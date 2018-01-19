BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

The number of people receiving a flu vaccine in Jersey has risen, according to official figures.

More than 24,000 people have been vaccinated against the infection in the island this winter.

That includes 59% of islanders over the age of 65 - up from 50% a year ago.

The number of nursery age children being protected has almost doubled in the past year.

It follows the launch of a new service, which is aimed at helping working parents, and sees GPs visit 46 Jersey nurseries to offer the flu nasal vaccine to children aged two to four.

Jersey's head of preventative programmes, Dr Linda Diggle, says the aim is to make the inoculation as "accessible as possible".

However, she warned that flu season is not over yet and "anyone who's not had the vaccine is strongly encouraged to contact their doctor".