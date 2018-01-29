Bruno Mars won six awards including best album, and the rapper Kendrick Lemar also won five Grammys in its 60th year.
Credit rating downgrade amid Brexit uncertainty
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey and Guernsey's credit ratings have been downgraded from stable to negative by leading agency Standard and Poor's.
The global provider of the ratings said the governments creditworthiness has fallen primarily as a result of uncertainty around Brexit.
"External policy uncertainties, including those associated with the slower-than-anticipated progress of the Brexit negotiations and a potential policy shift in the UK, could make it difficult for Jersey to set appropriate policies in response," the agency said.
Both Jersey and Guernsey's ratings have gone from AA- to A-1+.
No Grammy for Guernsey artist Mura Masa
BBC Radio Guernsey
It was disappointment for 21-year-old Guernsey musician Mura Masa at 2018 Grammy's at Madison Square Garden, New York, last night.
The artist, whose real name is Alex Crossan, had been nominated for best dance/electronic album and best recording package.
The singer, producer and musician from Guernsey was honoured by the BBC for his work in 2016.
