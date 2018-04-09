BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Jersey's Dan Halksworth will make history on Tuesday when he becomes the first person to ever compete at three different sports at the Commonwealth Games.

The 32-year-old - who swam in 2006 and competed in the 2014 triathlon - races in the time trial from 01:00 BST.

Fellow islander Jack Rebours will compete alongside Jersey's flag-bearer on the Gold Coast.

Also riding will be Helan Ralston and Kim Ashton - it will be Ashton's final major games before hanging up her helmet.

PA

Shooting

David Le Quesne and Barry Le Cheminant shoot in the final round of the fullbore pairs from 01:00.

Nicola Holmes goes in the 25m pistol from 00:00.

Andrew Chapman and Cameron Pirouet are in the 50m rifle prone from 00:00.

Athletics

Elliot Dorey runs in the first round of the 800m from 01:30.

Badminton

Alex Hutchings starts in the men's singles from 00:00.

Morag Obarska

Swimming

Gemma Atherley completes her events in the pool in the heats of the 400m Freestyle from 01:30.

Bowls

Chrissie Grimes and Rachel MacDonald face must-win games against India (00:00) and Wales (03:00).

Malcolm De Sousa meets Isle of Man's Kenneth McGreal (00:00) and Canada's Ryan Bester (03:00).

Jersey's women's triples team of Doreen Moon, Eileen Vowden and Joan Renouf face Namibia (07:00) and New Zealand (10:00) in their final pool games.