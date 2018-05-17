Jersey General Election 2018

Summary

  1. Polls officially closed at 20:00 after 12 hours of voting
  2. More than 3,000 islanders cast their vote by pre-polling
  3. 11 constables and three deputies have already been elected unopposed
  4. Clean sweep for Reform Jersey in St Helier two
  5. Sitting constable ousted by opponent

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Jersey senator race: Analysis

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

It's the first time two women have topped the poll for Jersey senators.

Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore made the early running, but was overtaken by Deputy Tracey Vallois, who eventually topped the poll with more than 10% of the votes.

It was a really close battle for the final elected eighth spot, with Reform Jersey's Chairman Sam Mezec pipping first-timer Moz Scott by just 123 votes after he topped the polls in St Helier.

Here's the overall vote:

Graph
BBC

Jersey senator race: The successful eight

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Here are the eight candidates who've been elected in Jersey's 2018 election on an island-wide basis:

1) Tracey Vallois - 15,518 - 10.16%

2) Kristina Moore - 15,292 - 10.02%

3) John Le Fondre - 14,204 - 9.30%

4) Lyndon Farnham - 12,417 - 8.13%

5) Steve Pallett - 12,114 - 7.93%

6) Ian Gorst - 12,068 - 7.90%

7) Sarah Ferguson - 11,297 - 7.40%

8) Sam Mezec - 11,007 - 7.21%

Chief Minister Gorst voted back in

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Jersey's chief minister has kept his seat as a senior politician.

Senator Ian Gorst was among the eight politicians voted in on an island-wide basis.

Senator Ian Gorst listening to election results
BBC

He told BBC Radio Jersey he would still consider taking on the chief minister position for a third and final time, but would need to speak with colleagues before deciding whether to put himself forward.

Guernsey deputy muses over party result

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

He might just be the most recognisable figure in Channel Islands politics.

Twenty-year veteran of Guernsey politics John Gollop is in Jersey and has been digesting tonight's results, with a particular interest on how Reform Jersey, the only political party, have done.

Five of their 18 candidates have been elected, including party chairman Sam Mezec, as a senator.

In Guernsey, a number of political groupings have begun to form.

Senatorial election: Reform Jersey react to final results

John Fernandez

BBC Radio Guernsey

It's fair to say Reform Jersey are very happy their Chairman Sam Mezec has been elected as a senator.

The evidence for which you can see here:

Vallois tops poll, Reform's Mezec sneaks in

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Deputy Tracey Vallois has been backed by more Jersey voters than any other candidates, in a close senatorial race.

Her 15,518 votes, at just over 10%, saw her beat Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore, in second place with 15,292 votes, to top the island-wide poll.

Reform Jersey's Chairman Deputy Sam Mezec looked to be out of the senatorial race until the final count in St Helier, which he topped with 3,118 votes.

It means Senator-elect Mezec will be the party's first island-wide candidate.

Elsewhere, Deputy John Le Fondre, Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chief Minister Ian Gorst, Constable Steve Pallett and Senator Sarah Ferguson were also elected.

Vallois now leading senator race

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Deputy Tracey Vallois has overtaken Jersey's home affairs minister to top the senatorial race with just the St Helier count left.

Deputy Tracey Vallois
BBC

Deputy Vallois' strong showing in St Saviour saw her gather 291 more votes than Kristina Moore, taking her narrowly ahead.

In the overall count, it now means Deputy Vallois leads Deputy Moore by 407 votes, with just over 10% of the overall senatorial votes.

Senatorial hopefuls declared early, by accident

Rob England

BBC News Online

The senatorial race looked to finish early this morning as a St Clement Jurat declared several of the candidates had won... but they haven't yet.

Jurat Crill got the hopes up of Tracey Vallois, Kristina Moore, John Le Fondre, Simon Bree, Lyndon Farnham, Ian Gorst, Steve Pallett and Sarah Ferguson when she summoned them to the Royal Court to take up their new roles.

