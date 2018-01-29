Credit rating downgrade amid Brexit uncertainty

It was disappointment for 21-year-old Guernsey musician Mura Masa at 2018 Grammy's at Madison Square Garden, New York, last night.

The artist, whose real name is Alex Crossan, had been nominated for best dance/electronic album and best recording package.

The singer, producer and musician from Guernsey was honoured by the BBC for his work in 2016.

Bruno Mars won six awards including best album, and the rapper Kendrick Lemar also won five Grammys in its 60th year.