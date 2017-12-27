BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
- High winds cancel Condor services
- Airport delays across the Channel Islands
- Cafe broken into on Christmas Eve
- Alternative plans for secondary education published
- New hospital facilities hope to reduce number of visits
- Updates on Wednesday 27 December 2017
A chilly night ahead, with a few showers
BBC Weather
A chilly night is forecast across the Channel Islands with a few showers continuing overnight.
Winds will be westerly and moderate.
Minimum Temperature: 4C (39F)
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Inter-island seaplane service from spring?
Jersey Evening Post
An inter-island seaplane service carrying Islanders between St Helier and St Peter Port could be operational next spring.
Trees in 'dangerous position' near road
BBC Radio Jersey
Police have closed Le Mont des Vignes in St Peter, Jersey, after trees were found to be leaning towards the road in a "dangerous position".
Officers said the road would remain closed until at least tomorrow.
Two-school model education - what would it look like?
Ollie Guillou
BBC Radio Guernsey
Plans to run secondary education in Guernsey from two schools have been published today.
They were drafted by four Deputies looking at an alternative to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture's three school model.
The four deputies behind the report are Matt Fallaize, Richard Graham, Rhian Tooley and Mark Dorey.
Here is an outline of what the model might look like:
Two-school model
Further/Higher education
In this plan, deputies say, the College of Further Education would continue offering the services it already does, as a single, integrated organisation.
But it would also be an objective of the College to integrate with the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies and the Guernsey Training Agency as soon as possible, and to form a partnership with a UK university to become University College Guernsey.
Food banks to be part of the norm, says church leader
Jersey Evening Post
Food banks will soon become ‘part of the norm’ in Jersey, according to a Reverend who runs one of the services in the Island.
No national papers in Guernsey today
Rob England
BBC News Online
If you are wondering why there are no national papers on sale in Guernsey today, the boat bringing them over from Jersey was cancelled.
The Channel Chieftain Five has experienced problems travelling between the islands in December, and this morning was no exception.
Earlier this month crew members filmed the 14m(45ft) catamaran battling huge swells on its way to Guernsey.
Salvation Army and helpers put on lunch for 74
Guernsey Press
The Salvation Army provided a Christmas lunch for 74 islanders this year.
'Small village' takes shape
Rob England
BBC News Online
The first phase of work to turn waste ground at the back of Le Murier School in St Sampson's, Guernsey, into a small village is almost complete.
An existing granite building has been refurbished into a 'village hall' where pupils can practise vital life skills like cooking.
The school says the second phase of work to build four log cabins for overnight stays will start in February.
Sexual health clinic treating Islanders in their seventies
Jersey Evening Post
Viagra, the internet and the fact that people are living longer have contributed to one of the Island’s sexual health clinics treating more ‘mature’ people, a clinical nurse specialist has said.
Postponed Boxing Day walk to go ahead
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Alderney’s "most popular annual walk," the Boxing Day walk, has been rescheduled for New Year's Eve after it had to be postponed due to bad weather.
Alderney Wildlife Trust said it will start at its centre on Victoria Street from 14:30 on Sunday.
The route is about 3 miles long and will finish with mulled wine and homemade mince pies and a screening of the Alderney War Years film, with limited space.
Update: Ferry services cancelled and 'under review'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Sark shipping has cancelled services today due to poor weather conditions, and Condor Ferries has advised travellers booked on the Rapide and Liberation on Friday and Saturday that services are subject to review.
Tomorrow's timetable for Condor's high speed services is as follows:
The Liberation's Poole to Guernsey sailing with depart at 09:15, arriving at 12:15.
This service will then depart Guernsey at 12:45, arriving in Jersey at 13:45 before turning back to Guernsey at 14:45.
The Liberation is then due to depart from Poole at 16:25 - arriving at 19:25.
Meanwhile, the Rapide sailing from St Malo to Jersey will go ahead at 08:00, returning to Jersey by 11:25.
