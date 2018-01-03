Storm Eleanor batters Channel Islands

Guernsey's west coast could be hit by some of the biggest waves it's ever seen this morning, according to forecasters.

Guernsey Met Office has issued a severe flood warning for the west for shortly after 07:00 and has warned there could be a danger to life and a risk of damage to buildings as extensive flooding is expected in low-lying coastal areas.

John Searson from the Jersey Met Department says it's the worst weather for 10 years.