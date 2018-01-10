BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  1. Updates on Wednesday 10 January 2018

By Rob Byrne

Possible price increase over farming standards change

BBC Radio Guernsey

Islanders could have to pay more for their milk if Guernsey farms are to meet RSPCA welfare standards, according to the States Veterinary Officer.

At the moment, there are two types of assurance schemes farms across the UK use: Red Tractor and RSPCA.

David Chamberlain said adopting the latter would improve animal welfare and product quality but could result in possible price increases.

'Due process followed' in church toilet dispute

BBC Radio Jersey

Parishioners in St Lawrence will not have another chance to debate plans for a controversial toilet and kitchen development in the parish church, despite efforts by campaigners.

St Lawrence
BBC

Some of those opposed to the building work had invoked an old Jersey law in an attempt to force the rector to hold another church meeting.

The Reverend Phil Warren was served notice to hold the assembly last week but, after taking legal advice, said due process had been followed and the matter was at an end, meaning the work could go ahead.

Health minister to respond to call for his resignation

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's health minister is to respond to a call for his resignation this morning.

Senator Andrew Green has been asked to quit after plans for the new hospital were rejected.

An independent planning inspector recommended the scheme be refused as it was too big for the site and Jersey's planning minister agreed.

Senator Green is due to speak to the BBC shortly after 08:00.

