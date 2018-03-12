BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A Jersey politician has paid tribute to comedian Sir Ken Dodd who has died aged 90.

Getty Images

Jersey's Assistant Economic Development Minister, Deputy Murray Norton worked with him, both in the UK and in Jersey.

He said: "He's played to packed audiences over here. He was a very charming man. although manic onstage, offstage he had a lot of time.

"He knew everybody in the business and everybody in the business at that time seemed to know him because he had a lot of time for people."