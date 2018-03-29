BBC Channel Islands Live: 26-29 March

Summary
- Guernsey midwife suspended following death of mother
- Assisted dying: Doctors 'not a barrier' to will of people
- Operations postponed due to lack of beds
- University funding: Number of students 'underestimated'
- Bowling alleys left in a container in Alderney for 13 years
- Alderney sports centre £250,000 short of final target
- GDPR compliant data protections laws approved for Guernsey
- Updates from Monday 26 March until Thursday 29 March 2018
Guernsey could welcome 150,000 cruise ship visitors
Rob England
BBC News Online
More than 100 cruise ships, potentially carrying 150,000 passengers, are set to visit Guernsey during the cruise season, according to the States.
The first ship - Marco Polo - is due to arrive this Easter weekend.
Eleven of the expected vessels will be anchoring in the island's waters for the first time.
Guernsey's harbour master, Captain Chad Murray, said the cruise sector was "still a growth business".
"The feedback from operators last year was very positive and we are looking forward to welcoming both returning and new ships to Guernsey," he added.
Last year visitor spending from cruise ships was worth about £4m to the local economy, according to the States, who used figures from a study by a local firm, Global Research.
The red light arm on the Albert Pier will be closed to parking on "ship days", the States say, but will aim to open "as quickly as possible on smaller ship days".
Weather: Dry with clear spells tonight but rain tomorrow
BBC Weather
Tonight will see clear spells and isolated showers for a time.
However, cloud will thicken again with the chance of some rain edging up from the south, mainly during the early hours.
Minimum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).
Tomorrow morning will be cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain, but it should become drier during the afternoon with cloud breaking to give some bright or sunny spells.
Deputy Paint joins Islanders Association
BBC Radio Guernsey
Deputy Barry Paint has joined the three founding politicians in the Guernsey political group, the Islanders Association.
Police emergency advice to Airtel-Vodafone users
Airtel-Vodafone suffering island-wide outage
Jersey sees rise in 'complaints against employers'
BBC Radio Jersey
There has been a sharp rise in the number of people making complaints about their employers to Jersey's Employment and Discrimination Tribunal (EDT).
The organisation hears complaints from people who do not think they have been treated fairly at work.
Last year it dealt with 20% more cases than 2016. The EDT say the increase mainly came from claims within the "protected characteristic" of sex, and related characteristics such as sexual orientation, gender reassignment, pregnancy and maternity.
In 2017 there were 236 employment law claims, 55 discrimination claims and 18 counterclaims from employers.
In its annual report the EDT said companies that lose their cases often do so because they "do not fill in the correct forms to respond to the accusations against them".
'Little sign of upturn' in Guernsey housing industry
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's building industry is suffering its worst slump in 50 years, according to the Construction Industry Forum.
The group, which promotes the sector, says there is little sign there will be an upturn over the next 18 months.
The latest update on the Island Development Plan shows a significant gap between planning permissions granted and construction work starting.
Chris Lovell, the vice chair of the forum, says the government needs to pursue policies that promote confidence and encourage economic growth.
"There's got to be very much a corporate approach from government as a whole," he said. "Yes we're open for business and here's how we're encouraging it to come in.
"Then the private sector will come behind them. But we do need that activity from government. I believe it's coming but we would like to see it sooner rather than later."
The Committee for Economic Development said it was willing to "listen and work closely" with the construction industry.
One in three new mothers 'over 35' in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
One in three new mothers in Jersey are over the age of 35, according to the States of Jersey statistics unit.
Their latest report on births and breastfeeding shows the number of older mothers has risen from about a quarter of all births in 2000 to about a third in 2017.
Last year also saw the lowest number of births for the past 15 years. But the number of women giving birth aged 35 or over has grown.
There has also been an increase in cesarean sections, as older mothers are "more likely to have the operation", the report claimed.
More than three quarters of mothers who were aged 45 had a cesarean, the figures show. In the UK the average age of mothers in 2016 rose to just over 30.
Selway set for 100th Jersey Reds game
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey Reds hooker Nick Selway will make his 100th appearance for the islanders as they host Doncaster in the quarter-finals of the British and Irish Cup.
Jersey lost last season's final by a single point and go into the game off the back of impressive wins over Bristol and Rotherham Titans.
"It is very exciting playing knockout rugby, but at the same time we've got to be accurate and get our detail right, but it's going to be a great occasion," said head coach Harvey Biljon, who won the inaugural British and Irish Cup as a coach with Cornish Pirates in 2010.
"This is knockout rugby, anything can happen on the day, so we've got to make sure we're prepared and ready."
This will be Jersey's last chance to win the trophy as it is being scrapped at the end of the season.
