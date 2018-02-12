BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  1. Murder trial petition backed by 3,000
  2. 100 jobs expected to be created by retail agreement
  3. Updates from Monday 12 February 2018 until Friday 16 February 2018

Murder trial petition backed by 3,000

BBC Radio Guernsey

A petition aiming to bring the Sarah Groves murder trial in India to the attention of the UK foreign secretary has received almost 3,000 signatures in 24 hours.

The 24-year-old Guernsey woman was killed on a houseboat in the state of Kashmir in 2013 with 110 scheduled hearings to date.

The petition, set up by her father Vic Groves, has three main objectives - including getting the British government to lodge a formal complaint to the Indian government about the way in which the trial is being conducted.

100 jobs created by SandpiperCI-Morrisons agreement

BBC Radio Jersey

One-hundred new jobs are expected to be created in Jersey and Guernsey as a local major food retailer announces an agreement with a UK supermarket.

SandpiperCI says it has reached a new franchise and wholesale supply agreement with Morrisons.

Its CEO Tony O'Neill says all of its Food Hall shops will be converted into the Morrisons Daily brand and a seven-figure store upgrade investment programme is planned.

The change is due to start this spring.

