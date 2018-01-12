BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
- 'Skeletal remains' found in burnt-out car in Guernsey
- Proposed new Jersey independent lifeboat charity to test new vessel
- Guernsey's Heather Watson falls in Hobart International tennis semi-final
- Updates on Friday 12 January 2018
BreakingPolice find 'skeletal remains' in burnt-out car
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
"Skeletal remains" have been found the driver's seat of a burnt-out car in Guernsey, police say.
Officers made the discovery on Monday after being called to a secluded area of Petit Bot, St Martin, along with fire crews.
A "detailed forensic examination" led officers to what is believed to be "parts of skeletal remains", subject to further forensic tests.
Police are also investigating reports of a missing 33-year-old Latvian national, Mikus Alps, who's not been seen since Monday.
Have you got a head for heights?
You need one if you're going to get through Jersey Fire and Rescue Service's training.
Men take drugs in brazen Boots robbery
Gareth Owen
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two men pushed their way behind the Boots pharmacy counter in St Peter Port yesterday morning, grabbing drugs before fleeing from the store.
Guernsey Police are investigating the robbery and said they arrested two men shortly after the incident which happened at about 10:45 on Thursday.
Two men fled with the medication from Boots' pier steps exit.
Most of the stolen drugs had been recovered, police said. But officers added that they would still like to speak to witnesses in the store at the time.
Hobart International: Heather Watson falls in semi-final to Elise Mertens
BBC Sport
Guernsey's Heather Watson missed out on a first WTA final for two years as she lost to Belgian second seed Elise Mertens at the Hobart International.
Independent lifeboat charity to test new vessel
BBC Radio Jersey
A group looking to run an independent lifeboat station in Jersey says it will be testing an all-weather lifeboat next week.
Former St Helier Coxswain Andy Hibbs said the charity was in the process of purchasing a Tyne class all-weather boat, which it would use temporarily until it could buy something better.
It's also hoped the group will be officially registered as a charity by next Friday so it can start accepting donations.
Two-school model welcomed at proposal meeting
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey teachers rallied behind plans for a two-school mode of secondary education at a meeting about the plans held last night.
About 160 people attended the presentation at Les Cotils, with almost 300 watching online.
Les Beaucamps High teacher David Herschel said the proposals could be the antidote to an incoming crisis surrounding the recruitment of staff in education.
The two 11-18 school model is an alternative proposal to the main three-school model proposed by the Education Committee.
