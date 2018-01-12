BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

"Skeletal remains" have been found the driver's seat of a burnt-out car in Guernsey, police say.

Colin Dodd

Officers made the discovery on Monday after being called to a secluded area of Petit Bot, St Martin, along with fire crews.

A "detailed forensic examination" led officers to what is believed to be "parts of skeletal remains", subject to further forensic tests.

Police are also investigating reports of a missing 33-year-old Latvian national, Mikus Alps, who's not been seen since Monday.

More to follow.