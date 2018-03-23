BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
- Debate about 'assisted dying not suicide' - St Pier
- States reject call for official inquiry into RNLI split
- Proposed school land could face compulsory purchase
- Abandoned baby: GPs offer free appointment for mother
- Royal wedding: Pub hours extended
- Updates from Monday 19 March until Friday 23 March 2018
Waves to resume selling single seats
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
The Guernsey based airline Waves has been granted route licences to fly between Guernsey and Jersey, and Guernsey and Alderney.
It means that Waves can resume its original operations and fly without restriction both on a whole aircraft charter basis and by selling individual seats.
The company launched its taxi service last year, but had to change its business model after a competitor claimed it was operating outside of Guernsey air licensing rules.
Waves Chief Executive Nick Magliocchetti said: "The fact that they have granted us the licences is proof that our business is a perfect fit for the inter-island air travel market.
"We have always maintained that we are here to fill a gap in that market and not compete with existing carriers."
Government grant for Alderney boxer
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Boxer Billy Le Poullain has received a grant from the States of Alderney to help in his preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2018 on the Gold Coast in April.
He will be the first ever boxer from Alderney or Guernsey to compete at the Commonwealth Games and is leaving shortly for Australia where he will undertake warm weather training before his first fight on the 5 April.
Billy, pictured above with the Chairman of Finance Committee, Tony Barnes, said: “I am extremely pleased and grateful for the funds, which will help me immensely, and to have the support of the States of Alderney is just amazing.”
Jersey Water made £3.3m profit in 2017
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Jersey Water has released its preliminary financial results for 2017.
Profit for the financial year was £3,296,000 - slightly below the £3,334,000 reported in 2016.
The company said it invested £3.3m in the island’s water infrastructure, replacing 1.3 miles (2.1km) of mains, extending the network by 1.1 miles (1.9km) and connected 303 homes to mains water.
Water quality for 2017 remained very good with an overall compliance rate of 99.98%, it added.
Asian hornet 'a threat to Guernsey wildlife'
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
The government, along with Guernsey's Biodiversity Partnership, is calling on people to help them track down Asian hornets, which are threatening the island's bee population.
The ‘Track Don’t Trample’ campaign asks the public to take pictures of the hornets and record the direction they fly in.
This information will be added to a map and used by States of Guernsey Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services in conjunction with the Guernsey Bee Keepers' Association to track down the hornets' nests, which will then be destroyed.
Julia Henney, biodiversity education officer, said: "Asian hornets are a huge threat, not only to our local honey bees but, as they feed on a great variety of insects, to our island's biodiversity as a whole."
If a suspected hornet is sighted, the public should take a photo and email it to asianhornet@gov.gg, including the location and direction the hornet flew in.
Phones to be used as ID in Jersey pubs
BBC Radio Jersey
A London-based company will set up and run a new digital ID system in Jersey.
Yoti was chosen from a shortlist of nine companies that bid for the contract with the States.
From May, the new digital ID will allow young people to use their phones to prove their age in pubs and at events.
It will also be used to help people in Jersey identify themselves when using government services as and when they become available online.
Guernsey's fallen soldiers to be remembered
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
One-hundred years ago this month, the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry (RGLI) faced its toughest challenge and its heaviest losses at the Battle of the Lys.
A memorial service organised by the Royal British Legion will be held at the Sunken Gardens at 11:30 on 15 April to mark the courage and sacrifice of those men.
A memorial to all men who served in the RGLI will also be unveiled.
The Deputy Bailiff Richard McMahon said the memorial would be "a welcome recognition of the brave men of the RGLI who fought and died in the World War One and especially at the Battle of the Lys where they were virtually wiped out."
The Battle of the Lys took place during the German Spring Offensive of March-April 1918. The RGLI fought a fighting withdrawal around the villages of Le Doulieu between 11 and 14 April in which they took huge losses. The first roll-call after the battle revealed just three officers and 55 men still fit to fight. It was the last action of the RGLI, the survivors being given duties behind the lines for the rest of the war.
Ambulance chief officer appointed
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Ali Marquis has been appointed as the new chief officer for the St John Ambulance & Rescue Service in Guernsey.
Mrs Marquis, who was formally the deputy chief officer, has been acting-up as chief officer since the retirement of Jon Beausire in August 2017.
