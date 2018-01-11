BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

It cost £172 to capture a "nuisance" seagull in Jersey and release it at the Minquiers, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Gulliver was banished from the island after a number of reports of it dive-bombing beachgoers at St Ouen's Bay.

It took one civil servant about two hours to capture the gull, while four States employees transported the bird to the offshore reef to release the bird during a routine patrol.