BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  1. 'Skeletal remains' found in burnt-out car in Guernsey
  2. Proposed new Jersey independent lifeboat charity to test new vessel
  3. Guernsey's Heather Watson falls in Hobart International tennis semi-final
  4. Updates on Friday 12 January 2018

By Rob Byrne

BreakingPolice find 'skeletal remains' in burnt-out car

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

"Skeletal remains" have been found the driver's seat of a burnt-out car in Guernsey, police say.

A burnt out car at Petit Bot, Guernsey
Colin Dodd

Officers made the discovery on Monday after being called to a secluded area of Petit Bot, St Martin, along with fire crews.

A "detailed forensic examination" led officers to what is believed to be "parts of skeletal remains", subject to further forensic tests.

Police are also investigating reports of a missing 33-year-old Latvian national, Mikus Alps, who's not been seen since Monday.

More to follow.

Have you got a head for heights?

You need one if you're going to get through Jersey Fire and Rescue Service's training.

Men take drugs in brazen Boots robbery

Gareth Owen

BBC Radio Guernsey

Two men pushed their way behind the Boots pharmacy counter in St Peter Port yesterday morning, grabbing drugs before fleeing from the store.

Guernsey Police are investigating the robbery and said they arrested two men shortly after the incident which happened at about 10:45 on Thursday.

Two men fled with the medication from Boots' pier steps exit.

Most of the stolen drugs had been recovered, police said. But officers added that they would still like to speak to witnesses in the store at the time.

Independent lifeboat charity to test new vessel

BBC Radio Jersey

A group looking to run an independent lifeboat station in Jersey says it will be testing an all-weather lifeboat next week.

Former St Helier Coxswain Andy Hibbs said the charity was in the process of purchasing a Tyne class all-weather boat, which it would use temporarily until it could buy something better.

It's also hoped the group will be officially registered as a charity by next Friday so it can start accepting donations.

Andy Hibbs
BBC

If it works out well, we'll be using that boat as a lifeboat, as a stop-gap, for 12 months, until such time as we've got the money together to order the new boat, whether that be from France or Holland."

Andy HibbsFormer St Helier Coxswain

Two-school model welcomed at proposal meeting

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey teachers rallied behind plans for a two-school mode of secondary education at a meeting about the plans held last night.

Three school graphic
States of Guernsey

About 160 people attended the presentation at Les Cotils, with almost 300 watching online.

Les Beaucamps High teacher David Herschel said the proposals could be the antidote to an incoming crisis surrounding the recruitment of staff in education.

The two 11-18 school model is an alternative proposal to the main three-school model proposed by the Education Committee.

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands.

We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story, email us.

