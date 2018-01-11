BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 11/01/2018 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 11/01/2018 from BBC Radio Jersey
Play audio 11/01/2018 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 11/01/2018 from BBC Radio Jersey
RTL
Summary
- Updates on Thursday 11 January 2018
Live Reporting
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Get involved
£750 worth of cigarettes taken in Iceland break-in
Guernsey Press
Around £750 worth of cigarettes were stolen during a break-in at Iceland in St Martin's.
Moving nuisance seagull 'cost £172'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
It cost £172 to capture a "nuisance" seagull in Jersey and release it at the Minquiers, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
Gulliver was banished from the island after a number of reports of it dive-bombing beachgoers at St Ouen's Bay.
It took one civil servant about two hours to capture the gull, while four States employees transported the bird to the offshore reef to release the bird during a routine patrol.
Education responds to two-school model
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Education Committee has formally responded to the two-school model proposals in a document that runs to nearly 40 pages.
There are currently two major proposals: a three-school model proposed by the Education Committee, and an alternative two-school model which has also been put forward.
The response from Education to the two-school proposal details what it believes is wrong with the alternative proposals and why they won't work in Guernsey.
The committee has argued the proposals are too vague, saying people do not even know which schools would close or where pupils would transfer to.
The island's politicians will debate the issue at their meeting next Wednesday.
Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story, email us.