You can listen here:

The St Clement senatorial announcement

Eleven parishes have declared so far, with just St Helier left to declare.

St Saviour senatorial election: Vallois and Moore in front

Rob England

BBC News Online

Tracey Vallois leads the poll in St Saviour for the senatorial election.

The current deputy received a healthy 2,193 votes, with Deputy Kristina Moore in second at 1,902 votes.

St Saviour
BBC

Here are the full results:

  • Gerard Baudains - 814
  • Simon Bree - 1,289
  • Lyndon Farnham - 1,572
  • Sarah Ferguson - 1,418
  • Ian Gorst - 1,451
  • John Le Fondre - 1,684
  • Anthony Lewis - 1,494
  • Frank Luce - 300
  • Philip Maguire - 168
  • Sam Mezec - 1,542
  • Kristina Moore - 1,902
  • Stevie Ocean - 150
  • Steve Pallett - 1,439
  • Gino Risoli - 204
  • Moz Scott - 1,249
  • Gordon Troy - 653
  • Tracey Vallois - 2,193

St Lawrence senatorial vote: Le Fondre tops poll

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Counting votes in St Lawrence
BBC

Deputy John Le Fondre has topped the senatorial vote in his former parish, St Lawrence.

He got 1,207 votes, beating Deputy Kristina Moore in second (1,062) and Deputy Tracey Vallois (997).

The full result for St Lawrence, with a turnout of 43.98%, is:

  • Gerard Baudains - 405
  • Simon Bree - 738
  • Lyndon Farnham - 838
  • Sarah Ferguson - 792
  • Ian Gorst - 854
  • John Le Fondre - 1,207
  • Anthony Lewis - 667
  • Frank Luce - 154
  • Philip Maguire - 48
  • Sam Mezec - 545
  • Kristina Moore - 1,062
  • Stevie Ocean - 50
  • Steve Pallett - 807
  • Gino Risoli - 78
  • Moz Scott - 785
  • Gordon Troy - 305
  • Tracey Vallois - 997

Former honorary police head sets sights on home affairs

Rob England

BBC News Online

Hugh Raymond, the newly elected deputy of Trinity has confirmed he will be required to step down as the head of the honorary police in Jersey.

He lost the 2014 election to Anne Pryke.

The new deputy-elect is already looking at the possibility of a government post.

Hugh Raymond
BBC

I will have to step down from my former role. That I will miss without any doubt at all. I think we've got to make sure that we've got people coming through that will take over. With the work I've done with the honorary police with the work i'm doing with the emergency board and everything else I would very much like to look towards the home affairs set up."

Hugh Raymond

Jersey General Election: What happens next?

Rob England

BBC News Online

So a new States Assembly is taking shape.

There are 49 members of the States of Jersey with 29 deputies, eight senators and 12 constables.

So what happens after they've been elected?

  • Monday, 4 June - the new assembly will convene for the first time to elect a chief minister
  • Thursday, 7 June - members will vote for ministers and chairmen of committees and scrutiny panels
  • Tuesday, 12 June - politicians will elect the members of scrutiny panels and members of committees

Meanwhile, in St Lawrence...

Emma-Jayne Blackman

BBC Radio Jersey reporter

The parish is experiencing its longest count in living memory.. .and it's the accountants who are getting the blame.

Apparently the crack team of three are being "thorough".

St Lawrence
BBC

Another victory for Moore, this time in St Brelade

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Jersey's home affairs minister continues her impressive march towards the top of the overall senatorial poll.

Deputy Kristina Moore topped St Brelade, with 1,978 votes.

Behind her were Deputy Tracey Vallois (1,885) and then Constable Steve Pallett (1,850).

