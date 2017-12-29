BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Aurigny flight 'hit by lightning'
  2. Storm warning issued with force 10 winds expected
  3. Islanders urged 'not to be out and about' as winds peak between 10:00 and 12:00
  4. Guernsey power cut to homes overnight after electricity fire
  5. Aurigny defends new musical instrument policy
  6. Updates on Friday 29 December 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob England

All times stated are UK

Woman indecently assaulted at bus stop

Rob England

BBC News Online

A man has been arrested after he allegedly indecently assaulted a woman at a bus stop in St Peter's Village, Jersey.

It happened yesterday between 14:20-15:00 on La Grande Route De St Pierre.

Officers said the suspect was a 60-year-old white male, of slim build, about 5ft 6in tall and was wearing bright multi-coloured trousers and a black coat.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any available dashcam footage.

Aurigny flight to Manchester U-turn 'a precaution'

Rob England

BBC News Online

An Aurigny flight travelling from Guernsey to Manchester returned to the island as a precaution after being hit by lightning.

The GR670 returned to Guernsey as a precaution, having encountered thunderstorm activity on its route. No emergency procedures were necessary, and the aircraft returned to Guernsey without incident. We apologise to passengers for the disruption.”

Aurigny

The National Air Traffic Services reported the plane was "struck by lightning" over the Isle of Wight at about 08:00, resulting in it "losing some of its electrics".

Aurigny said the plane was being checked by engineers.

Did your power go off?

Rob England

BBC News Online

Islanders may have experienced a short power outage at about 10:30.

Providers in Jersey and Guernsey say this is due to lightning strikes in Normandy.

A spokesman for Jersey Electricity said it was "quite common" to have "dips in power" during a storm.

Lightning strike causes plane U-turn

Rob England

BBC News Online

An Aurigny flight carrying 69 passengers from Guernsey to Manchester was "struck by lightning" over the Isle of Wight, and then returned to the island.

Auringy
BBC
An Aurigny ATR aircraft

A spokesman from the National Air Traffic Services said the strike at about 08:00 resulted in the aircraft GR670 "losing some of its electrics" and the captain decided to turn the aircraft round as a precaution.

The plane was on course to land in Southampton Airport, but the spokesman said this would have meant "flying further into the storm at that time".

Guernsey Airport Director, Colin Le Ray, confirmed the aircraft landed successfully at 08:34, and all passengers were being transferred to an alternative plane.

BreakingIslanders urged 'not to be out and about' as winds peak

BBC Radio Jersey

Experts at Jersey Met have warned islanders not to be "out and about" from 10:00-12:00, as the Channel Islands will be experiencing winds of up to 70 knots (80 mph)

Scattered thunderstorms are also expected over the next six hours.

We expect the strongest winds really to be from about 10:00 through to about midday. So that's the time really if you're out and about, well, try not to be out and about if you can. But if you are out try and avoid going under trees."

John SearsonPrinciple Met Officer
BreakingAurigny flight 'hit by lightning'

Rob England

BBC News Online

An Aurigny flight from Guernsey to Manchester was hit by lightning as it approached the Isle of Wight this morning.

It lost some of its electrics and returned to the Guernsey after the incident, the National Air Traffic Service told the BBC.

More updates to follow.

Aurigny defends new musical instrument policy

Rob England

BBC News Online

States-owned airline Aurigny has defended its new musical instrument policy, which it says complies with UK customs and security requirements, after an outcry from musicians.

double bass
Getty Images

The airline's new policy says musical instruments (excluding cellos, guitars, violas and other small instruments) must be stored in the hold and returned to passengers in the baggage reclaim area.

This is to comply with "customs and security requirements", a spokesman said.

The policy only applies to Aurigny's ATR and Embracer jet aircraft, all instruments must be carried in the hold in their Dornier flights.

But musicians have said this is unacceptable, and will leave fragile instruments "vulnerable to mishandling by baggage staff".

Power cut to homes overnight after electricity fire

Rob England

BBC News Online

Some homes in Guernsey were without power overnight after supplies were cut following a fire at a sub-station.

Homes in Cobo had supplies cut from 21:00 by Guernsey Electricty,

By 22:10, a spokesman said "the majority of supplies" had been switched back on, but 20 customers were still left without power.

All supplies were back on by 02:15. The cause of the fire at the sub-station by the Rockmount is currently unknown.

Public events on future of education to be held

BBC Radio Guernsey

A member of Guernsey's Education, Sport and Culture Committee says a number of deputies committed to the three-school model are organising a series of public events in the lead up to the debate.

Deputy Neil Inder has e-mailed every member of the States of Guernsey saying these are likely to include sending leaflets to parents before the January debate.

School
BBC

In his email, Deputy Inder said: "This assembly is not getting away with closing two more schools 'without a lesson in policy meets public'".

As part of the two-school model report put forward by deputies Matt Fallaize, Richard Graham, Rhian Tooley and Mark Dorey it says the alternative plans "explore the many weaknesses in the structure proposed by the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture".

The deputies add their plans set out "a better alternative model to promote excellence and opportunity in secondary and post-16 education."

Heavy rain and risk of hail and thunder

BBC Weather

It will be a blustery morning with some heavy showers bringing the risk of hail and thunder.

Through the afternoon it should be mostly dry, though a few further showers are possible and it will remain windy.

Jersey Met has issued a storm warning for the islands..

Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F)

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Storm warning issued with force 10 winds expected

Twitter

A red weather warning has been issued for the Channel Islands by Jersey Met, the highest level warning.

The department say 70 knots (80mph) force 10 winds are expected imminently.

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Rob England

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

