Moore (683). In third place was John Le Fondre (675).
Constable for St Mary, a controversial vote?
Rob England
BBC News Online
We caught up with John Le Bailly and Juliette Gallichan who spoke about the issues surrounding the only contested constable election in St Mary.
Mr Le Bailly refused to attend the BBC's election call, and Ms Gallichan said there was "no engagement" with her competitor.
Incoming Constable, John Le Bailly, said he refused to attend the debate because he "didn't want to be controversial".
"There is a few things that have happened in the parish that need to remain in the parish," he said.
Mr Le Bailly would not elaborate on those issues.
Final deputies elected in St Helier vote
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey's final four deputies were elected in the St Helier three/four district, the final count to be announced.
Topping the poll was incumbent Deputy Richard Rondel (1,404), Deputy Mike Higgins (1,190), Mary Le Hegerat (1,173), and Stephen Ahier (1,020).
None of the three Reform Jersey candidates - Mary Phillip (706), Julian Rogers (631), and Anne Southern (790) - made inroads.
The other unsuccessful candidates were Jacqui Carrel (861), Inna Gardiner (603) and Guy de Faye (477).
The turnout was 35%, with 9,154 votes cast.
Jersey Election: How the States has changed
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The make up of the States of Jersey has been the subject of a number of debates over the past two decades, starting with the Clothier Report in December 2000 that recommended replacing the three types of States member with a single Member of the States of Jersey.
The recommendations in the report were cherry picked by politicians at the time with only a handful of reforms introduced. This included replacing the committee system of government with a ministerial system.
From 1948 to 2011 the States Assembly comprised 12 senators, elected island-wide, 29 deputies elected from parishes or parish districts and 12 constables elected to run and represent their parish.
There has only been one significant change to the composition of the States since 1948 when members voted to reduce the number of senators from 12 to eight.
The first true general election in Jersey was in 2014 when all members were elected on the same day for the same four-year term of office.
This is the first election to be held in May, in the past island elections have been held in October. The next election will be May 2022.
Senatorial results after half of the declarations
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
After half of declarations from the 12 parishes the senatorial results look like this:
Senatorial results: St Ouen
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
It's a similar story in St Ouen to Grouville and St Peter - as voters back the same top three candidates, all sitting deputies, for senatorial seats.
Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore has topped the poll (975), with Deputy John Le Fondre (928) and then Deputy Tracey Vallois coming in third (895).
Behind them are Senator Lyndon Farnham (846) and Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst (821).
St Ouen's full results, with 53.8% turnout, are:
Senatorial results: St Mary
Rob England
BBC News Online
The three sitting deputies continue to top the polls - in St Mary it was Deputy John Le Fondre with 482 votes.
He narrowly pipped Deputy Tracey Vallois (478) to the post, with Deputy Kristina Moore not far behind (471).
In total, 795 votes were cast and four ballots were spoilt.
Here are the full results:
The total turnout was 59.14%, up on the 2014 election which saw 54.1%.
Senatorial results: Moore tops another parish
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Deputy Kristina Moore has topped another senatorial poll - this time St Martin. The home affairs minister was ahead of Deputy John Le Fondre (869) and Deputy Tracey Vallois (830).
With a turnout of 49.9%, the full St Martin results are:
Senatorial results: Grouville
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Sitting deputies making the move to island-wide elections topped the poll in Grouville.
St John Deputy Tracey Vallois topped the votes, followed by Deputy Kristina Moore and St Lawrence Deputy John Le Fondre - all of whom polled more than 1,000 votes.
Grouville's full results after a 48.2%:
BreakingAhier and Le Hegarat elected with Higgins and Rondel
Stephen Ahier, Mary Le Hegarat, Mike Higgins and Richard Rondel have been elected in St Helier district three and four.
First senatorial vote: Deputy Moore tops poll in St Peter
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore topped the senatorial vote in her home parish of St Peter, with 1,005 votes.
She was ahead of Tracey Vallois (914) and John Le Fondre (902).
Here are St Peter's full results, where the turnout was 44.8%:
Jersey Election: A look back on the senators in 2014
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The 2014 Jersey General Election was a first. It was the first time all members of the States Assembly were elected on the same day and to serve a common four-year term.
It was also the first time there was a wholesale recount of votes for senator after Sarah Ferguson, who came in ninth place and so was not elected, challenged the outcome of the vote after she finished 262 votes behind Philip Ozouf who came in eighth.
Usually votes are counted on a parish by parish basis with the final result not known until all parishes have declared. In 2014 the recount involved a total count of all votes across the whole island.
It was also the first time there were only eight senators elected, this had dropped from 12 to 10 and then down to eight.
With eight votes at their disposal the average elector used 6.8 of their eight votes.
New deputies Guida and Morel elected in St Lawrence
Emma-Jayne Blackman
BBC Radio Jersey reporter
Three candidates faced off in the St Lawrence deputy election this year.
Kirsten Morel and Gregory Guida were elected with 1,499 votes and 1,194 respectively.
Sarah Westwater for Reform Jersey lost out with only 299 votes.
In total 2,992 votes were cast, with four spoilt ballots.
Voter turnout was 43.85%, an improvement on the 2014 election which saw 38.7%.
In pictures: Some of the winners so far
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Lots of smiles tonight from both first time and returning deputies.
Deputy-elect Jess Perchard's is the biggest, I think.