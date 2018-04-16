BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Potential "campaign groups" can find out more at The Princess Royal Centre for the Performing Arts at 19:00.
It will give islanders the opportunity to learn about the role of groups during the referendum, as well as put questions to the States' Assembly and Constitution Committee.
The States will then consider proposals from the committee on the 18 April to appoint the three members of the Campaign Group Assessments Panel who will assess the applications from prospective groups.
If the States approve the proposed panel, the groups will have until 12:00 on Friday 25 May to submit their applications.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Island-wide voting referendum: Meeting to be held
BBC Radio Guernsey
A meeting is being held tonight in Guernsey for islanders who want to campaign for the island-wide voting referendum in October.
Potential "campaign groups" can find out more at The Princess Royal Centre for the Performing Arts at 19:00.
It will give islanders the opportunity to learn about the role of groups during the referendum, as well as put questions to the States' Assembly and Constitution Committee.
The States will then consider proposals from the committee on the 18 April to appoint the three members of the Campaign Group Assessments Panel who will assess the applications from prospective groups.
If the States approve the proposed panel, the groups will have until 12:00 on Friday 25 May to submit their applications.
Dry, with sunny periods
BBC Weather
Staying largely dry in the Channel Islands today with some sunny periods and areas of cloud.
Some sunshine through this morning with patchy cloud likely as well, but it looks set to remain dry.
Mostly fine in to this afternoon with further sunshine at times.
Maximum temperature: 9-13C (48-55F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Tourist Information Centre moves to bus station
BBC Radio Jersey
Visitors looking for information about Jersey will have to go to the bus station in future.
The Tourist Information Centre has moved from Jersey Museum.
Visit Jersey says it will give holidaymakers all the details about the island they need during their stay.
The organisation's CEO, Keith Beecham said the bus station was the "ideal first port of call for holidaymakers".
Strong wind warning issued for the Channel Islands