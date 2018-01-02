BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A Guernsey clematis exporter says Brexit is having a positive impact on his business.

BBC Guernsey Clematis grower Raymond Evison displays his flowers to the royals at Chelsea Flower Show

Raymond Evison - whose flowers have won a number of golds at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - says flower exports have been buoyed since the Brexit vote in 2016.

A weakened pound sterling against the dollar and Euro has meant his prices have become more competitive to customers there.

"At the moment it's fantastic," he says.

"Our selling into North America and selling into Europe is just very good. Our customers are almost smiling from one ear to the other, they are really pleased and I think that will remain the same."