Stormy weather hits Channel Islands again

One of Jersey's top attractions says it may be forced to miss the start of the tourist season because there's a danger to visitors.
Jersey War Tunnels noticed shale falling from the rock face at either side of its main public entrance - but has had to apply for planning permission to make it safe.
It's still waiting for approval and says it needs to make the changes soon in order to open as planned.
Storm costs Guernsey cafe owner £20,000
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two days of stormy weather have cost one Guernsey business owner at least £20,000.
Nick Percy who runs Vistas cafe at Vazon says it's a combination of loss of business and property damage.
Mr Percy's bracing himself for another battering this morning when high tide hits just before 08:00 and he's unsure when the cafe will be able to reopen.
Adrift shipping container towed back to Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A shipping container that was blown into the sea in Jersey during Storm Eleanor has been towed back to land.
The container which is used for storage had been secured at Longbeach in Gorey before it was blown into the sea and drifted towards France.
The authorities warned ships in the area and tracked it on radar before towing it into St Catherine's.
Tourism drive defended as Jersey under siege in storms
BBC Radio Jersey
Visit Jersey has defended the decision to launch a new tourism campaign, encouraging visitors to embrace the winter weather at the same time as high tides and strong winds cause chaos across the island.
Keith Beecham, from Visit Jersey, said he could not control the weather and the campaign was about telling people around the world that the island was a great place to come in all four seasons, including in the three-four months of winter.
A second day of stormy weather is expected to cause more flooding along Guernsey's west coast this morning.
Guernsey's Met Office has issued a severe flood warning for the area. The warning means there could be a danger to life, and buildings could be damaged by waves, debris and flooding.
High tides, strong winds and low pressure mean there is a continued risk of flooding when high tide hits at 07:58, particularly along the west coast, and nearby low-lying inland areas.
There's a warning tides have a potential to reach 36ft (11m) at their peak.
Yesterday, Guernsey's Joint Emergency Services Control Centre handled calls relating to 36 separate incidents as the storm reached its peak, with the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service dealing with more than half of these, most of which related to flooding and storm damage
Red weather warning in place
BBC Radio Jersey
Roads could be closed again this morning and people are being advised to avoid coastal paths as force eight winds and waves of 20ft (6m) are set to hit Jersey.
The Jersey Met Department has issued another red weather warning, with force eight winds coming from the south west and a 39ft (12m) tide expected just before 08:00.
Live Reporting
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Bus changes as high tide hits
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
There are changes to scheduled bus services this morning to divert vehicles away from Guernsey's west coast.
Six scheduled routes are affected, along with school buses.
Follow the latest Guernsey advice on the CT Plus Facebook page.
In Jersey, Liberty Bus is advising there will be delays to services.
Fallen tree closes Jersey road
Stormy west coast seas captured
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Thanks to Garry Sarre for sending these dramatic photos in from Guernsey's west coast yesterday - expect the scene to be similar this morning, when a 32ft (9.9m) high tide at 07:58 combines again with strong winds.
Newspaper boat battling rough seas
Isla Blatchford
BBC Radio Guernsey
The boat carrying Guernsey's national newspapers is battling rough seas on its morning journey to the island.
The Channel Chieftain Five was cancelled yesterday, but today it's attempting the sailing from St Helier to St Peter Port.
The papers are normally due in about 06:00 but the crew set off later this morning.
Part of Jersey coast road closed
Shale fall brings doubt over war tunnels opening
BBC Radio Jersey
One of Jersey's top attractions says it may be forced to miss the start of the tourist season because there's a danger to visitors.
Jersey War Tunnels noticed shale falling from the rock face at either side of its main public entrance - but has had to apply for planning permission to make it safe.
It's still waiting for approval and says it needs to make the changes soon in order to open as planned.
Storm costs Guernsey cafe owner £20,000
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two days of stormy weather have cost one Guernsey business owner at least £20,000.
Nick Percy who runs Vistas cafe at Vazon says it's a combination of loss of business and property damage.
Mr Percy's bracing himself for another battering this morning when high tide hits just before 08:00 and he's unsure when the cafe will be able to reopen.
Adrift shipping container towed back to Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A shipping container that was blown into the sea in Jersey during Storm Eleanor has been towed back to land.
The container which is used for storage had been secured at Longbeach in Gorey before it was blown into the sea and drifted towards France.
The authorities warned ships in the area and tracked it on radar before towing it into St Catherine's.
Tourism drive defended as Jersey under siege in storms
BBC Radio Jersey
Visit Jersey has defended the decision to launch a new tourism campaign, encouraging visitors to embrace the winter weather at the same time as high tides and strong winds cause chaos across the island.
The campaign called Love Winter started as storm force winds and a 38ft (11.5m) tide damaged the sea wall and caused disruption on the roads on Wednesday.
Keith Beecham, from Visit Jersey, said he could not control the weather and the campaign was about telling people around the world that the island was a great place to come in all four seasons, including in the three-four months of winter.
Flood and tide warning issued
Flooding risk at high tide again
BBC Radio Guernsey
A second day of stormy weather is expected to cause more flooding along Guernsey's west coast this morning.
Guernsey's Met Office has issued a severe flood warning for the area. The warning means there could be a danger to life, and buildings could be damaged by waves, debris and flooding.
High tides, strong winds and low pressure mean there is a continued risk of flooding when high tide hits at 07:58, particularly along the west coast, and nearby low-lying inland areas.
There's a warning tides have a potential to reach 36ft (11m) at their peak.
Yesterday, Guernsey's Joint Emergency Services Control Centre handled calls relating to 36 separate incidents as the storm reached its peak, with the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service dealing with more than half of these, most of which related to flooding and storm damage
Red weather warning in place
BBC Radio Jersey
Roads could be closed again this morning and people are being advised to avoid coastal paths as force eight winds and waves of 20ft (6m) are set to hit Jersey.
The Jersey Met Department has issued another red weather warning, with force eight winds coming from the south west and a 39ft (12m) tide expected just before 08:00.
The weather isn't expected to be as bad as yesterday but States of Jersey Police say roads - including the Avenue and Havre des Pas - could be closed from a 07:15.
BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live for the Channel Islands.
Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.
If you want to get in touch, pleaseemail us.