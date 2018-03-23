BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

The Guernsey based airline Waves has been granted route licences to fly between Guernsey and Jersey, and Guernsey and Alderney.

It means that Waves can resume its original operations and fly without restriction both on a whole aircraft charter basis and by selling individual seats.

The company launched its taxi service last year, but had to change its business model after a competitor claimed it was operating outside of Guernsey air licensing rules.

Waves

Waves Chief Executive Nick Magliocchetti said: "The fact that they have granted us the licences is proof that our business is a perfect fit for the inter-island air travel market.

"We have always maintained that we are here to fill a gap in that market and not compete with existing carriers."