St Brelade beach
BBC
  • Gerard Baudains - 797
  • Simon Bree - 1,208
  • Lyndon Farnham - 1,605
  • Sarah Ferguson - 1,652
  • Ian Gorst - 1,522
  • John Le Fondre - 1,822
  • Anthony Lewis - 1,338
  • Frank Luce - 287
  • Philip Maguire - 91
  • Sam Mezec - 1,433
  • Kristina Moore - 1,978
  • Stevie Ocean - 110
  • Steve Pallett - 1,850
  • Gino Risoli - 135
  • Moz Scott - 1,491
  • Gordon Troy - 621
  • Tracey Vallois - 1,885

Is the party over for Reform Jersey?

John Fernandez

BBC Radio Guernsey

This empty pint at Reform Jersey's election get together would suggest there's not too much to celebrate for the island's only current political party.

Pint of beer
BBC

Things were looking promising earlier, when they took a clean sweep of all three positions in St Helier two.

But the prospects for their senatorial candidate, Sam Mezec, look bleak, as he currently sits in eleventh place.

His bid to get into the top eight island-wide elected positions is expected to be boosted in the remaining counts, however.

Elsewhere, Deputy Montford Tadier was re-elected in St Brelade two.

The 13 other candidates fronted for deputy positions were unsuccessful.

Jersey Election 2018: Deputies and constables results

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

As the counting continues in the senatorial elections these are the results in all the contested deputy elections and the one contested constable election:

Deputies elections:

St Brelade Two: Graham Truscott and Montfort Tadier (Reform)

St Clement: Susie Pinel and Lindsay Ash

St Helier One: Russell Labey, Judy Martin and Scott Wickenden

St Helier Two: Geoff Southern, Rob Ward and Carina Alves (all Reform)

St Helier Three: Richard Rondel, Mike Higgins, Mary Le Hegerat and Stephen Ahier

St John: Trevor Pointon

St Lawrence: Gregory Guida and Kirsten Morel

St Mary: David Johnson

St Ouen: Richard Renouf

St Peter: Rowland Huelin

St Saviour One: Jeremy Macon and Kevin Pamplin

St Saviour Two: Louise Doublet and Kevin Lewis

St Saviour Three: Jess Perchard

Trinity: Hugh Raymond

Constable election:

St Mary: John Le Bailly

Election food: Which buffet would you vote for?

Rob England

BBC News Online

Around the parishes hungry counters and candidates have been tucking into buffets to keep them going.

Here's a taste of what they're getting:

St John
BBC
Opening the wine in St John
St Brelade
BBC
Our reporter Cameron Ward chose a casual BLT (now gone) in St Brelade
St Ouen
BBC
A nice spread in St Ouen
reform Jersey
BBC
Reform Jersey HQ is also on form with a buffet at the Mayfair Hotel
Trinity
BBC
Fish and chips in Trinity

Following the election... in New Zealand

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

It might be the early hours here in Jersey, but it's early afternoon in New Zealand, where Victoria is following proceedings.

Thanks for being with us!

Vixmatron tweet
Twitter/vixmatron

Tight battle for seventh and eighth senatorial spots

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

There's only 400 votes between four candidates vying for the seventh and eighth senatorial spots.

The top eight candidates will win the island-wide seats, with the current top six looking likely to have secured their spots.

In seventh after eight polls is Deputy Simon Bree, on 5,405 and just behind him, with 5,343, is Moz Scott.

Just outside the senatorial places are Senator Sarah Ferguson on 5,324 and Anthony Lewis, on 5,005 votes.

Jersey Election: Historical highs and lows

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The States of Jersey has changed a lot over the centuries but has been roughly been the same since major constitutional reforms in 1948.

Those reforms saw jurats replaced by senators elected for nine years and the removal of the rectors to be replaced by more deputies.

More recently the number of senators has been reduced to eight from 12, all members are now elected on the same day and for an equal term of four years.

The election has also been moved from the autumn to the spring for the first time.

Ballot Box
BBC

Political analyst Adrian Lee has compiled a few highs, lows and records for the States of Jersey since the 1920s.

