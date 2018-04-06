BBC Channel Islands Live: 2-6 April

Deputy Rod Bryans says he is "happy" to return to his role as Education Minister after being found not to have breached the code of conduct for elected members.

An investigation was launched following a formal complaint by health minister, Senator Andrew Green, earlier this year - prompting him to step aside.

He was replaced by housing minister Deputy Anne Pryke during the investigation.

The complaint alleged improper behaviour towards female members of staff.

Paul Kernaghan, States of Jersey's commissioner for standards, concluded Deputy Bryans had not breached the code of conduct for States members, but said he was "satisfied" Senator Green was "duty bound" to put the complaint forward.

"It is vital to public confidence that elected Members are held to account and operate to the highest professional standards," he added.