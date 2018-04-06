BBC Channel Islands Live: 2-6 April

Summary
- Sarah Groves murder: Five years on
- Les Miserables writer's house given €3m for restoration
- Man charged over jet ski crash
- £2.5m paid out in 'compromise agreements' to States of Guernsey staff
- Old Daimler car found buried in Guernsey garden
- Jersey killer Damian Rzeszowski dies in prison
Updates from Tuesday 3 April until Friday 6 April 2018
Minister 'happy' to be back following investigation
Rob England
BBC News Online
Deputy Rod Bryans says he is "happy" to return to his role as Education Minister after being found not to have breached the code of conduct for elected members.
An investigation was launched following a formal complaint by health minister, Senator Andrew Green, earlier this year - prompting him to step aside.
He was replaced by housing minister Deputy Anne Pryke during the investigation.
The complaint alleged improper behaviour towards female members of staff.
Paul Kernaghan, States of Jersey's commissioner for standards, concluded Deputy Bryans had not breached the code of conduct for States members, but said he was "satisfied" Senator Green was "duty bound" to put the complaint forward.
"It is vital to public confidence that elected Members are held to account and operate to the highest professional standards," he added.
Relax rules around listed buildings - Minister
BBC Radio Jersey
There should be "more flexibility" in what islanders in Jersey are able to do to their listed buildings without planning permission, a minister has said.
The Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce, said a 2016 consultation found people wanted to be able to install "less contentious" items such as play equipment, sheds, gates and fences, decking, satellite dishes and solar panels, without having to go to the States.
Mr Luce says he is working on a set of proposals which will "strike a balance" between regulation and freedom to make changes.
The proposals mainly relate to works in people's homes.
Of the applications made in 2016 affecting listed buildings, 84% were approved; 9% were refused; and 7% were withdrawn.
Gift of £2.6m saves Victor Hugo's home
BreakingDeputy cleared after complaint investigation
Rob England
BBC News Online
A Jersey politician has been cleared over allegations he breached the code of conduct for elected members.
Deputy Rod Bryans stepped aside as education minister in February whilst the investigation took place.
The complaint was lodged by Senator Andrew Green after an anonymous letter alleged improper behaviour with women.
Mr Bryans has been invited by Jersey's chief minister to resume his role.
St Helier boat fire: Fisherman thanked for crew rescue
Rob England
BBC News Online
A fisherman who rescued two people from a burning boat has been praised by Jersey's harbour master.
The small vessel caught fire just outside St Helier harbour yesterday afternoon.
RNLI and fire service crews witnessed several small explosions on the vessel as flares and gas cylinders were set off by the flames.
Jersey's harbour master, Bill Sadler, expressed his gratitude to the fisherman who rescued the vessel's crew, who were uninjured.
He said the States of Jersey's tug - the Duke of Normandy - which is equipped with water pumps, was requested, but was not required as the situation was dealt with by fire crews quickly.
The fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.
Sugar tax impact to be 'monitored' by States
Rob England
BBC News Online
The "local impact" of the UK's new soft drinks sugar tax will be monitored by the States of Guernsey, politicians have said.
Soft drinks with a high sugar content are subject to the new tax in the UK from today, and companies can face extra charges of up to 24p a litre.
The law was introduced to prompt drinks firms to reduce sugar content in their products, and campaigners say it has already proved a success.
The levy is being applied to manufacturers - whether they pass it on to consumers or not is up to them.
A States spokesman said: "The impact sugary drinks have on the health of populations has been recognised through Guernsey and Alderney's Healthy Weight Strategy."
"The Committee for Health & Social Care has investigated whether Guernsey should introduce a similar sugar tax, however it has decided against pursuing such a move at this stage given the introduction of the UK levy," the spokesman added.
Guernsey had 'colder and wetter' March than average
Rare ants 'under threat' from 'smothering' plant
BBC Radio Guernsey
A rare species of ant is in danger of being "smothered" by an invasive plant species in Guernsey, conservationists say.
The Guernsey Conservation Volunteers is helping to preserve the black backed wood ant, Formica pratensis, in the island, which no longer exists in the UK.
Angela Salmon, from the volunteers, says their habitat is being "smothered" by Hottentot Fig in the Tielle area on the South coast.