  • First female candidate for deputy: Mrs Trachy in 1928 (her nomination was rejected by the Constable in 1922 and 1925)
  • First female deputy: Mrs A Forster, St Helier Number two in 1948
  • Highest number of female deputies elected: 10 in 2005
  • Lowest number of female deputies elected: 1 in 1948
  • The last senatorial turnout higher than 50% - 1978 at 50.5%
  • Longest period with deputies elected unopposed: St John from 1945-1994 (17 unopposed returns with five different deputies)

St Clement senatorial result: Vallois tops another poll

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Deputy Tracey Vallois has topped another senatorial poll, this time in St Clement.

Her 1,547 votes narrowly pipped Deputy Kristina Moore in second, with 1,510.

In third was Deputy John Le Fondre - completing what's a familiar top three.

Deputy Tracey Vallois
Vote.je

St Clement's full results, with a 45.25% turnout were:

  • Gerard Baudains - 826
  • Simon Bree - 1,333
  • Lyndon Farnham - 1,263
  • Sarah Ferguson - 1,166
  • Ian Gorst - 1,191
  • John Le Fondre - 1,399
  • Anthony Lewis - 1,107
  • Frank Luce - 236
  • Philip Maguire - 115
  • Sam Mezec - 1,124
  • Kristina Moore - 1,510
  • Stevie Ocean - 122
  • Steve Pallett - 1,191
  • Gino Risoli - 147
  • Moz Scott - 974
  • Gordon Troy - 510
  • Tracey Vallois - 1,547

Reform Jersey victory in St Helier one: 'I'm speechless'

Rob England

BBC News Online

Catching up with the three successful candidates in St Helier district number one, they seem positive about the next four years, with Rob Ward claiming the result has "broken the back" of party politics in the island.

Carina Alves
Vote.je

"Speechless, overwhelmed, I'm never speechless so this is really something."

Carina Alves
Robert Ward
Vote.je

We would not have stood if we didn't believe we could do something if elected. We've made steps forward as well, small steps, but in some ways huge steps because we've broken the back of party politics and we've chipped away in areas that is really difficult for us."

Robert Ward
Geoff Southern
Vote.je

Ten years ago we won all three seats and we've done it again. It's... a mark of respect for what we stand for and what we will stand for, and what we will do."

Geoff Southern

Senatorial hopeful Pallett 'not counting his chickens'

Olivia Le Poidevin

BBC News Online

St Brelade Constable Steve Pallett has told us he's hopeful of making the step up to an island-wide senatorial position after seven rounds of votes being counted, but he is still a little nervous.

He's still waiting to hear from his home parish but finds himself in sixth place after seven counts.

Steve Pallett
BBC

"I'm certainly happier than I was when we started the evening," he said.

On making the move from constable to potential senator, he added: "It was a risk."

"I'm not there yet, I'm not going to count my chickens until the big parishes are in."

Current politicians lead senatorial vote

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

After seven declarations - Grouville, St John, St Martin, St Mary, St Ouen, St Peter and Trinity - here's the votes so far.

Bar chart
BBC

Senatorial vote: Moore successful in Trinity

Rob England

BBC News Online

Another good result for tonight's senatorial front runners Kristina Moore, Tracey Vallois and John Le Fondre.

In Trinity the incumbent Home Affairs Minister came away with 824 votes, with Deputy Tracey Vallois gaining 790 and Deputy John Le Fondre with 777.

Trinity
BBC

Here are the parish's full results:

  • Gerard Baudains - 250
  • Simon Bree - 564
  • Lyndon Farnham - 708
  • Sarah Ferguson - 506
  • Ian Gorst - 729
  • John Le Fondre - 777
  • Anthony Lewis - 515
  • Frank Luce - 100
  • Philip Maguire - 28
  • Sam Mezec - 349
  • Kristina Moore - 824
  • Stevie Ocean - 28
  • Steve Pallett - 601
  • Gino Risoli - 49
  • Moz Scott - 571
  • Gordon Troy - 158
  • Tracey Vallois - 790

The total votes cast were 7,547, with no spoilt ballots and a turnout of 55.58%.

