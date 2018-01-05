BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Low-cost carrier EasyJet is operating a new Edinburgh route from Jersey. The summer season only service will compete with existing carrier Flybe, which already flies to the Scottish city. From the end of March you will be able to fly direct to Edinburgh twice-a-week, the eighth UK destination EasyJet flies to from Jersey. Jersey’s Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture Lyndon Farnham said he was "delighted" the carrier was continuing to invest in the island. "The new link to Edinburgh will provide further opportunities to grow our visitor economy as well as providing important links for islanders,” he said.
By Rob Byrne
New Edinburgh service eighth EasyJet UK route
Flooding expected on Guernsey's west coast again
A third day of flooding is expected to affect Guernsey's west coast this morning.
The Met Office has issued a flood warning for high tide at 08:45.
Low lying coastal areas are expected to be covered in water and drivers and pedestrians are being advised to take extreme care along coast roads.
'Fewer than 10 beds free' at Jersey's hospital
You've been asked not to go to Jersey's hospital unless you are seriously ill as there is a shortage of beds.
The hospital has been placed on amber alert, meaning there are fewer than 10 beds free.
Elsewhere, tens of thousands of non-urgent NHS operations and procedures in England may be deferred until 31 January, due to winter pressures. In Guernsey, hospital bed occupancy is at 88% of capacity, and winter pressures are building, health bosses said.
Jersey's bed shortage is thought to be partly due to an increase in flu patients, mirroring a global rise seen in Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
The health department says it is keeping a close eye on the situation and has notified GPs to try to keep referrals down.
Officers say you should get advice from your doctor or pharmacist before going to A&E.
Jersey sea wall breach 'could cost £20,000'
It's thought it'll cost about £20,000 to fix the sea wall along Victoria Avenue.
A 65ft (20m) section of the granite wall failed after it was hit by strong winds and waves earlier this week.
The area, which is roughly the length of a small swimming pool, is currently being protected by bags of sand and rubble, until the repair work can be done.
Ten years ago the wall was reinforced with concrete and steel after a larger collapse during similar weather.
Welcome to BBC Local Live for the Channel Islands
Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.