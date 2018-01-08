BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

The president of Jersey's Taxi Drivers' Association is calling on the Department for Infrastructure not to scrap the so-called knowledge test .

The department is reviewing the test as part of its improvements to the taxi industry. In 2015, it was suggested London's version could be scrapped.

Mick Tostevin believes it ensures drivers know their way around the island by quizzing them on where certain landmarks and places are.

While drivers aren't expected to know everything, Mr Tostevin says, drivers "should know the road, the parish, and have a good idea of where you want to go".

"I think that's paramount really."