Mrs Marquis, who is the first female chief ambulance officer in Guernsey, said: "I am looking forward to serving the community and working with the committed and dedicated women and men of the service as we develop our range of pre-hospital care over the next few years in support of the new health model."
Appeal for more candidates in St Ouen election
BBC Radio Jersey
The outgoing Constable of St Ouen hopes more candidates will stand in the election to succeed him.
Michael Paddock is surprised there's been just one declaration of interest so far.
Writing in the St Ouen parish magazine, he hopes his departure will encourage others to come forward.
Mr Paddock has served as head of the parish for the past seven years.
The parish Deputy Richard Renouf has told the magazine he will be standing for re-election in May.
Cruise ship abandons Guernsey visit
BBC Radio Guernsey
The first planned cruise ship to visit Guernsey in 2018 has cancelled its voyage due to bad weather.
The Astoria was due to arrive into St Peter Port today.
It's one of 101 cruise ship visits expected this year.
The next one to visit Guernsey is the Saga Sapphire, arriving on 30 March.
Seigneurie manor and gardens to open this summer
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Seigneur of Sark will be conducting guided tours of his house and garden this summer, as well as hosting theatre performances.
Major Christopher Beaumont inherited the title from his father almost two years ago.
The Seigneurie has been totally renovated and an open air theatre is being built in the grounds.
Major Beaumont said: "We've got [theatre group] Oddsocks coming over for the very first time, so they'll be doing Romeo and Juliet and The Tempest, both of them in front of the house, which I'm really looking forward to.
"I've also got my opera festival back again in September after a year's break."
New female chief ambulance officer a first for island
Guernsey Press
Ali Marquis has also become one of only three women to lead an ambulance service in the British Isles.
States appoint London company to provide ID services
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's government has appointed a UK company to create a digital ID system that will allow islanders to prove who they are when accessing government services online.
The States has appointed London-based Yoti to provide the new system. The firm beat nine bidders in a process that started in August 2017.
Assistant Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: “One of the reasons we've chosen Yoti is that its verification system can be used by many other organisations.
"Yoti can verify identity, and therefore age, so this means that a wide range of industries – from financial services to hospitality – can use it to prove the identity of their customers."
A new website has been launched by the States to put links to all of the government's online services in one place.
Political group Islanders Association appeals for £150k
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A new political group in Guernsey is to be called the Islanders Association.
The name was announced last night and comes at the same time as a fundraising campaign to raise £150,000 to establish and market the group.
The group said more than £5,000 had already been raised before the name was revealed.
One of the founding members, Deputy Joe Mooney said the fundraising target was a long term goal.
“We intend to move things forward at a fast pace and, with the support of our community, the Islanders Association will be formally up and running in June”, said Deputy Carl Meerveld.
Abandoned baby: GPs offer free appointment for mother
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The mother of a baby left at Jersey's General Hospital on Sunday will not be charged for a GP appointment, and can go to any doctor to be checked over, the head of Jersey's Primary Care Body says.
She has been urged to come forward for checks on her mental and physical welfare.
Dr Sarah Whiteman said: “We appreciate that for some people coming into a local surgery may be a less daunting experience than attending hospital.
"Any GP surgery would be prepared to see you, and please don’t worry about the cost – there would be no charge.”
The "recently-born" baby boy was left in the waiting area of the emergency department for hospital staff to find, police said.
Guernsey looking to disused quarries to house waste
BBC Radio Guernsey
Disused quarries in Guernsey could be used for disposing construction and demolition materials in the future according to the States Trading Supervisory Board.
The move is one of several options for builders' waste being discussed by the board.
A number of former quarries are to be surveyed to assess whether they might be suitable for the waste.
The Longue Hougue land reclamation site is currently used but is expected to be full in the next few years.
Trading Assets has written to a number of landowners for permission to survey water-filled quarries. This will determine the depth of the quarries and will help establish their suitability, as well as the likely capacity.
New hospital: Neighbours to have forum to air concerns
Jersey Evening Post
Residents and businesses living or operating close to the hospital will be able to raise any concerns about the future facility through a new group, it has been decided.
Royal wedding: Pub hours extended
BBC Radio Jersey
Pubs in Jersey will be allowed to remain open and serve drinks until 01:00 for the royal wedding after a vote in the States.
