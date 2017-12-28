BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
Last-minute festive sales boost for retailers
Jersey Evening Post
Retailers enjoyed a last-minute surge in sales over the Christmas period with one business describing this year’s season as "record breaking".
Car damaged in tree fall during strong winds
Guernsey Press
Strong winds battered Guernsey on Wednesday, causing delays and cancellations for flights and ferries.
No decisions on which schools to close under new plans
BBC Radio Guernsey
One of the four Guernsey deputies behind proposals for an alternative two-school model for secondary education in the island says it is still unclear which schools would go if the plans are voted in by States members.
The proposals, which include one school for 11-18-year-olds across two sites, are an alternative to the education committee's favoured three-school model.
An architects report found La Mare De Carteret and St Sampson's High to be the obvious candidates for development, but Deputy Matt Fallaize said no decision has been made.
Help needed for charity Christmas tree collection
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey charity needs volunteers for its annual Christmas tree collection and recycling scheme.
The volunteers will visit homes and businesses to collect real Christmas trees which are then recycled.
Last year the scheme by Jersey Hospice Care raised £33,000 for the charity.
Trevor Parker, who came up the idea, said it could not happen without their "big army of volunteers",
"We're always looking for volunteers. Generally people with vans, without them, it just wouldn't happen," he said.
App teaching Guernesiais 'a huge success'
BBC Radio Guernsey
An app which teaches Guernsey French has been accessed more than 700 times since launching earlier in the year, developers have said.
The Digital Greenhouse, an organisation established by the States of Guernsey to promote growth in the digital sector, built the learning app.
Guernsey Language Consultant Jan Marquis says it has been "a huge success so far" and believes it is making a real difference in reviving the language.
Charity stops computer courses for over 65s
BBC Radio Jersey
A charity which supports over 65s in Jersey is no longer offering computer courses to help them use the internet.
Age Concern Jersey developed the courses but said there had been a drop in demand.
The charity has since moved to work with Jersey Telecom and the library to offer courses using devices such as tablets.
The charity's chair, Sarah Ferguson, a senator in the States of Jersey, said they aimed to give over 65s "confidence" in using the technology.
Burst water main closes road
Rob England
BBC News Online
Ville Baudu has been closed in the Vale due to a burst water main, the States has said.
Committee prioritises energy and sea wall repairs for 2018
BBC Radio Guernsey
Energy policy and looking at the sea walls at Fermain and L'Ancresse are among the pressing priorities for Guernsey's Committee for Environment and Infrastructure in 2018, a deputy has said.
President, Deputy Barry Brehaut said he wanted the committee to think "longer term" about renewable energy such as offshore wind, which he said was "doable".
He added politicians also needed to "sort out" the sea walls in the new year which "look terrible at the moment".
Condor Rapide revised times released
Rob England
BBC News Online
Condor Ferries has said the delayed Rapide set off at about 09:36 from St Malo.
It is expected to arrive in Jersey at 10:00.
You can check the latest Condor sailing updates here.
Archaeologists to revisit Alderney dig site in 2018
BBC Radio Guernsey
An electricity trench in Alderney where human bones were discovered earlier this year will be excavated further in 2018.
Archaeologists believe a section of land by Longis Bay could house important evidence of a late Iron Age and Roman settlement.
One of the finds from the dig included a "rare" 1st Century urn, which archaeologists believe implies there were people of some wealth in Alderney at the time of the burial.
Icy start, turning cold and clear
BBC Weather
It'll be an icy start for many in the Channel Islands, with bright skies. Most places will stay cold and clear through the day.
It will cloud over from the west this evening with some rain and strengthening winds arriving later.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Condor Rapide delayed
Rob England
BBC News Online
Condor Ferries has said the Rapide service from St Malo to Jersey, due to depart at 08:00, has been delayed because of "technical issues".
Whilst being checked this morning, the vessel developed an issue with its "port side manoeuvring", a spokesman said.
An update is expected soon.
Police appeal for missing man in Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police have launched an appeal for a man who went missing in the St Helier area on Christmas Eve.
Andrew Johnstone, 38, is described as being about 5ft 8 inches (1.7m) tall.
Condor services could be disrupted
BBC Radio Jersey
Condor Ferries has warned passengers services could be disrupted on Friday and Saturday due to stormy conditions.
The current weather forecast is predicting wind speeds reaching almost 60mph (95kph).
On Wednesday, the company advised passengers who were booked on the Liberation and the Rapide over the weekend to move to a sailing today instead.
The company's Executive Director, Alicia Andrews, said staff have been trying to contact all passengers affected.
You can see the latest updates from Condor here.
Education model to be debated
BBC Radio Guernsey
Proposals for a two-school model system of education in Guernsey include one school for 11-18 year olds across two sites.
The proposals have been drafted by four deputies looking at an alternative to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture's three-school model.
Under the two-school model plan, each site would have up to 225 sixth form students.
The four deputies behind the proposals say class sizes will be the same as in the three-school model.
The plans also include provision for the College of Further Education to continue offering the schooling it already does, as a single, integrated organisation. It would work with the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies and the Guernsey Training Agency as soon as possible, and form a partnership with a UK university to become University College Guernsey.
The plans will be debated at next month's States meeting.
Early Christmas morning fireworks anger neighbours
Jersey Evening Post
An unofficial fireworks display in Jersey in the early hours of Christmas morning provoked an angry response from residents.