Mezec's senatorial chances looking slim

John Fernandez

BBC Radio Guernsey

Reform Jersey's only senatorial candidate, Sam Mezec, is currently placed eleventh, with 2,896 votes.

The top eight candidates will get senatorial positions.

But whilst Deputy Mezec hasn't fared well in the rural parishes, we still have not heard from the more urban areas - where Reform Jersey typically does better.

reform Jersey
BBC
Reform Jersey headquarters at the Mayfair Hotel

Senatorial vote: Vallois storms St John

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Tracey Vallois has topped the senatorial poll in her home parish of St John.

With 829 votes, she got 146 votes more than her closest rival, Kristina Moore (683). In third place was John Le Fondre (675).

St John
BBC
  • Gerard Baudains - 275
  • Simon Bree - 453
  • Lyndon Farnham - 555
  • Sarah Ferguson - 483
  • Ian Gorst - 542
  • John Le Fondre - 675
  • Anthony Lewis - 447
  • Frank Luce - 90
  • Philip Maguire - 38
  • Sam Mezec - 362
  • Kristina Moore - 683
  • Stevie Ocean - 30
  • Steve Pallett - 561
  • Gino Risoli - 49
  • Moz Scott - 529
  • Gordon Troy - 200
  • Tracey Vallois - 829

Constable for St Mary, a controversial vote?

Rob England

BBC News Online

We caught up with John Le Bailly and Juliette Gallichan who spoke about the issues surrounding the only contested constable election in St Mary.

Mr Le Bailly refused to attend the BBC's election call, and Ms Gallichan said there was "no engagement" with her competitor.

John Le Bailly, Juliette Gallichan
vote.je

There was no engagement with John at all unfortunately, I was looking forward to the election call etc, it's just not his style to be engaging in that way, then again that's just part of the campaign. There were lots of issues that needed to be talked about and they weren't talked about."

Juliette Gallichan

Incoming Constable, John Le Bailly, said he refused to attend the debate because he "didn't want to be controversial".

"There is a few things that have happened in the parish that need to remain in the parish," he said.

Mr Le Bailly would not elaborate on those issues.

More on this story:

Final deputies elected in St Helier vote

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Jersey's final four deputies were elected in the St Helier three/four district, the final count to be announced.

Topping the poll was incumbent Deputy Richard Rondel (1,404), Deputy Mike Higgins (1,190), Mary Le Hegerat (1,173), and Stephen Ahier (1,020).

None of the three Reform Jersey candidates - Mary Phillip (706), Julian Rogers (631), and Anne Southern (790) - made inroads.

The other unsuccessful candidates were Jacqui Carrel (861), Inna Gardiner (603) and Guy de Faye (477).

The turnout was 35%, with 9,154 votes cast.

Jersey Election: How the States has changed

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The make up of the States of Jersey has been the subject of a number of debates over the past two decades, starting with the Clothier Report in December 2000 that recommended replacing the three types of States member with a single Member of the States of Jersey.

The recommendations in the report were cherry picked by politicians at the time with only a handful of reforms introduced. This included replacing the committee system of government with a ministerial system.

States Assembly
BBC

From 1948 to 2011 the States Assembly comprised 12 senators, elected island-wide, 29 deputies elected from parishes or parish districts and 12 constables elected to run and represent their parish.

There has only been one significant change to the composition of the States since 1948 when members voted to reduce the number of senators from 12 to eight.

The first true general election in Jersey was in 2014 when all members were elected on the same day for the same four-year term of office.

This is the first election to be held in May, in the past island elections have been held in October. The next election will be May 2022.

