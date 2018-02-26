BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Decision on controversial church loo plans expected later
A decision is expected this evening on whether a controversial toilet extension at St Lawrence Church will go ahead.
Plans for the doorway of the 800-year-old church had started after planning permission was granted, but strong opposition persuaded the church's rector to halt the work until a decision could be made at tonight's parish assembly.
Supporters of the plans say the extension will provide access for disabled people and a toilet, but those against say it will spoil the historic fabric of the building.
On Thursday there's a significant risk that a low pressure system will move up from the south, bringing with it a lot of precipitation. This will be falling through very cold air, so there is a good chance we could see some prolonged and disruptive snow for Thursday."
Very cold with a risk of snow showers
A very cold day for the Channel Islands with some sunshine first before clouds start to thicken later on.
There's a risk of snow showers, with more possible overnight.
The cause of a fire at Jersey's Les Cinq Chenes estate is under investigation.
At 09:50 on Sunday crews were called to an outbuilding which was on fire, and starting to spread to a nearby property.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control "in minutes", preventing damage to a nearby house.
Three injured in Trinity crash
Three people were injured in a crash involving two cars in Trinity on Sunday afternoon.
One person was trapped and released from their car by firefighters and later taken to hospital for treatment, Jersey Fire and Rescue said.
Paramedics also treated two people at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 14:20.
The severity of their injuries isn't currently known.
50,000 kick off FA People's Cup
Manchester City's win at Wembley was not the only football cup event taking place over the weekend.
The 2018 FA People's Cup - the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country - kicked off with more than 50,000 players taking part across 278 venues.
Here's just a flavour of the action..
Read more about the first-round action here - and you can catch up with more of the action and stories from the matches around the country from our live text commentaries on Saturday and Sunday.
You'll also be able to watch a highlights programme of the FA People's Cup on the Red Button and Online on Saturday, 3 March (12:55-14:00 & 22:00-23:00)
Wind warning issued for the islands
Strong east to northeasterly winds up to gale force eight are expected to continue across the islands today.
Film them on the beaches: Devon stars as Guernsey
Residents of Guernsey were thrilled to hear that stars including Lily James were to feature in a film about the Nazi occupation of their island. However producers made the film more than 100 miles away in north Devon.
'Prolonged and disruptive' snow forecast for Thursday
Jersey Met Department is warning of disruption in the island later this week.
There could be some snow showers tonight and over the next couple of days, but the worst is expected on Thursday.
Temperatures will reach just 2C (36F).
Snow forecast: Guernsey's plan
With snow showers expected later today and overnight, the States of Guernsey has issued a plan of action outlining how healthcare, transport and schools will function.
Strong northeasterly winds are expected to whip through the Channel Islands, with the Met Office forecasting minimum temperatures of -2C (28F).
Listen to BBC Radio Guernsey from 07:15 tomorrow morning to find out if States schools are affected, but the private colleges will make their own decision on whether they close.
The emergency services have a strategy to ensure they can function despite the weather, with healthcare workers being transported to the hospital if necessary.
Guernsey Police will post regular updates on conditions on social media, you can follow their Twitter account here.
Uefa decision expected on Jersey membership bid
The Jersey FA will find out today whether or not it's been successful in its bid to become the newest member of Uefa.
The island's application - which was officially launched more than two years ago - will be voted on later by the organisation's congress in Slovakia.
Jersey manager Martin Cassidy said: "It's going to be a big ask, and obviously we're hoping that we get a positive result.
"They've certainly put enough time, effort and money into the preparation and planning, you've just got to hope the other nations see as great an opportunity to bring Jersey into it."
Survey reveals extent of deputies' abuse
A survey conducted by BBC Guernsey has shown more than two thirds of deputies questioned (68%) have been subjected to abuse from the public.
Over half of those who have experienced abuse did so within the last year.
Of the 28 deputies who responded, more than half had experienced abuse including being targeted online and being shouted and sworn at in the street.
Eight deputies have experienced harassment and intimidation, three have been subject to physical abuse and two say they've been stalked.
Of the 68% of deputies who have been abused four reported the incident to police.
Guernsey Police say they've had three complaints made by deputies this term alone.