Jersey: Van Breda (co-capt); Pincus, Ma'afu, Best, Worrall; Cope, Hardy; Woolmore (co-capt), Selway, Armstrong, Sexton, Bartle, Argyle, Joyce, Rogerson
Replacements: Saunders, Godfrey, Atalifo, Kolo'ofa'i, Upfield, Dudley, Eastwell.
Brexit in the Channel Islands: One year to go
Rob England
BBC News Online
Representatives from the States of Jersey and Guernsey have commented on how the UK leaving the European Union will affect the Channel Islands.
The UK will formerly leave on March 29, 2019.
In Guernsey, Deputy Lyndon Trott, Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said it was "business as usual" under protocol three until "at least 2020".
"We are hoping that the UK's arrangements and agreements under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) principles and criteria will enable us to be co-aligned," he said.
The WTO is a global organisation dealing with the rules of trade between states.
Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, said the island's government wanted to "continue the benefits" of its relationship with the EU, including access to the goods markets on the same terms as the UK, access to the EU financial services markets, and to secure the same deal as the UK for the movement of our British nationals in the EU.
Midwife suspended over mother's death
£440k 'transition team' kept on despite 'disbanding'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Members of a "transition team" to reform Jersey's public services have been kept on by the government, despite being "stood down" as a unit.
The four UK consultants were appointed in October 2017 for six months, and cost the public purse £432,945 by the end of February 2018, according to the States.
Brought over by the new chief executive of the States of Jersey, Charlie Parker, the team worked on "every aspect" of public services, and helped design "a new structure," a States spokeswoman said.
"The transition team has done what we asked of them, and that phase of work is now complete," Mr Parker said.
However, the chief executive said three members of the team - out of four - would be kept on to work on "specific initiatives" over the next year. The team's fourth member will also be staying on in a "specific post", pending "a permanent appointment" through an open competition.
University funding: Number of students 'underestimated'
BBC Radio Jersey
Plans to pay for students in Jersey to go to university should only be agreed as an "interim solution", politicians have said.
The government wants to provide full tuition fee grants to students from households earning up to £110,000 a year, with those earning up to £200,000 funded on a "sliding scale".
But an independent adviser - brought in by the Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel, which was tasked with producing a report on the plans - has said future demand for the grant scheme has been "underestimated".
Mr Bahram Bekhradnia, from the Higher Education Policy Institute, said the student numbers used to inform the government's plans were based on "minimalist and unrealistic expectations of likely demand".
The scrutiny panel concluded the funding plans would provide "significant support immediately" to students, but recommended the government update the States on "up take" in October.
The plans will be debated on 10 April.
GDPR compliant data protections laws approved for Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
A new data protection law in Guernsey has been approved by the UK Privy Council.
It brings the island up to EU requirements, including criteria set out in the General Data Protection Regulation.
It comes into force on 25 May.
The new legislation follows a meeting held between the States of Guernsey and EU authorities in Brussels on 9 March.
Deputy Mary Lowe, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "The committee looks forward to working with the community and the Data Protection Authority to ensure the Bailiwick remains a preferred place to do business and where residents can remain confident that their data is being handled with proper safeguards."
Bank issues scam warning ahead of Easter holidays
BBC Radio Jersey
Natwest bank has warned people in the Channel Islands to be aware of potential scams over the Easter period, as fraudsters tend to target bank holidays.
A spokesman said there had been a number of "smishing attacks" across the islands this year, with fraudsters using well-known brands in an attempt to trick people.
Earlier this month four people in Jersey lost tens of thousands of pounds in a text message scam.
Natwest has advised customers to never share "secret security information" like PINs, passwords, and card reader codes in response to a text messages or telephone call claiming to be from the them.
Jersey States' '£2.6m job advert'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The States of Jersey is looking for someone to work in their storage and procurement team and it appears to have a very generous salary.
They're looking for someone with "a high level of attention to detail" to work on the storage, purchasing and stock maintenance in the States.
The job advert, on the States of Jersey page, says the salary is £2,661,600 per year. But a spokeswoman for the States said it is a mistake and "thank you for pointing it out and we're going to change it".
The actual salary for the role is between £26,616 and £28,259 per year.
BreakingMidwife suspended following death of mother
Rob England
BBC News Online
A midwife in Guernsey has been suspended following the death of a mother five hours after giving birth, a panel has heard
Anne Passave, was on duty at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey in May 2016 when the woman lost almost two litres of blood.
Ms Passave, who had been a midwife for 11 years was put under investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for failing to offer the mother pain relief.
Neil Guest, representing Anne Passave, said: "Although we are dealing with very serious matters we are looking at one incident in a career.
"Prior to that there were no blemishes on her record whatsoever."
Two bowling alleys 'sat in storage'
Operations postponed due to lack of beds
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Some elective operations at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital have been postponed due to an "extraordinary demand" for beds.
