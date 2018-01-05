BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Low-cost carrier EasyJet is operating a new Edinburgh route from Jersey.

The summer season only service will compete with existing carrier Flybe, which already flies to the Scottish city.

From the end of March you will be able to fly direct to Edinburgh twice-a-week, the eighth UK destination EasyJet flies to from Jersey.

BBC

Jersey’s Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture Lyndon Farnham said he was "delighted" the carrier was continuing to invest in the island.

"The new link to Edinburgh will provide further opportunities to grow our visitor economy as well as providing important links for islanders,” he said.