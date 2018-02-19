BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 19 February until Friday 23 February.

All times stated are UK

Business 'threat' from checks and permits

BBC Radio Jersey

Some businesses in Jersey could be forced to close if ministers press ahead with plans to introduce time-limited work permits and criminal record checks for new migrants, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber and Jersey's Institute of Directors want the States to delay the introduction of its new population policy until after Brexit.

Both organisations are concerned the proposals could make it harder to attract skilled workers at a time when Jersey is already facing a recruitment problem.

The government is yet to respond to the business leaders' claims.

Investment fund ‘significant milestone’

Guernsey Press

The creation of a multimillion-pound investment fund is a significant milestone for Guernsey’s economy, the heads of two States committees have said.

Borrowers' cash benefit from law change

BBC Radio Jersey

Homeowners and lenders in Jersey are expected to benefit from a change in the law.

Currently, mortgages have to be re-submitted to Jersey's public registry every 10 years at the homeowners' expense, but from Friday, they will only need to be re-registered after 30 years.

Jersey banknotes
BBC

The move will mean borrowers no longer have to pay re-registration costs every decade, while it will also save time for lenders, who currently have to deal with the administrative burden.

St Paul's return to Wheway Cup final

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Defending champions St Paul's returned to the Wheway Cup final after a comfortable 4-0 win over Guernsey side St Martin's.

Island players Jack Boyle (2), Kieran Lester and Craig Russell were all on target for the Channel Island champions, who will face St Peter or Northerners in the final.

In the Premiership St Clement went above St Paul's into second place after a 2-1 win over leaders St Ouen, thanks to goals from James McCallum and Matt Rawlings - Martyn Samson replied for the western parish side.

In the day's other top-flight game Wanderers and St Peter drew 1-1 in the western derby - Calvin Weir on target for Saints and James Queree scoring for Wanderers.

Weather: drizzle to fizzle out later

BBC Weather

Largely cloudy through today with spells of light rain and drizzle, often persistent through the morning. Through the afternoon the rain will gradually ease.

Maximum temperature: 10°C (50F).

weather
BBC

Raiders keep winning run going

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Guernsey Raiders won their 11th game in succession as they continue to dominate the London and South West Premier Division.

Guernsey Raiders
Martin Gray

The Green and Whites were 51-29 winners at fifth-placed Westcliff to maintain their hopes of promotion to National Two South.

The islanders keep their six-point lead at the top of the table with six games to go.

Competition watchdog 'failing' claim

BBC Radio Jersey

The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities (CICRA) is "at a point of failure", according to a company at the centre of a legal battle against it.

The claim, by ATF Fuels, comes after Jersey's chief minister launched a review into the competition watchdog.

In March 2016, CICRA ruled that ATF fuels had broken the island's competition laws, but the Royal Court overturned the decision last month - the fourth time a CICRA ruling has been changed since 2011.

CICRA will not challenge the court's decision, as the legal costs will be paid by Jersey's taxpayers, and there is too much risk of losing money if an appeal is unsuccessful.

However, it says it is hoping to change the island's competition law, to ensure it can better protect businesses and business sectors.

ATF claims a growing number of businesses are considering action against CICRA - and urgent intervention is needed to maintain the island's economic stability.

Either States are yet to comment.

Deputy supports cannabis medical use

A Guernsey deputy has come out in favour of using cannabinoids for medicinal use.

The news comes after Guernsey's most senior politician, Deputy Gavin St Pier, revealed he wants an overhaul of the islands current drug policy.

cannabis plant
BBC

Deputy Barry Paint, for the Castel, says the States shouldn't restrict alternative medicinal uses if they provide pain relief.