An increase in the number of patients with respiratory illness, including diagnosed cases of the flu virus, has put particular pressure on capacity.
Professor Juliet Beal, chief nurse, said: "Bed capacity at the hospital in the past 48 hours has been running at some of the highest levels we have seen all winter.
"The safest option, when pressure on hospital beds is so great, however, is to postpone elective surgery.
"Our team have been speaking to patients and their families to explain the situation and we will of course re-arrange as soon as possible anybody that is affected by our need to postpone."
Jersey cow cross-breeding project displayed at exhibition
Rob England
BBC News Online
An exhibition showcasing the projects Jersey Overseas Aid contributes to has opened at Jersey Museum.
Highlights include an initiative to cross breed Jersey cows with local stock in Rwanda.
Jersey's overseas aid celebrated at exhibition
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey is celebrating 50 years of helping countries across the world through its overseas aid organisation.
An exhibition at the museum has opened looking at the various projects which the island has contributed to.
Deputy Carolyn Labey says Jersey must continue to give if it wants to be recognised as an important finance centre.
The exhibition at Jersey Museum runs until the end of 2018.
'Huge staff investment' into Condor reliability
BBC Radio Jersey
Condor Ferries hopes to offer "a good service" this summer, the company's boss has said, after challenging conditions throughout the winter.
CEO, Paul Luxon, said the firm had done a lot of preparation work after experiencing its "worst winter" for bad weather, which made it difficult to run a normal schedule.
A Jersey minister criticised the reliability of the company, saying services "ran well" until one of its vessels had a "problem" causing timetable changes.
Mr Luxon said staff had put "a huge amount of investment" in being able to solve problems with their fleet "quickly".
"They are trying their best to make the vessels as reliable as possible," he added.
States blamed for prolonged downturn in the open market
Guernsey Press
A prolonged downturn in demand for open market property has been attributed to a lack of political will, transport links and the introduction of new population laws, in a wide-ranging survey of residents in the sector.
Thunderstorm warning issued for the Channel Islands
Sports centre 'too small' for donated bowling alleys
BBC Radio Guernsey
A sports centre is "too small" for two fully automated bowling alleys which have been stored in sealed containers for 13 years.
They were originally donated by the Barclay brothers in 2005 when the Alderney Community Sports Centre was anticipated to be a much bigger project. However, after a funding request was rejected by the States of Alderney the large centre never came to fruition.
Rosemary James, from the Alderney Sports Centre Trust, said there was no room for the alleys.
The centre currently needs £250,000 to finish a swimming pool.
Alderney Shipping Director, Bruno Kay-Mouat, said the alleys have been stored in two blue containers in the island "waiting in anticipation to be re-used".
Minister calls for 'second ferry' to cover break downs
BBC Radio Jersey
Condor Ferries should have another "traditional" slow ferry "ready to sail" when the Liberation breaks down, a Jersey minister has said.
Senator Lyndon Farnham, the minister in charge of tourism, said he has been "unhappy" with the company's reliability in the past.
The vessel was put out of action in October due to an "engine fault" - one of several delays over the winter period.
The boss of Condor Ferries, Paul Luxon, said the company had also experienced its "worst winter" for bad weather, and had found it difficult to run a normal schedule with high winds and stormy seas.
Senator Farnham said: "Personally I would love to see two clipper vessels in operation because everything works well until one of the ships has a problem, and then timetables have to be reconfigured, and that causes inconvenience."
Sark dog attack owner to pay victim £2,000
Guernsey Press
Life-changing injuries were suffered by Sark day tripper Philip Taylor, 57, after a dog attacked him..
Grants for future athletes oversubscribed
Alexandra Spiceley
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
So many people have applied for travel grants from Jersey Sport the amount available will not cover all the applications, it's been revealed.
Twenty-five sports groups have bid for more than £200,000 worth of funding - well in excess of the £125,000 available this year as part of the States commitment to future athletes.
The money allows them to travel and compete in events at a higher level.
Steve Law, chairman of the Travel Grants Advisory Committee, said it was "brilliant to see so many sports apply" and there were "difficult decisions" ahead over who gets the funding.
Applicants will know if they have been successful by the end of April, with the second round for applications set to open on 1 June.
Jersey 'not a safe harbour' for tax avoidance
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey's government is "happy" to provide evidence to a new inquiry into tax avoidance and evasion by a UK Treasury sub-committee, the States has said.
A spokesman for the sub-committee said Jersey was "likely to feature" in part of the inquiry, which is looking into what part the UK's Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories play in tax avoidance and evasion.
It intends to examine "what progress has been made" in reducing the amount of tax "lost" by the UK to avoidance and offshore evasion.
