BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A Jersey bike rider believes more accidents will happen as a result of the skate park at New North Quay being closed, as people will climb over the fence to get in.

The park was shut temporarily after a number of near misses between commercial vehicles and skateboarders.

Concrete blocks, scooters, bikes and skateboards have also been thrown into the marina.

BBC

Where are the kids going to go? They're going to skate in the street. By trying to solve one problem inefficiently they've essentially created a much bigger one. I've already seen kids trying to climb over the fence to get into the skate park. Accidents are going to happen because of this now." Pat Kutcher Skate park user

Ports of Jersey says it put out a warning to skateboarders and increased security but has now had to close the St Helier park, which opened in 2008.

It's working with the Jersey Youth Service to find a long-term solution, including pledging £50,000 to move the site to somewhere more appropriate.