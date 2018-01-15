BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A Jersey deputy has described being a patient in Jersey General Hospital as like "living on a building site".

Deputy Richard Rondel, who is being treated for cancer, said there was constant work needed on the building to keep it operating.

He said he had to be moved in the night because of leaking bathrooms and thin curtains meant there was little privacy.

It's almost a week since the planning minister turned down plans for a new hospital.

An independent planning inspector agreed that the current site was the right location, but described the design as "over-dominant, obtrusive and an alien structure".

Mr Rondel agreed that a re-design was needed, but it needed to be quick "so we can begin building a new hospital that the patients and nurses of the island deserve".

He said: "These things should not be happening. We've gone through a whole process of looking at different sites. This is the right site, it'll be great for St Helier, great for the staff who live and work in St Helier."