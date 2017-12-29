BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A man has been arrested after he allegedly indecently assaulted a woman at a bus stop in St Peter's Village, Jersey.

It happened yesterday between 14:20-15:00 on La Grande Route De St Pierre.

Officers said the suspect was a 60-year-old white male, of slim build, about 5ft 6in tall and was wearing bright multi-coloured trousers and a black coat.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any available dashcam footage.