Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The pre-poll voting station in St Helier for Jersey's general election closes this afternoon.
The voting booth at St Paul's Centre opened two weeks ago for anyone registered to vote before 9 April to make their choice before polling day.
It was setup in the hope of increasing Jersey's voter turnout, according to the States Greffe.
The St Helier polling station closes at 14:00. The next opportunity to vote after that will be between 08:00 and 20:00 on 16 May.
Medical bodies 'will talk' on assisted dying
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two medical bodies would hold discussions with the States if proposals on assisted dying were passed, according to Guernsey's most senior politician.
Politicians are set to vote on proposals - which would allow the States to look into the legalisation of assisted dying - on Wednesday.
In a statement from Deputy Gavin St Pier, he said both the General Medical Council and the Royal College of Physicians would be willing to continue talks if States members voted in favour of working to legalise assisted dying.
Jane Dacre, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said although the RCP did not currently support a change in law, it would help local doctors develop safeguards.
The General Medical Council said it would hold further discussions if there were specific proposals on how the law would operate in practice.
The news comes as several medical professionals, including the past chair of the Royal College of Nursing's governing body, have come out in favour of legalising assisted dying, although there has been significant opposition too.
Lady Tanni Grey-Thompson - a former Paralympian and patron of the Guernsey Disability Association - said safeguards in countries where assisted dying is already legal had "slowly been eroded".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Guernsey Electricity derelict houses to be demolished
BBC Radio Guernsey
Four derelict houses owned by Guernsey Electricity are due to be demolished later.
Vale Avenue will be closed until Wednesday with diversions in place.
The pavement surrounding the buildings will continue to be closed, with parking suspended until all works are complete in late June.
‘Doctors will be protected by law’
Guernsey Press
Guernsey’s ability to recruit and retain high-quality health care professionals will not suffer if assisted dying proposals are successful, according to current and retired medical staff.
Pre-poll voting closing in Jersey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The pre-poll voting station in St Helier for Jersey's general election closes this afternoon.
The voting booth at St Paul's Centre opened two weeks ago for anyone registered to vote before 9 April to make their choice before polling day.
It was setup in the hope of increasing Jersey's voter turnout, according to the States Greffe.
The St Helier polling station closes at 14:00. The next opportunity to vote after that will be between 08:00 and 20:00 on 16 May.
Medical bodies 'will talk' on assisted dying
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Two medical bodies would hold discussions with the States if proposals on assisted dying were passed, according to Guernsey's most senior politician.
Politicians are set to vote on proposals - which would allow the States to look into the legalisation of assisted dying - on Wednesday.
In a statement from Deputy Gavin St Pier, he said both the General Medical Council and the Royal College of Physicians would be willing to continue talks if States members voted in favour of working to legalise assisted dying.
Jane Dacre, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said although the RCP did not currently support a change in law, it would help local doctors develop safeguards.
The General Medical Council said it would hold further discussions if there were specific proposals on how the law would operate in practice.
The news comes as several medical professionals, including the past chair of the Royal College of Nursing's governing body, have come out in favour of legalising assisted dying, although there has been significant opposition too.
Lady Tanni Grey-Thompson - a former Paralympian and patron of the Guernsey Disability Association - said safeguards in countries where assisted dying is already legal had "slowly been eroded".