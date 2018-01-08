BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 08/01/2018 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 08/01/2018 from BBC Radio Jersey
Play audio 08/01/2018 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 08/01/2018 from BBC Radio Jersey
RTL
Summary
- Changes to Liberation schedule today
- Waves dispute: States 'should adapt' air rules
- 'Stigma attached to mental health' survey shows
- Cabby: 'Don't scrap the knowledge'
- Updates on Monday 8 January 2018
Live Reporting
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Strong winds continuing
Strong east to northeasterly winds are set to persist across the islands.
The Jersey Met Department has issued a yellow strong wind warning, meaning loose objects should be secured and caution taken.
Watson wins in straight sets in Hobart
British number two Heather Watson reaches the second round of the Hobart International with a straight-set win over Sorana Cirstea.Read more
Changes to Liberation schedule today
Phillippa Guillou
BBC Radio Guernsey reporter
Condor's high-speed Liberation vessel is operating on a revised schedule today.
It's a result of recent "prolonged severe weather", the company says, "to allow all our passengers, who have been disrupted over the Christmas and the new year period, to complete their travel".
There are additional sailings between the islands, St Malo, with the vessel due to return from Guernsey to Poole at 22:00.
Cabby: 'Don't scrap the knowledge'
BBC Radio Jersey
The president of Jersey's Taxi Drivers' Association is calling on the Department for Infrastructure not to scrap the so-called knowledge test.
The department is reviewing the test as part of its improvements to the taxi industry. In 2015, it was suggested London's version could be scrapped.
Mick Tostevin believes it ensures drivers know their way around the island by quizzing them on where certain landmarks and places are.
While drivers aren't expected to know everything, Mr Tostevin says, drivers "should know the road, the parish, and have a good idea of where you want to go".
"I think that's paramount really."
Waves dispute: States 'should adapt' air rules
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce is calling for an overhaul of the way air routes and operators are regulated by the States.
Air taxi service Waves has had to temporarily change its business model, moving away from selling individual seats to full chartering, following a legal action from inter-island route competitor Blue Islands.
Martyn Dorey says the changes imposed on Waves doesn't support the needs of local businesses for improved transport links.
He is calling on the States to create a new "on-demand" category of licence to align with Waves' businesses model, and he says politicians need to show they back innovation and inward investment by introducing more flexible laws.
'Stigma attached to mental health' survey shows
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The vast majority of people responding to a mental health survey believe there is a stigma attached to mental health issues in the Channel Islands.
The survey by Mind found 94% felt there was a stigma, 71% said they felt uncomfortable talking to their employer about mental health, but 69% admitted they would approach their GP for help.
Across Jersey and Guernsey 2,416 people took part in the survey.
Mind says research suggests more needs to be done to increase the awareness and understanding of mental health issues.
Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.