Ms Salmon says if it is allowed to spread it is "probable" the rare ants' hives will be lost.
Formica pratensis facts:
Gollop joins Islanders Association
BBC Radio Guernsey
Deputy John Gollop has joined a political group in Guernsey.
Deputy Gollop is currently the president of the Development and Planning Authority, as well as a member of the Committee for Employment and Social Security and the island's Transport Licensing Authority.
He is the second deputy this week to join the association.
'No more building on green zone land'
BBC Radio Jersey
An environmental group in Jersey has welcomed the decision to reject plans for 65 new homes for first time buyers on green zone land.
States-owned housing company Andium applied to build the homes in fields opposite the George de Carteret pub in St Peter's Village.
Jersey's Planning Minister, Deputy Steve Luce, refused the application, saying planners should avoid building on green fields.
Nigel Jones, who chairs the group Jersey in Transition said the fields could have been lost "for generations."
The group has released a "manifesto" ahead of the general election on 16 May, calling for candidates to tackle what it claims to be "environmental issues" in Jersey, including poor soil and water quality.
However, Mr Jones stressed the group was not a political party.
Four companies become living wage employers in two years
Jersey Evening Post
Only four companies have so far signed up to be living wage employers in Jersey since the benchmark rate of pay was introduced in the island two years ago, it has emerged.
Jersey keep continuity for Yorkshire trip
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey Reds make just two changes to their side for Sunday's trip to Yorkshire Carnegie in the Championship.
Props Roy Godfrey and Lee-Roy Atalifo come into the side after last week's British and Irish Cup quarter-final win over Doncaster Knights.
Jersey boss Harvey Biljon says he will give his squad the chance to stake their claim for a place in the semi-final with Leinster later this month: "The players want to perform, there's no doubt about that and if you talk to anyone in the group they want to go out there and continue to maintain the momentum," he told BBC Radio Jersey.
"For us as a management team, and it's discussed with the players, we've looked at it differently over the next two weeks. We want to give all the players the best opportunity to be as game ready, as game sharp as possible."
Jersey: Van Breda (co-capt); Pincus, Ma'afu, Best, Worrall; Cope, Hardy; Godfrey (co-capt), Selway, Atalifo, Sexton, Bartle, Argyle, Joyce, Rogerson
Replacements: Saunders, Clarey, Armstrong, Kolo'ofa'i, Upfield, Dudley, Eastwell
Homes plan for former naval training school in St Martin
Jersey Evening Post
A former Royal Navy training school in St Martin could be converted into two cottages, if planning permission is granted to develop the Grade 4 listed buildings.
Erosion between L’Ancresse forts ‘should be a priority’
Guernsey Press
Coastal erosion between Fort Doyle and Fort Le Marchant in the Vale should be a higher priority for Environment & Infrastructure, the Vale Commons Council has said.
Beere 'physically and mentally drained'
Jet ski crash case adjourned
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
A 37-year-old Polish man has appeared in Jersey Magistrate's Court charged with grave and criminal assault following a jet ski crash in St Brelade's Bay last year.
The incident happened on 9 July 2017.
Michal Bartlomiej Dorynek, from St Helier, was also charged with using a dangerous, unsafe ship, using a ship recklessly and in a manner that was dangerous and failing to report what had happened to the harbour master.
The case was adjourned and he will next appear at Jersey’s Magistrates Court on April 20th.
RNLI has 'unconditional commitment' to Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
Following a turbulent year the RNLI's chief executive says the charity has an "unconditional commitment" to Jersey.
The former RNLI's St Helier crew were "stood down" and the station closed for a period in November.
Paul Boissier, the RNLI’s chief executive said the charity's "continued efforts to rebuild the RNLI's service from St Helier" was evidence it hoped to maintain "an excellent lifesaving service".
States members recently voted not to launch a public enquiry into a breakdown in the relationship between the charity and the former crew.
Shurmer makes Gold Coast 2018 final
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's Bonita Shurmur has qualified for the final of the women's all-around gymnastics at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 18-year-old was 20th in qualifying with a score of 44.150.
She is the first Jersey female gymnast ever to make the all-around women's final.
She will compete alongside fellow islander Daniel Lee on Saturday after he made the men's all around final on Thursday.
