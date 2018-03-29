BBC Channel Islands Live: 26-29 March

More than 100 cruise ships , potentially carrying 150,000 passengers, are set to visit Guernsey during the cruise season, according to the States.

The first ship - Marco Polo - is due to arrive this Easter weekend.

Eleven of the expected vessels will be anchoring in the island's waters for the first time.

Guernsey's harbour master, Captain Chad Murray, said the cruise sector was "still a growth business".

"The feedback from operators last year was very positive and we are looking forward to welcoming both returning and new ships to Guernsey," he added.

Last year visitor spending from cruise ships was worth about £4m to the local economy, according to the States, who used figures from a study by a local firm, Global Research.

The red light arm on the Albert Pier will be closed to parking on "ship days", the States say, but will aim to open "as quickly as possible on smaller ship days".