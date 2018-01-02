BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Some light rain or drizzle at first. Becoming brighter into the afternoon, with the winds picking up. Temperatures will reach 12C (54F).
By Rob Byrne
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Weak pound 'boosts Guernsey flower exports'
Gareth Owen
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey clematis exporter says Brexit is having a positive impact on his business.
Raymond Evison - whose flowers have won a number of golds at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - says flower exports have been buoyed since the Brexit vote in 2016.
A weakened pound sterling against the dollar and Euro has meant his prices have become more competitive to customers there.
"At the moment it's fantastic," he says.
"Our selling into North America and selling into Europe is just very good. Our customers are almost smiling from one ear to the other, they are really pleased and I think that will remain the same."
Fenced-off areas for dogs in town parks being considered
Jersey Evening Post
St Helier parks could have fenced-off areas for dogs in an effort to reduce the amount of dog mess littered across public land.
Weather warnings: 'Stay tuned and take care'
Bus route changes planned
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's bus company wants your thoughts on what routes it should run from the spring.
Liberty Bus is putting together its new timetable with a view to improving services.
You can go to the St Helier customer services desk this Thursday afternoon, or next Wednesday afternoon to join in the consultation process.
Proposed changes are already on the Liberty Bus website, where you can comment.
Sark sailings brought forward due to weather
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Sark Shipping has brought this afternoon's sailings forward 45 minutes, now departing Guernsey at 14:30, departing Sark at 15:30.
This morning's sailing will operate as normal, the company says.
Power out in St Peter Port
Swimmers hit the water despite warning
BBC Radio Jersey
About 70 people braved the rough seas around Jersey for a New Year's Day swim despite safety warnings.
The island's met office issued the strongest possible warning yesterday morning as strong winds, with gusts of up to 73 mph made the sea very rough.
It advised only experienced swimmers go in the water.
Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club organised the annual event and there was a collection for Jersey Hospice Care.
Public wants play area in new airport design
Josephine Baker
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Islanders have suggested a large children's play area as part of plans to redevelop Jersey's Airport.
It's after the authorities asked people for their opinions on proposals for the £42m project.
Parts of the old terminal, some of it dating back to 1937, will be demolished under the plans.
In its place there will be a two-storey building with an upstairs departure lounge with sea views.
The public consultation showed islanders favoured a large soft play area for children, a multi-storey car park, and that Jersey's language Jerriais also feature in the new design.
Other ideas included a smoking area after security, a quiet area and improvements to the bus shelter outside.
Ferry services continue to be hit by weather
BBC Radio Jersey
Condor Ferries has cancelled sailings on its Liberation vessel between the Channel Islands and Poole.
But the Condor Rapide is due to sail as scheduled between Jersey and St Malo.
Yesterday's sailings of the Clipper were delayed by several hours.
Flood warning for west coast
Strong winds combine with a 9.8m high tide this evening at 18:51, expecting to cause flooding on Guernsey's west coast.
A tide warning is in place this evening, and a flood warning tomorrow, meaning people heading to the coast are being urged to take extreme care.
Be careful on the coastal roads
Red storm warning for the islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
A red weather warning - the most severe possible - has been issued for later today.
The Jersey Met Department is predicting storm force 10 southwest to westerly winds.
You are being advised to avoid outside activity and to follow the advice of the authorities.