The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is taking place on 19 May and Jersey politicians have voted to let pubs stay open late.
It is also on the same weekend as the FA Cup final.
The couple will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, at midday - meaning a clash with the FA Cup final is unlikely as recent finals have kicked off at 17:30.
Today's weather: Cloud and rain this afternoon
BBC Weather
It's going to be a dry, fine and bright start with cloud increasing and rain arriving during the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 6 to 9°C (43 to 48°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Historians believe shipwrights may have helped construct the 19th Century pub in Jersey.Read more
Labour calls for a levy on Russians’ offshore wealth
Jersey Evening Post
An ‘Oligarch Levy’ on the offshore wealth of super-rich Russians – which would see a transparent ownership register introduced in Jersey and other British territories – has been called for by the Labour Party.
Election information site to be in Polish and Portuguese
BBC Radio Jersey
The website that tells people if they're registered and where to vote will now be published in Portuguese and Polish.
The new pages on the site have been put together to explain how easy it is to vote and how the election process works.
There are also videos in Polish and Portuguese to cater for the two largest non-British population groups in the island.
To be on the electoral roll and vote in Jersey you need to be over 16 and resident in the island for at least two years.
Warning of F7 winds 'expected soon'
Education offers to meet over compulsory purchase
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's Education Department says it will be inviting the landowner of a field where the new Les Quennevais School is due to be built to a meeting to "clarify the facts" over a proposed compulsory purchase order of his land.
A spokesperson for the department described comments from the lawyer representing the landowners as incorrect.
Landowners say they felt they had been "blind sided" and "bullied" over plans for a compulsory purchase order after negotiations fell apart.
An Education Department spokeswoman said: "We would like to conclude the sale based on the original agreement signed by both parties."
Local group marks World Down's Syndrome Day
Guernsey Press
Mismatched socks were worn yesterday to mark the sixth annual World Down's Syndrome Day.
Jersey Hospice Care opposed to assisted dying
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Hospice Care says assisted dying should not be given to people with life limiting conditions.
The States of Guernsey is considering the introduction of a law that would allow assisted dying in the island. It will be debated by politicians in May.
The organisation said its focus is about the living, and living well, right up until the end.
Large retail firm buys St Helier shopping centre
BBC Radio Jersey
One of the Channel Islands' largest retail firms has bought Jersey's Liberty Wharf.
However, Sandpiper CI has said the deal might not have gone ahead if it had known about plans for a 20% retail tax earlier.
The States agreed to introduce a 20% tax on the profits of large retailers in the island as part of the 2018 budget.
At the time of its introduction, Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean said Jersey has a competitive retail landscape and didn't think the cost would be passed on to consumers.
Sandpiper CI Chief Executive, Tony O'Neill, says he was "astonished that no consultations have ever taken place with our company prior to the introduction of this tax" and described the levy as "economically damaging".
Liberty Wharf houses a number of large franchise shops including Marks and Spencer, Asda George and Costa Coffee as well as independent shops and cafes.
Guernsey 'could learn from other places on assisted dying'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A local campaigner says Guernsey shouldn't be scared of implementing assisted dying as the island can learn from other jurisdictions around the world.
The States will debate the issue in May, and the move has attracted national attention - with coverage in many papers.
Sarah Griffith says we need to take a step and be progressive, but it has to be discussed thoroughly and from all angles.
Dr Brian Parkin, from the British Medical Association in Guernsey, has warned introducing assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable islanders to make rushed decisions rather than opt for palliative care.
He added legalised assisted dying would put doctors in a very difficult position.
States reject call for official inquiry into RNLI split
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
There will not be an official inquiry into what went wrong between the RNLI and its former crew in St Helier, it's been confirmed.
The States decided it wasn't in the island's best interests to look further at the events leading to the creation of an independent service.
The RNLI is already training a new crew of volunteers.
Some States members said the facts are already known, and there is no need for an inquiry into what was an "internal personnel matter".
Phone line launched for people affected by hospital baby
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's General Hospital has set up a second dedicated phone line for people emotionally affected by reports of a newborn baby left at Accident and Emergency.
A helpline has already been created so the mother can get in touch with nursing staff.
States of Jersey Police are still trying to trace the movements of two women seen on CCTV outside the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The contact numbers are:
Remains of historic ship found under pub in Grouville
Jersey Evening Post
Remains of what is believed to be a 19th Century ship have been discovered under the floorboards of a pub in Jersey.
