BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

One of the four Guernsey deputies behind proposals for an alternative two-school model for secondary education in the island says it is still unclear which schools would go if the plans are voted in by States members.

The proposals, which include one school for 11-18-year-olds across two sites, are an alternative to the education committee's favoured three-school model .

An architects report found La Mare De Carteret and St Sampson's High to be the obvious candidates for development, but Deputy Matt Fallaize said no decision has been made.

