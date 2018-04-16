BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A meeting is being held tonight in Guernsey for islanders who want to campaign for the island-wide voting referendum in October.

Potential "campaign groups" can find out more at The Princess Royal Centre for the Performing Arts at 19:00.

It will give islanders the opportunity to learn about the role of groups during the referendum, as well as put questions to the States' Assembly and Constitution Committee.

The States will then consider proposals from the committee on the 18 April to appoint the three members of the Campaign Group Assessments Panel who will assess the applications from prospective groups.

If the States approve the proposed panel, the groups will have until 12:00 on Friday 25 May to submit their applications.