Ricky Gervais praises Guernsey's assisted dying stance
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Comedian Ricky Gervais has described Guernsey's plan to debate allowing assisted dying as "progress and compassion", saying he may play a gig in the island.
Les Varines in Jersey closed one way for water works
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Innovation fund 'should be reinstated' in a new form
BBC Radio Jersey
The head of Digital Jersey says a funding scheme set up to support budding entrepreneurs in Jersey should be reinstated but in a new format that helps support start-ups.
A damning report was published last year into the way the innovation fund was handled by the States. It suggested the £1.4m in start-up loans given out by the fund might never be recouped.
A police investigation, resignations and a vote of no-confidence in the chief minister followed after the publication of the Comptroller and Auditor General's report.
Tony Moretta says if reinstated the fund could be used to buy stakes in start-up companies, rather than providing them with loans.
He says while a failure rate of 40% could be expected for start-up companies, this would be compensated for by cashing in on highly successful investments when the time was right.
Landowners feel 'bullied' over compulsory purchase
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Landowners in Jersey say they have been "blindsided" and "bullied" over plans for a compulsory purchase order of their fields where a new school is due to be built.
The Education Department wants to build Les Quennevais School on fields in St Brelade but it says it hasn't been able to agree a fair price with the owners of the fields.
Officials say the landowners had agreed to sell the fields for £194,000 but they've changed their asking price to £4m.
Owners Dave and Julie Carrel have described those claims as "ridiculous". They thought they were close to an agreement until their lawyer told them reports mentioning compulsory purchase had surfaced in the media.
Advocate James Lawrence, who represents the owners, said: "It's difficult to articulate that you want to make sure people who have owned a farm, that has been in their family for two centuries, that you want to make sure they get compensation for what they have.
"[The States] is acting like a bully, it is a bullying tactic".
The States of Jersey is yet to comment.
Double-decker bus would 'be good for business'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A committee president says he'd like to re-introduce a double-decker bus to Guernsey.
Deputy Barry Brehaut, the President of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee, says he thinks a double-decker would be good for business, especially in transporting visiting cruise passengers. He said it should be considered as part of a later phase of the bus replacement programme.
"I think it has its attractions and if you want to get numbers up, there is a novelty to sitting at the top with no driver at the front."
Guernsey had a double-decker bus service in the 1980s, but officials said there had not been sufficient demand to revive it.
Phase two of the Bus Replacement Programme was voted through, 35 votes in favour to one against in the latest States meeting on Wednesday.
Islands ‘will not be forgotten’ during Brexit
Guernsey Press
Guernsey and Jersey’s relationship with Europe will remain as it is throughout the period of the UK implementing its exit from the European Union, Deputy Lyndon Trott has confirmed.
States agree new sexual offences laws
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey politicians have agreed new sexual offences laws including increases in maximum sentences, more protection for victims and new measures to prevent offending against children.
But juries will continue to be used in rape trials, after members rejected plans to have these cases solely heard by Jurats only.
The idea was put forward by the Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, who thought it might make more people come forward.
States members still have a lot on their agenda today including a new disability discrimination law. You can listen live on the BBC News website from 09:30.
Former gunner in Lancaster bomber dies at 93
Jersey Evening Post
A great-grandfather who joined the RAF at the age of 18 and served as a gunner in Lancaster bombers during the World War Two has died, aged 93.
Today's weather: Dry with cloudy skies
BBC Weather
Today looks set to be dry with cloudy skies. However the odd brighter interlude is possible.
There will be a moderate west to south-westerly wind. Maximum temperature: 5 to 8°C (41 to 46°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Assisted dying facilities 'for the community'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Proposals for assisted dying facilities in Guernsey are being campaigned "primarily" for the local community, the island's top politician has said.
Deputy Gavin St Pier denies claims made in the national press that the island was considering a "suicide clinic".
He says a debate will instead be on whether to begin developing laws to allow "assisted dying", and not a "Dignitas style clinic".
"It's about wanting to improve the options available for people at the end of their lives," he said.
The deputy added the proposals were not drawn up by campaigners to create "a destination for others" to come to the island.
The proposals, he says, began because of his own experiences with his father's death, nine years ago.