Senatorial results after half of the declarations

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

After half of declarations from the 12 parishes the senatorial results look like this:

  • Kristina Moore - 5,195
  • Tracey Vallois - 5,080
  • Ian Gorst - 4,632
  • John Le Fondre - 4,619
  • Lyndon Farnham - 4,309
  • Steve Pallett - 4,013
  • Moz Scott - 3,768
  • Sarah Ferguson - 3,652
  • Simon Bree - 3,508
  • Anthony Lewis - 3,383
  • Sam Mezec - 2,896
  • Gerard Baudains - 1,954
  • Gordon Troy - 1,409
  • Frank Luce - 692
  • Philip Maguire - 228
  • Stevie Ocean - 217

Senatorial results: St Ouen

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

It's a similar story in St Ouen to Grouville and St Peter - as voters back the same top three candidates, all sitting deputies, for senatorial seats.

Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore has topped the poll (975), with Deputy John Le Fondre (928) and then Deputy Tracey Vallois coming in third (895).

Behind them are Senator Lyndon Farnham (846) and Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst (821).

St Ouen
BBC

St Ouen's full results, with 53.8% turnout, are:

  • Gerard Baudains - 372
  • Simon Bree - 651
  • Lyndon Farnham - 846
  • Sarah Ferguson - 672
  • Ian Gorst - 821
  • John Le Fondre - 928
  • Anthony Lewis - 636
  • Frank Luce - 141
  • Philip Maguire - 40
  • Sam Mezec - 568
  • Kristina Moore - 975
  • Stevie Ocean - 43
  • Steve Pallett - 797
  • Gino Risoli - 67
  • Moz Scott - 758
  • Gordon Troy - 227
  • Tracey Vallois - 895

Senatorial results: St Mary

Rob England

BBC News Online

The three sitting deputies continue to top the polls - in St Mary it was Deputy John Le Fondre with 482 votes.

He narrowly pipped Deputy Tracey Vallois (478) to the post, with Deputy Kristina Moore not far behind (471).

St Mary parish hall
BBC

In total, 795 votes were cast and four ballots were spoilt.

Here are the full results:

  • Gerard Baudains - 171
  • Simon Bree - 323
  • Lyndon Farnham - 432
  • Sarah Ferguson - 362
  • Ian Gorst - 403
  • John Le Fondre - 482
  • Anthony Lewis - 373
  • Frank Luce - 65
  • Philip Maguire - 21
  • Sam Mezec - 284
  • Kristina Moore - 471
  • Stevie Ocean - 21
  • Steve Pallett - 365
  • Gino Risoli - 35
  • Moz Scott - 379
  • Gordon Troy - 130
  • Tracey Vallois - 478

The total turnout was 59.14%, up on the 2014 election which saw 54.1%.

Senatorial results: Moore tops another parish

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Deputy Kristina Moore has topped another senatorial poll - this time St Martin. The home affairs minister was ahead of Deputy John Le Fondre (869) and Deputy Tracey Vallois (830).

Kristina Moore celebrates topping the poll in St Peter
BBC
Kristina Moore celebrating topping the poll in St Peter

With a turnout of 49.9%, the full St Martin results are:

  • Gerard Baudains - 289
  • Simon Bree - 640
  • Lyndon Farnham - 797
  • Sarah Ferguson - 594
  • Ian Gorst - 815
  • John Le Fondre - 869
  • Anthony Lewis - 584
  • Frank Luce - 120
  • Philip Maguire - 35
  • Sam Mezec - 420
  • Kristina Moore - 938
  • Stevie Ocean - 37
  • Steve Pallett - 704
  • Gino Risoli - 51
  • Moz Scott - 625
  • Gordon Troy - 235
  • Tracey Vallois - 830

Senatorial results: Grouville

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

Sitting deputies making the move to island-wide elections topped the poll in Grouville.

St John Deputy Tracey Vallois topped the votes, followed by Deputy Kristina Moore and St Lawrence Deputy John Le Fondre - all of whom polled more than 1,000 votes.

