BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Storm warning issued for the Channel Islands
  2. Live updates on Friday 19 January 2018.

Live Reporting

By Ryan Morrison

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Sunny spells with rain and hail

BBC Weather

Sunny periods and scattered rain or hail showers today for the Channel Islands, with a risk of thunder.

It will be breezy, with winds coming in from the north and west and gusts of up to 39 knots (45 mph) possible.

Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Storm warning issued for the Channel Islands

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flu jab figures on the rise in Jersey

Freddie Miller

Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey

The number of people receiving a flu vaccine in Jersey has risen, according to official figures.

More than 24,000 people have been vaccinated against the infection in the island this winter.

That includes 59% of islanders over the age of 65 - up from 50% a year ago.

flu jab being given
BBC

The number of nursery age children being protected has almost doubled in the past year.

It follows the launch of a new service, which is aimed at helping working parents, and sees GPs visit 46 Jersey nurseries to offer the flu nasal vaccine to children aged two to four.

Jersey's head of preventative programmes, Dr Linda Diggle, says the aim is to make the inoculation as "accessible as possible".

However, she warned that flu season is not over yet and "anyone who's not had the vaccine is strongly encouraged to contact their doctor".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top