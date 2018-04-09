BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Reporters are hoping to speak to Lily James, of Darkest Hour and Downton Abbey fame, who plays the main character Juliet Ashton.
Other stars on the red carpet include Jessica Brown Findlay, Michiel Huisman, Glen Powell and Tom Courtney.
Director Mike Newell, the book’s co-author Annie Barrows and producer Paula Mazur are all also expected as well as a delegation from Guernsey.
Tamba Park holiday village plans decision deferred
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Further details and clarifications are needed before a decision is made on plans for a 27-unit holiday village and a four-bedroom house at Tamba Park, Jersey's environment minister has said.
The extra information is being sought after a public inquiry about the plans, which are a departure from the Island Plan as the site is in the Green Zone that has a general presumption against development.
Deputy Steve Luce said: "The delay is regrettable but given the importance of these decisions, I must ensure that the inspector and I are totally clear about what is being proposed."
He will make a decision once a planning inspector has received the information and prepared a report.
Lights, Carpet, Action...
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The red carpet is being rolled out for the premiere of the Guernsey film, based on novel The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.
Economic impact of inter-island ferries to be 'understood'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Work will be done to measure the economic impact of a new inter-island ferry service.
The additional sailings could potentially be of economic benefit to Guernsey, and that is why we have continued discussions with Manche Iles Express over the past few weeks. The additional service will provide an opportunity to understand more fully the demand for the service and any direct or indirect economic benefits from the net additional sailings from Jersey."
The ability to travel between the islands is important to both us, as islanders, and our visitors. As well as the obvious economic benefit to both islands it is important as it allows us to maintain our social, cultural and sporting links. I encourage the public of both Jersey and Guernsey to support this service."
Extra inter-island sailings agreed in underwrite deal
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
An additional 23 sailings between Guernsey and Jersey have been scheduled after the islands' governments agreed to underwrite them.
Manche Iles Express was given the contract for sailings this summer, but concerns were raised it did not adequately serve Guernsey as there were just seven day trips from Guernsey to Jersey, compared to 49 day trips the other way.
It's not clear what the split of services is for the extra sailings, which will run on weekends between May and September this year.
The governments have agreed to underwrite the sailings if they are below 60% of capacity to a maximum of £95,680 - with the costs split between Jersey and Guernsey.
After the war, he continued to serve with the RAF ending his career as Air Marshal and Deputy Commander in Chief of Allied Forces Central Europe.
As a mark of respect, all States departments will be flying the Guernsey flag at half mast today.
Mixed results for CI bowlers on Gold Coast
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's women's triples bowls team of Doreen Moon, Eileen Vowden and Joan Renouf kept their hopes of making the knockout stages of the Commonwealth Games alive with an 26-12 win over Zambia.
The island trio were beaten 18-7 by Wales in their first game on Monday, and know they must beat New Zealand in their final pool game on Tuesday to progress.
In the men's singles Jersey's Malcolm De Sousa faces an uphill battle to progress after an agonising 21-20 loss to Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly.
De Sousa was three shots down going into the penultimate end but tied the match at 20-all, only for Kelly to get a single on the final end for victory - De Sousa meet Canadian group leader Ryan Bester in his second game on Tuesday.
Meanwhile Guernsey's Todd Priaulx eased to a 21-3 win over Samoa's Edward Bell for his first victory - he faces Scotland's Darren Burnett in his first match on Tuesday in a key game is his quest to get out of the group.
Four Guernsey politicians to tread the red carpet
Guernsey's Chief Minister Gavin St Pier will be at the world premiere of the Guernsey at London's Curzon Mayfair cinema.
He will be joined by three members of the island's Committee for Economic Development - Deputies Charles Parkinson, Andrea Dudley-Owen and Dawn Tindall.
A Guernsey politician believes creating a transport ministry could improve the way the States deal with land, sea and air links.
Deputy John Gollop, who sits on the Transport Licensing Authority, says transport in the Bailiwick is currently managed by too many States bodies - often with conflicting interests.
Deputy Gollop believes the system could be more effective "under one umbrella".
There are many other places around the world - even small places - that have had a transport ministry and Guernsey is one place that doesn't. We have a most extraordinary corporate governance because policy and resources control the purse strings.
The States is yet to comment.
Travel: Heavy congestion due to accident in The Tunnel
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's heavy congestion around The Tunnel due to a crash, police have said.
Police are on the scene and are urging people to avoid the area.
Children as young as three in Jersey are worried about school or nursery because they fear they will be bullied or left out, according to a recent survey by Jersey's first Children's Commissioner, Deborah McMillan.
She visited more than 2,000 people - adults and children - at various schools across the island.
Of those she spoke to, 50% said there needed to be "more places to play", with children from the age of seven to 18 also stating that preventing bullying would make life better for young people living in Jersey.
The majority of adults (70%) that were surveyed - who work with or on behalf of young children - said bullying was a "major concern".
Mrs McMillan says the next step will be to produce a more detailed report of the findings and she will then explain the actions she'll take to solve the problems that have been raised.