Hard Brexit not an option for Guernsey firm
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Jobs at a medical equipment manufacturer in Guernsey could be put at risk, depending on the outcome of Brexit, a manager at the firm has said.
A year before the UK leaves the EU, Dave Inder, from Intersurgical, says about 100 jobs could be in question if the country chooses a "hard Brexit" with no terms for a trade deal.
In this case, he says, the company would be forced to "look seriously" at its future in Guernsey, which would be a "shame," as it started in the island.
Mr Inder hopes any agreement signed by the UK would not affect duty on shipping products to and from the EU, and no restrictions on employing EU staff.
The UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, has pledged to keep the UK "strong and united" after Brexit as she marks a year to go until the UK's departure from the European Union.
G-Joey almost restored 'to its former glory'
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
A restoration project to transform Aurigny's mascot plane, G-Joey, into its original colours is almost complete, engineers have said.
Staff at Aurigny have been working on the aircraft for months painting it the traditional yellow.
Once it is finished the famous plane will be displayed in a new facility at Oatlands Village.
It is due to be transported to the site later this year.
Aurigny Group Technical Director, John Paul Williams, said on a recent visit to Alderney the restoration team showed former airline staff pictures of the project, and said they were "very excited and pleased to see the aircraft renewed back to its old glory".
Pig announcement: 'Wart on earth is that?'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey Zoo has welcomed three female Visayan warty pigs to its animal collection.
Staff say the species is critically endangered, with about 200 left in the wild.
One of the females came from Newquay Zoo, and the other two from Bristol Zoo.
A spokesman said Visayan warty pigs used to live on several islands in the Philippines, but today are restricted to just two - Negros and Panay.
"Unfortunately their habitat is rapidly decreasing due to illegal logging and hunting," he added.
Bowling alleys left in a container in Alderney for 13 years
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two fully operational bowling alleys have been sitting in sealed containers in Alderney for 13 years.
They were donated to the Alderney Community Sports Centre by the Barclay Brothers when the community centre was going to be much bigger, but the plans were thrown out by the States of Alderney back in 2005.
Originally the hall was going to have a dance studio, squash court, bowling alley, gym and a swimming pool.
Since then the hall has been only partially built with only the pool and gym making it into the final plans.
Alderney's Community Sports Centre Trust says it still needs an extra £250,000 to complete the project and doesn't have the space to house a bowling alley.
‘Turning point’ for the care of island children
Jersey Evening Post
A visit to Scotland has been hailed as a ‘turning point’ for the care of children in Jersey, the chief minister has said.
EasyJet looking to expand Jersey route list
BBC Radio Jersey
Low cost airline EasyJet says it is looking for further routes to operate from Jersey.
On Saturday its first flight from Edinburgh will arrive in the island bringing the number of destinations it operates to Jersey to eight.
The airline says nearly 750,000 seats will be available this year and since it started operating to Jersey 10 years ago, it's carried 2.5 million passengers.
Ali Gayward, from the firm, said: "For us it is a question of routes being sustainable in their own right, it has to be commercially viable."
She added the company hopes to develop more Jersey routes.
Allow 'extra time' at airport, islanders warned
BBC Radio Jersey
Islanders going away for the Easter holidays have been warned to leave extra time - because more passengers will be going through the airport than usual.
Ports of Jersey said almost 22,000 passengers are expected to travel in and out of the island's airport between Thursday and Monday.
Because of this queues will be longer and people need to leave more time to check in and get through security.
A spokesman added chocolate Easter eggs are allowed in hand luggage - but should not contain liquids.
Cloudy, with showers
BBC Weather
Rather cloudy with scattered showers this morning.
A few showers into this afternoon, but these will become increasingly isolated and more sunshine should break through.
Maximum temperature: 6-9C (43-48F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Strong winds forecast for the Channel Islands
Assisted dying: Doctors 'not a barrier' to will of people
BBC Radio Guernsey
While Guernsey's doctors may not support assisted dying they will not be a barrier to the will of islanders, says the spokesman for the Guernsey Branch of the British Medical Association.
Dr Brian Parkin said the group had agreed to working with States members to sort out the legal issues around assisted dying if politicians support the move proposed by Deputy Gavin St Pier.
Although plans for assisted dying were announced in October, lodged in February and are due to be debated in May, the issue was thrown into the public eye by national newspapers last week.
Weather: Showers return on Thursday
BBC Weather
Becoming mainly dry and clear through this evening and the first part of tonight.
Later in the night and towards dawn, heavy showers will drift in from the west.
Minimum Temperature: 4 to 8C (39 to 46F).
Tomorrow a day of sunshine and heavy showers is anticipated.
The showers will occasionally be thundery with the risk of small hail.
Maximum Temperature: 5 to 8C (41 to 46F).