BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Some businesses in Jersey could be forced to close if ministers press ahead with plans to introduce time-limited work permits and criminal record checks for new migrants , according to the Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber and Jersey's Institute of Directors want the States to delay the introduction of its new population policy until after Brexit.

Both organisations are concerned the proposals could make it harder to attract skilled workers at a time when Jersey is already facing a recruitment problem.

The government is yet to respond to the business leaders' claims.