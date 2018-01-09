BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 09/01/2018 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 09/01/2018 from BBC Radio Jersey
Play audio 09/01/2018 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 09/01/2018 from BBC Radio Jersey
RTL
Summary
- Jersey hospital planning decision expected later
- Three police officers sacked, request reveals
- Passer-by puts out car fire in St Helier
- Union criticises 'misleading' education change leaflets
- Updates on Tuesday 9 January 2018
Live Reporting
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Skate park closure: 'Where will the kids go?'
BBC Channel Islands News
A Jersey bike rider believes more accidents will happen as a result of the skate park at New North Quay being closed, as people will climb over the fence to get in.
The park was shut temporarily after a number of near misses between commercial vehicles and skateboarders.
Concrete blocks, scooters, bikes and skateboards have also been thrown into the marina.
Ports of Jersey says it put out a warning to skateboarders and increased security but has now had to close the St Helier park, which opened in 2008.
It's working with the Jersey Youth Service to find a long-term solution, including pledging £50,000 to move the site to somewhere more appropriate.
Storm Eleanor: Have you come across a 'tidal wave of waste'?
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Beachcombers in Cornwall are busy as coastal sites are littered with waste scooped up from the seabed by huge waves from Storm Eleanor.
It was a similar picture in Guernsey earlier this week, with islanders finding plastic, golf balls and other rubbish strewn across Guernsey's coastline recently.
What have you spotted on our islands' coastline? Get in touch.
Finishing touches are put to La Vallette’s Gents’ Pool
Guernsey Press
The final trowels of grout are being pressed into place at the Gents’ Pool at La Vallette ready for the site’s grand opening next month.
Islanders wanted to train as Humanist celebrants
Jersey Evening Post
Islanders are being invited to train as Humanist celebrants to cope with a surge in non-religious weddings.
Three police officers sacked, request reveals
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Three States of Jersey Police officers were sacked between 2013 and 2014 as a result of complaints, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
One officer was also formally reprimanded during the period.
In 2013, one officer was dismissed for abusing their authority and using excessive force.
The following year, another officer was sacked for the same reason, while a third officer lost their job due to their general conduct.
The BBC request also revealed Jersey police received 107 complaints in 2014, falling to just 29 in 2016 - a drop of 72%.
The force told the BBC it's committed to improving the service it provides and views complaints as a vital source of feedback.
Hospital build a long and difficult process
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Getting funding approved alone took several debates, and some politicians argued it shouldn't have been agreed until it had planning permission.
Later we should find out if they were right.
Funding was just one area of discussion in a long and difficult process to get Jersey's new hospital under way.
An independent planning inspector has reviewed the scheme, which would see the new hospital built on part of the existing site and into the close by properties in Kensington Place.
Westaway Court will also be rebuilt as an outpatients department.
The planning inspector has passed his report to the minister, Deputy Steve Luce. Just a few months before the elections, he will announce his decision on one of the biggest capital projects the island has ever seen. It's expected at about lunchtime today.
Lights out in the tunnel overnight in coming months
Charlie McArdle
BBC Radio Jersey
The tunnel in Jersey will be closed most evenings for the next three months to change the lights.
A modern lighting system will replace the existing one that is more than 20 years old, which could stop working if not replaced.
The tunnel will be closed to cars and pedestrians Sunday to Thursday from 19:00 to 06:00 in the morning.
Union criticises 'misleading' education change leaflets
BBC Radio Guernsey
A union representing lecturers and teachers in Guernsey has branded leaflets promoting a model for secondary education as misleading and thoroughly inappropriate.
The education committee supports a three secondary school model. There is an alternative proposal which would have two schools.
The literature has been produced and distributed by education committee member Deputy Neil Inder at his own expense.
The University and College Union representative Dan Hunter feels it misrepresents the proposals in the alternative model.
Debate starts on the future of Guernsey's education system in the States next week.
Hospital planning decision expected later
BBC Radio Jersey
A decision is expected at lunchtime on the future of Jersey General Hospital.
There was an independent planning inspector report commissioned into the £450m rebuilding project.
The final decision is up to Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce and he is expected to announce his decision later.
If approved work is expected to start later this year on rebuilding the existing hospital.
Passer-by puts out car fire in St Helier
BBC Radio Jersey
A passer-by came to the rescue after a car caught fire at Jersey's Rouge Bouillon roundabout in last night's rush hour.
Five firefighters rushed to the scene after the car's owner noticed flames and smoke coming from the engine at about 17:20.
When they arrived, the fire had already been put out by another driver, who used a dry powder extinguisher.
It's believed the fire started due to an electrical fault.
Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.