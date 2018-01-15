BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Summary
- Human remains confirmed in burnt-out Guernsey car
- Being a patient in Jersey's General Hospital 'like living on a building site'
- Constable calls halt to Jersey church extension work
- Armed police block Parade Road in Jersey
- Live updates on Monday 15 January 2018
By Ryan Morrison
All times stated are UK
Jersey hospital like 'living on a building site'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy has described being a patient in Jersey General Hospital as like "living on a building site".
Deputy Richard Rondel, who is being treated for cancer, said there was constant work needed on the building to keep it operating.
He said he had to be moved in the night because of leaking bathrooms and thin curtains meant there was little privacy.
It's almost a week since the planning minister turned down plans for a new hospital.
An independent planning inspector agreed that the current site was the right location, but described the design as "over-dominant, obtrusive and an alien structure".
Mr Rondel agreed that a re-design was needed, but it needed to be quick "so we can begin building a new hospital that the patients and nurses of the island deserve".
He said: "These things should not be happening. We've gone through a whole process of looking at different sites. This is the right site, it'll be great for St Helier, great for the staff who live and work in St Helier."
Father jailed after police find cannabis at his home
Jersey Evening Post
A father has been jailed for 12 weeks after police found nearly 100 grams of cannabis in his family home during a drugs raid.
Armed police blocked Parade Road on Sunday
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Armed police blocked off a road in St Helier in Jersey on Sunday after an incident near the General Hospital.
Officers were alerted shortly after 11:30, when hospital staff called them. It is understood the incident did not involve a patient.
At least one officer with a firearm helped to block off nearby Parade Road.
A police spokesperson said the issue was resolved, but wouldn't give further details.
Human remains in burnt-out Guernsey car
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Human skeletal remains were found in a burnt-out car belonging to a Latvian man, police have confirmed.
The vehicle was registered to Mikus Alps, 33, who lived on the island and had previously been reported missing, Guernsey Police said.
It was found near Petit Bot in St Martin on 8 January.
Officers also confirmed that no other remains had been found, and the identity of the dead person was not known.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later this week.
News, sport, weather and travel for Monday
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.