Tracey Vallois
BBC

Grouville's full results after a 48.2%:

  • Gerard Baudains - 446
  • Simon Bree - 808
  • Lyndon Farnham - 954
  • Sarah Ferguson - 806
  • Ian Gorst - 972
  • John Le Fondre - 1,117
  • Anthony Lewis - 735
  • Frank Luce - 140
  • Philip Maguire - 53
  • Sam Mezec - 614
  • Kristina Moore - 1,123
  • Stevie Ocean - 42
  • Steve Pallett - 869
  • Gino Risoli - 76
  • Moz Scott - 864
  • Gordon Troy - 334
  • Tracey Vallois - 1,134

BreakingAhier and Le Hegarat elected with Higgins and Rondel

Stephen Ahier, Mary Le Hegarat, Mike Higgins and Richard Rondel have been elected in St Helier district three and four.

First senatorial vote: Deputy Moore tops poll in St Peter

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Home Affairs Minister Deputy Kristina Moore topped the senatorial vote in her home parish of St Peter, with 1,005 votes.

She was ahead of Tracey Vallois (914) and John Le Fondre (902).

Kristina Moore
Vote.je

Here are St Peter's full results, where the turnout was 44.8%:

  • Gerard Baudains - 401
  • Simon Bree - 633
  • Lyndon Farnham - 725
  • Sarah Ferguson - 735
  • Ian Gorst - 902
  • John Le Fondre - 725
  • Anthony Lewis - 598
  • Frank Luce - 136
  • Philip Maguire - 41
  • Sam Mezec - 648
  • Kristina Moore - 1,005
  • Stevie Ocean - 44
  • Steve Pallet - 717
  • Gino Risoli - 66
  • Moz Scott - 643
  • Gordon Troy - 283
  • Tracey Vallois - 914

Jersey Election: A look back on the senators in 2014

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The 2014 Jersey General Election was a first. It was the first time all members of the States Assembly were elected on the same day and to serve a common four-year term.

It was also the first time there was a wholesale recount of votes for senator after Sarah Ferguson, who came in ninth place and so was not elected, challenged the outcome of the vote after she finished 262 votes behind Philip Ozouf who came in eighth.

Philip Ozouf
BBC
Former treasury minister Philip Ozouf is not seeking re-election

Usually votes are counted on a parish by parish basis with the final result not known until all parishes have declared. In 2014 the recount involved a total count of all votes across the whole island.

It was also the first time there were only eight senators elected, this had dropped from 12 to 10 and then down to eight.

With eight votes at their disposal the average elector used 6.8 of their eight votes.

New deputies Guida and Morel elected in St Lawrence

Emma-Jayne Blackman

BBC Radio Jersey reporter

Three candidates faced off in the St Lawrence deputy election this year.

Kirsten Morel and Gregory Guida were elected with 1,499 votes and 1,194 respectively.

Sarah Westwater for Reform Jersey lost out with only 299 votes.

In total 2,992 votes were cast, with four spoilt ballots.

Voter turnout was 43.85%, an improvement on the 2014 election which saw 38.7%.

Kirsten Morel
Vote.je
Kirsten Morel
Gregory Guida
Vote.je
Gregory Guida

In pictures: Some of the winners so far

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Lots of smiles tonight from both first time and returning deputies.

Deputy-elect Jess Perchard's is the biggest, I think.

Deputy-elect Jess Perchard
BBC
Deputy-elect Jess Perchard won a comfortable victory in St Saviour three, the first-timer topped the poll
Deputy Scott Wickenden
BBC
Deputy Scott Wickenden, re-elected in St Helier one
Deputy-elect Hugh Raymond
BBC
Deputy-elect Hugh Raymond won a comfortable victory over David Richardson, his only rival in Trinity
Deputy Russell Labey
BBC
Deputy Russell Labey will continue as a St Helier deputy after getting 833 votes

