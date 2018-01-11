BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates on Thursday 11 January 2018

By Rob Byrne

Moving nuisance seagull 'cost £172'

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

It cost £172 to capture a "nuisance" seagull in Jersey and release it at the Minquiers, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Gulliver was banished from the island after a number of reports of it dive-bombing beachgoers at St Ouen's Bay.

It took one civil servant about two hours to capture the gull, while four States employees transported the bird to the offshore reef to release the bird during a routine patrol.

Education responds to two-school model

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey's Education Committee has formally responded to the two-school model proposals in a document that runs to nearly 40 pages.

There are currently two major proposals: a three-school model proposed by the Education Committee, and an alternative two-school model which has also been put forward.

The response from Education to the two-school proposal details what it believes is wrong with the alternative proposals and why they won't work in Guernsey.

The committee has argued the proposals are too vague, saying people do not even know which schools would close or where pupils would transfer to.

The island's politicians will debate the issue at their meeting next Wednesday.