Islander meets family of man who saved RAF pilot father
Guernsey's Miles Munro was just one hundredth of a second off a place in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 21-year-old finished sixth in his heat time of 22.94 seconds and was 0.01 behind New Zealand's Sam Perry who was 16th-fastest after the heats.
But he could still compete if one of the semi-finalists pulls out before they start at around 11:30 BST.
Meanwhile Jersey's Harry Shalamon ended his Commonwealth Games with a win in the first heat of the 50m freestyle in a time of 24.01 seconds, but he was seventh in his 200m backstroke heat and failed to progress.
Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin also had heartache as she too narrowly missed out on a chance of progressing in the 50m backstroke semi-finals.
The 14-year-old was last in her heat in a time of 30.19 seconds, but her time was just 0.05 seconds off a place as a reserve for the next round.
Jersey's Gemma Atherley won her heat in 30.91 seconds in the same event.
Halksworth prepares to make history
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's Dan Halksworth will make history on Tuesday when he becomes the first person to ever compete at three different sports at the Commonwealth Games.
The 32-year-old - who swam in 2006 and competed in the 2014 triathlon - races in the time trial from 01:00 BST.
Fellow islander Jack Rebours will compete alongside Jersey's flag-bearer on the Gold Coast.
Also riding will be Helan Ralston and Kim Ashton - it will be Ashton's final major games before hanging up her helmet.
Shooting
David Le Quesne and Barry Le Cheminant shoot in the final round of the fullbore pairs from 01:00.
Nicola Holmes goes in the 25m pistol from 00:00.
Andrew Chapman and Cameron Pirouet are in the 50m rifle prone from 00:00.
Athletics
Elliot Dorey runs in the first round of the 800m from 01:30.
Badminton
Alex Hutchings starts in the men's singles from 00:00.
Swimming
Gemma Atherley completes her events in the pool in the heats of the 400m Freestyle from 01:30.
Bowls
Chrissie Grimes and Rachel MacDonald face must-win games against India (00:00) and Wales (03:00).
Malcolm De Sousa meets Isle of Man's Kenneth McGreal (00:00) and Canada's Ryan Bester (03:00).
Jersey's women's triples team of Doreen Moon, Eileen Vowden and Joan Renouf face Namibia (07:00) and New Zealand (10:00) in their final pool games.
Guernsey prepare for day six of the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey's cyclists lead the island's hopes on Tuesday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
James McLaughlin, Jack English and Seb Tremlett compete in the men's time trial from 01:00 BST.
Karina Jackson races in the women's time trial from 05:45.
Athletics
Alistair Chalmers will hope to emulate his brother Cameron and make a semi-final. The 18-year-old goes in the heats of the 400m hurdles from 02:15.
Shooting
Peter and Adam Jory compete in the final rounds of the fullbore pairs from 01:00.
Nikki Trebert competes in the 25m pistol from 00:00.
Matthew Guille shoots in the 50m prone rifle from 00:00.
Bowls
Todd Priaulx needs wins against Scotland's group leader Darren Burnett (00:00) and Niue Island's Dalton Tagelagi (03:00) to keep his hopes of a place in the latter stages alive.
Weather: Showers on the way with a chance of thunder
BBC Weather
Cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain, some of which could be on the heavy side. Remaining mild.
Minimum Temperature: 7 to 11C (45 to 52F).
Tomorrow will start cloudy with some showers possible, potentially heavy.
Brighter in the afternoon but still with showers, some heavy with the chance of thunder.
Maximum Temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
Airline charters boat as fog disrupts flights
BBC Radio Guernsey
Aurigny has been moving passengers between Guernsey and Alderney by sea as fog has cancelled flights between the islands.
A boat has been sailing back and forth to deal with some of the backlog.
Aurigny spokesman Paul Ainsworth said: "We're doing all we can to get people where they need to be.
"Any other disrupted passengers will be transferred on to alternative services later today or they can cancel and claim a refund."
Media gather ahead of Guernsey premiere
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
It’s pretty cozy inside here at the Curzon cinema ahead of the Guernsey world premiere.
Outside there’s feverish activity as the red carpet is rolled out, trees put in and barricades set up.
Energy from Waste Plant closed for maintenance
The Energy from Waste Plant is closed for scheduled maintenance for up to four weeks.
The site is still accepting waste but there may be delays during peak times.
Tributes paid to 'very, very kind' Sir Peter Le Cheminant
BBC Radio Guernsey
Tributes are being paid to Air Chief Marshal Sir Peter Le Cheminant after he died "peacefully" on Sunday aged 97.
The Guernseyman served as Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey from 1980 to 1985.
He was educated at Elizabeth College and joined the RAF shortly after the outbreak of World War Two.
His wartime service saw him being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1943.
Chalmers sees benefits after semi-final
Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers says his career will benefit from his experience at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.Read more
Guernsey Raiders close in on league title
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey Raiders' head coach Jordan Reynolds has praised his depleted side after they beat Westcombe Park 38-27 to stay at the top of the London and South East Premier Division.
The bonus-point win keeps the islanders three points ahead of nearest rivals Barnes with two games to go.