Road closures in St Peter Port
Rob England
BBC News Online
Roadworks will close a road in St Peter Port this weekend, according to the States.
Resurfacing works are taking place on The Grange and the road will be closed to traffic between the Doyle Road traffic lights and the Upland Road traffic lights from 07:00 on Saturday morning, until 07:00 on Monday.
A spokesman said traffic heading up The Grange would be diverted along Upland Road, Arsenal Road and Doyle Road, with traffic heading into St Peter Port diverted via Brock Road and Candie Road.
Drivers are advised to use alternative routes into St Peter Port, and allow extra time for their journeys.
Les Miserables writer's house given €3m for restoration
Rob England
BBC News Online
A French billionaire has donated €3m (£2.6m) to support the restoration of Victor Hugo's House in Guernsey.
It was given by Francois Pinault, founder of Kering, a luxury and sporting goods company, whose net worth is measured by Bloomberg at about $27.8bn.
The donation to the City of Paris - who own Hauteville House in St Peter Port - will support its restoration, which includes work on the conservatory, the roof, the lookout, repairs to the external south elevation and the terrace.
Hugo, a French author and poet spent 15 years in exile in Guernsey after a coup d'etat by Napoleon III in France. During his time at Hauteville House he wrote Les Miserables and Toilers of the Sea.
Burst water main closes road
Road in St Helier closed tomorrow
Sarah Groves murder: 'Things don't go away'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The father of Sarah Groves, a woman from Guernsey who was killed in the Indian state of Kashmir five years ago today, has said there is no escaping the events of his daughter's death.
Vic Groves says reminders and anniversaries linked with Sarah are always present.
Deputy Jonathon Le Tocq who speaks on behalf of the Policy and Resources Committee on foreign affairs says every effort is being made to get a resolution in the ongoing trial in India.
"We've 'upped our game' if you like to try and put pressure on appropriate authorities to speed up the process and to make the process seem more credible than it has up until now."
Dutchman Richard De Vit is still on trial for the murder of Sarah Groves in 2013. He denies any wrongdoing.
Gender pay gap: What is it like in the Channel Islands?
BBC Channel Islands News
Channel Island businesses have revealed vast average gender pay gaps.
Specsavers, whose head office is in Guernsey, pays its male staff on average 41.9% more than its female employees nationally.
Jersey women's rights activist, Michelle Johansen, says it is not "surprising" the figures are made up of the fact more men are in senior positions, and more women "at the bottom of the gender pyramid" in part time, lower paid roles.
But, she added, the revelations were "an opportunity to make sure... women and men are being paid the same for the same job".
A spokesman for Specsavers said pay gap data for "a very small part" of their organisation had been released, which did not include their stores.
But on the data that had been released the company said it "paid people equally" and the gaps were due to the company having more men in senior roles than women, and it was "committed to addressing" it.
'Several items' recovered from stolen car and scooter
Rob England
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police have released images of items recovered after the theft of a car and scooter from St Peter Port on Wednesday night.
Officers have warned owners of vehicles left for several days to check them.
"The St Peter Port area appears to have been targeted overnight and police would encourage increased vigilance and the reporting of any suspicious behaviour," a force spokesman said.
CI teams knocked out of bowls
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey and Guernsey suffered more disappointment on the bowls rink on the seocnd day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Guernsey's men's pair of Matt Le Ber and Matthew Solway and Jersey's women's four team were both knocked out at the group stage.
Le Ber and Solway lost 16-10 to Malta - their second successive loss meaning they cannot make the top two in their pool.
Jersey's women - Chrissie Grimes, Joan Renouf, Eileen Vowden and Doreen Moon - were beaten 21-13 by Norfolk Island to add to two defeats on Thursday.
Earlier in the day Guernsey's world bowls champion Lucy Beere was knocked out of the women's singles.
Condor services face delays
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Condor Liberation and the Condor Rapide are facing delays today, according to Condor Ferries.
High winds have delayed the Liberation and the Condor Rapide is currently operating on "reduced power".
'Homophobic abuse' shouted at dog walker
Rob England
BBC News Online
A dog walker was subjected to homophobic abuse in Jersey, police say.
