BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

- Car park plans submitted for Princess Elizabeth Hospital
- Jersey hospital plans on display later
- Plans submitted for St Mary's School development
- Updates from Monday 12 March until Friday 16 March
Jersey politician pays tribute to Sir Ken Dodd
A Jersey politician has paid tribute to comedian Sir Ken Dodd who has died aged 90.
Jersey's Assistant Economic Development Minister, Deputy Murray Norton worked with him, both in the UK and in Jersey.
He said: "He's played to packed audiences over here. He was a very charming man. although manic onstage, offstage he had a lot of time.
"He knew everybody in the business and everybody in the business at that time seemed to know him because he had a lot of time for people."
Man arrested over 'hit-and-run'
A 60-year-old woman is in intensive care following the incident.Read more
Car park plans submitted for Princess Elizabeth Hospital
Plans have been submitted to create an 83 space car park next to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey.
The Health and Social Care Committee says they recognised parking at the hospital was a serious issue and have been working to resolve it for many years.
In early 2016 an application for permission in principal to build the car park was approved by the planning department for an additional area next to the Oberlands entrance.
The latest application is to obtain approval for the detailed drawings and to obtain building control permission so the work can begin.
Guernsey FC end 14-game winless run
Guernsey FC's record 14-game winless run comes to an end after a 3-0 home win over Sittingbourne.Read more
Hospital plans on display this afternoon
Revised plans for Jersey's new hospital will be on display at the Radisson Blu hotel this afternoon.
The original plans, to build a new £466m hospital on the same site as the existing Jersey General Hospital, were rejected in January by the planning minister.
An independent inspector described the plans as too imposing, too high and alien to the surrounding area, which led to Deputy Steve Luce rejecting the plans.
Senator Andrew Green, Health Minister, is showing the plans to politicians this morning and then putting them on public display from 15:30.
St Peter keep great cup form going
St Peter's great cup form continued as the Jersey club made the Jeremie Cup final after beating Vale Rec 4-1 in Guernsey.
Jordan Preston, Sol Solomon, Daryl Wilson and Calvin Weir scored for the Jersey side, who are also in the final if the Kent Intermediate Shield and Le Riche Cup and in the semi-finals of the Wheway Cup.
Meanwhile St Ouen moved back into second place in Jersey's Premiership after goals from Jake Huckerby and Dom Pougeolle gave them a 2-1 win at Rozel Rovers.
Jets downed yet again in Premier Three
Jersey's Team Jets netballers lost for the third successive match to stay stuck in second-from-bottom in Premier League Three.
The islanders were 44-41 losers at second-placed Cumberland on Sunday.
Jets have one more game to play this season, at home to second-placed Leyton, as they prepare for the relegation play-offs.
Plans submitted for St Mary's School development
A Jersey school will use a planned £6.5m refurbishment as a teaching tool for its pupils.
Plans to extend and refurbish St Mary's School have been submitted to the planning department.
They include larger classrooms, an upgrade of all facilities, and new corridors connecting the three buildings, as well as keeping the schools 1901 Victorian front.
Headteacher, Maria Stegenwalner says she hopes to take advantage of the work and use it to teach children about construction and the building's history.
The work will be done in phases over the next two years.
Today's weather: Showers turning brighter
Lots of cloud this morning with showers or longer periods of rain, some heavy.
Further showers for a time this afternoon but turning somewhat drier and brighter. A blustery day. Maximum temperature: 7 to 10°C (45 to 50°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Yellow wind warning in place across islands
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
Winds of force seven are expected.
Fallen tree forces Jersey road to close
La Verte Rue in Trinity has been closed due to a fallen tree, police have said.
It added that the tree is "completely blocking the road" by Les Pres Farm.