"It looked like a team that want to finish the season pretty well.
"When we had seven of our key players not available today we were a little bit concerned, but to get the bonus point win - I would have taken a 3-0 victory.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, but to get it in the manner that we did was fantastic and getting a other five points and we have to gear ourselves up for Tring next week."
Plans for new Jersey hospital could be debated again
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
The plans for Jersey's new hospital could be debated all over again under proposals from a scrutiny panel.
The Future Hospital Review Panel said the Council of Ministers should allow States members to have their say.
Jersey's Planning Minister, Deputy Steve Luce refused planning permission for the original hospital design in January.
He said it was too high, didn't sit well in the area and would "seriously reduce the quality of life for those living around it".
The new plan is to make the existing building shorter and wider.
In a public report, the Future Hospital Review Panel says the revised scheme is significantly different from the original and wants States members to debate the revised plan for the new hospital.
Chalmers misses out on final place
Guernsey's Cameron Chalmers is out of the 400m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The reigning British Universities champion was fifth in his heat in a time of 46.34 - 0.7 seconds off his personal best set last year.
His time was 0.18 seconds slower than he clocked in the heats when he made the semi-finals as one of the fastest losers.
Former Lieutenant-Governor Sir Peter Le Cheminant dies
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Air Chief Marshal Sir Peter Le Cheminant GBE, KCB, DFC & Bar has died in Guernsey at the age of 97.
Sir Peter served as Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey from 1980 to 1985 - becoming the first native Guernseyman to hold the position in peacetime for more than 600 years.
He was the senior holder of the GBE.
Buckingham Palace has been informed and funeral arrangements are to be released in due course.
The Lieutenant-Governor's Office for the Bailiwick of Guernsey has said it is "saddened" by the news.
Gift of £2.6m saves Victor Hugo's home
A French billionaire steps in to rescue the house where Les Miserables was written.Read more
Guernsey cable fault could cause electricity problems
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Customers in Rue de la Mare, Castel, may have their electricity supply disrupted today due to a cable fault, Guernsey Electricity has said.
Work has been ongoing from 10:00 and is likely to last for about three hours.
Engineers have apologised for the inconvenience.
Misty and cloudy conditions at Jersey Airport
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The webcam at Jersey Airport has captured the misty and cloudy conditions that are expected for the rest of the day across the island.
Work begins in the Vale to renew main drain
BBC Radio Guernsey
Work begins today to renew the main drain on a road in the Vale.
Guernsey Water engineers will be digging a series of trial holes and working from the Summerfield Road end of La Hure Mare.
The initial works are expected to take up to 10 days with access to all businesses and commercial premises in La Hure Mare coming from Northside and Trafalgar Road.
The work will continue until August.
Charitable donations 'equal' across three Crown Dependencies
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Research suggests the rate of charitable giving was roughly the same per person across all three Crown Dependencies.
People in Guernsey gave about £13m to charity last year while people gave £20m in Jersey and £17m in the Isle of Man.
This works out to be the equivalent of about £240 per adult, research showed.
The findings from Island Global Research found most people favoured small and local charities, rather than UK or national ones.
Unlucky Jersey lose out in Yorkshire
Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side failed to get any luck as they lost 26-21 at Yorkshire Carnegie.Read more
HMS Daring to get multimillion-pound engine refit
Guernsey Press
Guernsey-affiliated Royal Navy vessel HMS Daring is to be part of a multimillion-pound engine refit.
Guernsey FC unbeaten run ended
Guernsey FC's nine-game unbeaten run comes to an end as they are hammered 4-1 at home by Ramsgate.Read more
Travel: Traffic moving well after crash in The Tunnel
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Vehicles have been removed and traffic is flowing well after a crash in The Tunnel, police have said.
Islander meets family of man who saved RAF pilot father
Jersey Evening Post
An islander has met the family of a man who saved her RAF pilot father's life during World War Two.
Weather: Cloudy with rain expected
BBC Weather
A cloudy day ahead with mist or fog becoming patchy by this evening.
Occasional rain or drizzle will become more persistent and perhaps heavy later today too.
Maximum temperatures: 11-12C (51-53F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
De Sousa begins singles with victory
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey bowler Malcolm De Sousa put triples disappointment behind him to begin his men's singles campaign with a victory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 26-year-old beat Botswana's John Gaborutwe 21-6 in his opening game ahead of a second match with Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly due to start at 11:00 BST.
There was not such good news for his Guernsey counterpart Todd Priaulx, who lost 21-11 to Malaysia's Muhammad Soufi Rusli in his opener.
Meanwhile Jersey's women's pair of Rachel MacDonald and Chrissie Grimes lost their first match to 23-6 to South Africa.
CI shooters in top 10 on Gold Coast
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey and Guernsey's teams are both in the top 10 after the first day of the fullbore shooting pairs at Gold Coast 2018.
Jersey duo of David Le Quesne and Barry Le Cheminant are seventh on 297 with 23 v-bulls - two full points off leaders England who have 299 and 39v's.
Peter and Adam Jory from Guernsey are in 10th with 294 and 30 v-bulls.