It happened in the grounds of Springfield Stadium on Monday at about 17:30.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, in particular a "middle-aged lady" who was seen with a small child and a French bulldog.
The Times
The house in Guernsey where Victor Hugo wrote Les Miserables is to be saved from ruin after a French tycoon came forward with a €3m donation.
Crossing hot coals for cancer patient
Jersey Evening Post
An islander has completed a charity fire walk to raise money for a young mother who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Jersey's Guthrie gets injury boost
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
A day after being helped off the court with an ankle injury, Serena Guthrie is fit for England's second game at Gold Coast 2018.
Sarah Groves murder: Five years on
BBC Radio Guernsey
Today marks five years since Guernsey woman Sarah Groves was killed on a houseboat in Kashmir.
Her family are still campaigning for justice as the trial for her murder continues in India. Recently an online petition, asking the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to intervene in the case reached more than 15,000 signatures.
Despite this, according to Sarah's parents Vic and Kate, little progress has being made diplomatically.
Dutchman Richard De Wit is still on trial for the murder of Sarah Groves in 2013, he denies any wrongdoing.
A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: "Our sympathies have been with the Groves family since Sarah's tragic death and we will continue to help them however we can.
"We have been providing support to them since her death and are in regular contact, liaising with the Indian authorities on their behalf."
Cloudy with sunny spells developing
BBC Weather
Fairly cloudy at times this morning but sunny spells should develop.
This afternoon should be largely dry with some sunshine and variable amounts of cloud.
Maximum temperature: 13-16C (55-61F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Strong winds continuing across the Channel Islands
Car and scooter taken from St Peter Port
Rob England
BBC News Online
A car and scooter have been taken from car parks in St Peter Port, police have said, and another car entered.
All three incidents happened between 18:00 on Wednesday and 04:40 on Thursday.
Officers said a Blue Nissan Micra was taken from the Odeon car park - where another vehicle was "entered" - and recovered at Beau Sejour car park, where people were seen "to run from the vehicle." The scooter was taken from Coronation Road, and abandoned at Fosse Andre.
A force spokesman said several items had been found during an investigation, but owners had not been identified.
"The St Peter Port area appears to have been targeted and police would encourage increased vigilance and the reporting of any suspicious behaviour," the spokesman added.
'Number of explosions' on-board burning fishing boat
Rob England
BBC News Online
There were "a number of explosions" on-board a fishing boat which caught fire just outside St Helier Harbour on Thursday, causing two crew members to be evacuated.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service and the RNLI were called to assist at about 16:25.
As the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat approached, a spokeswoman said the flares, fuel and gas cylinders on-board presented "some risk" and crew members witnessed "a number of explosions on-board."
Once the fishing boat was deemed to be safe, it was towed to shore and handed over to the Coastguard at 18:40.
Ports of Jersey confirmed there were "no casualties" and Jersey Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire was "under investigation."
Beere out of women's singles
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey's world champion Lucy Beere is out of the women's bowls at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The 35-year-old lost 21-6 to Scotland's Caroline Brown meaning she cannot catch either the Scot or Wales' Laura Daniels - who beat her on Thursday - at the top of her pool.
Beere will play Brunei's Amaliah Matali in her final match on Saturday.
CI swimmers miss out on semi-finals
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's Gemma Atherley and Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin both failed to progress beyond the heats on day two of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
Atherley was 18th-fastest in the 100m backstroke in a time of 1:04.75, meaning she is second reserve for the semi-finals after finishing seventh in her heat.
Tostevin set two personal bests as she finished seventh in her heat in the 100m backstroke in a time of 1:04.90 and was second in her 50m freestyle heat in 27.52.
Commonwealth Games records were broken in both of the 14-year-old's races.
"It's quite amazing because you're against such fast people," she told BBC Radio Guernsey.
Jersey men top their group
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's men's triples bowls team have topped their group at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Derek Boswell, Malcolm De Sousa and Ross Davis beat Fiji 20-10 before an 11-11 draw with Brunei in their final match to end the pool stages unbeaten.
It was not so good news for fellow islander Rachel MacDonald who lost all four of her women's singles matches.
After two defeats on Thursday she lost 21-14 to Brunei's Amaliah Matali and 21-11 to Wales' Laura Daniels.