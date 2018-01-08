BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Changes to Liberation schedule today
  2. Waves dispute: States 'should adapt' air rules
  3. 'Stigma attached to mental health' survey shows
  4. Cabby: 'Don't scrap the knowledge'
  5. Updates on Monday 8 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Strong winds continuing

Twitter

Strong east to northeasterly winds are set to persist across the islands.

The Jersey Met Department has issued a yellow strong wind warning, meaning loose objects should be secured and caution taken.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watson wins in straight sets in Hobart

British number two Heather Watson

British number two Heather Watson reaches the second round of the Hobart International with a straight-set win over Sorana Cirstea.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Changes to Liberation schedule today

Phillippa Guillou

BBC Radio Guernsey reporter

Condor's high-speed Liberation vessel is operating on a revised schedule today.

It's a result of recent "prolonged severe weather", the company says, "to allow all our passengers, who have been disrupted over the Christmas and the new year period, to complete their travel".

There are additional sailings between the islands, St Malo, with the vessel due to return from Guernsey to Poole at 22:00.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cabby: 'Don't scrap the knowledge'

BBC Radio Jersey

The president of Jersey's Taxi Drivers' Association is calling on the Department for Infrastructure not to scrap the so-called knowledge test.

The department is reviewing the test as part of its improvements to the taxi industry. In 2015, it was suggested London's version could be scrapped.

A St Helier taxi rank
BBC

Mick Tostevin believes it ensures drivers know their way around the island by quizzing them on where certain landmarks and places are.

While drivers aren't expected to know everything, Mr Tostevin says, drivers "should know the road, the parish, and have a good idea of where you want to go".

"I think that's paramount really."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Waves dispute: States 'should adapt' air rules

Simon Fairclough

Guernsey Political Reporter

Guernsey's Chamber of Commerce is calling for an overhaul of the way air routes and operators are regulated by the States.

Air taxi service Waves has had to temporarily change its business model, moving away from selling individual seats to full chartering, following a legal action from inter-island route competitor Blue Islands.

Martyn Dorey says the changes imposed on Waves doesn't support the needs of local businesses for improved transport links.

He is calling on the States to create a new "on-demand" category of licence to align with Waves' businesses model, and he says politicians need to show they back innovation and inward investment by introducing more flexible laws.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Stigma attached to mental health' survey shows

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The vast majority of people responding to a mental health survey believe there is a stigma attached to mental health issues in the Channel Islands.

The survey by Mind found 94% felt there was a stigma, 71% said they felt uncomfortable talking to their employer about mental health, but 69% admitted they would approach their GP for help.

Across Jersey and Guernsey 2,416 people took part in the survey.

Mind says research suggests more needs to be done to increase the awareness and understanding of mental health issues.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top