Prison’s drone detection system is all jammed up
Guernsey Press
The prison’s much-vaunted drone defence system cannot be used fully yet, governor David Matthews has admitted.
Airport delays across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Guernsey Airport:
The 08:50 and 10:40 Aurigny services from Alderney have been cancelled.
Flybe's 09:15 flight from Southampton is due in at 13:00.
The service to Jersey due to leave at 08:10 is now expected to depart at 13:45.
Jersey Airport:
The 08:30 flight from Guernsey has been delayed until 15:05 for "operational reasons".
The 10:30 from London City is also delayed by a few hours, and is expected in Jersey at 13:30.
Weather not so swell for Polar Bear swim
Guernsey Press
Brave islanders took to the chilly waters of the bathing pools at La Vallette on Christmas Day morning for the Guernsey Swimming Club’s Polar Bear Swim.
Ambulances deployed in Guernsey over Christmas
BBC Radio Guernsey
St John Ambulance Guernsey has released figures for the number of incidents attended over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Guernsey's Marine Ambulance was dispatched twice. On Christmas Day the Flying Christine III was sent to Brecqhou to collect a patient and on Boxing Day the boat was requested by the Sark doctor to transfer a patient for treatment in Guernsey.
A volunteer skipper and engineers crewed the vessels and a paramedic and technician were also on board for both crossings.
The land ambulance service attended 25 incidents over the 24 hour period.
A spokesman said the calls were "a mix of falls and medical cases, including some sudden severe illness".
Emergency services also responded to a single car road traffic collision on Bulwer Avenue.
Licence next for seaplane service
Guernsey Press
An application for an air transport licence to operate a seaplane service in Guernsey has been received by the Transport Licensing Authority.
States to deliver on disability strategy obligations despite delay
BBC Radio Guernsey
Implementing Guernsey's Disability and Inclusion Strategy is a top priority for Employment and Social Security in 2018.
The committee was due to release outline plans for the strategy - which was approved by the States in 2013 - in November but did not meet the deadline.
Committee President Deputy Michelle Le Clerc said she was "disappointed" by the lack of progress in 2017, but work was already underway to make sure it gets done.
St Helier residents to decide how to spend £600k windfall
Jersey Evening Post
St Helier residents are due to be asked how they would like to spend a £600,000 windfall at a ratepayers’ meeting at the end of next month.
Jersey passports to change with British version for Brexit
Rob England
BBC News Online
Passport changes which will come into effect when the UK leaves in EU in March 2019 will also affect Jersey passports, according to the States.
A spokesman said: "The Jersey Passport Office have been working with their colleagues in the UK to ensure that Jersey passports will be aligned to the British passport and are reassuring passport holders that they do not need to take any action before the renewal date in their current document."
The Jersey variant passports give the same status to holders of the British version.
British passports will change from burgundy to blue after Britain leaves the EU, the Home Office has said.
Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said he was "delighted" to return to the "iconic" blue and gold design which came into use almost 100 years ago.
The new passports will be issued to those renewing or applying for a passport from October 2019.
Poor weather conditions cancel Condor services today
Rob England
BBC News Online
Fast ferry services to and from the Channel Islands today have been cancelled during strong winds and rough seas.
Jersey's Met Office have predicted winds could reach up to gale force eight or nine today.
Condor Ferries said the Liberation service between Poole, Guernsey and Jersey and the Rapide service to St Malo will not run.
The Commodore Clipper overnight service is still running.
A spokesman said the conditions were "outside safe and legal operating limits" for the ferries to run.
Sark Shipping services will sail from Guernsey to Sark tomorrow at 12:00, with the 13:00 service "subject to weather improving".
Jersey's Gunsite Cafe broken into on Christmas Eve
Rob England
BBC News Online
Money was stolen from the Gunsite Cafe in St Peter at a break in on Christmas Eve, police have said.
Officers said it happened some time between 05:00 and 05:30.
The Cafe was entered through a window, and the till was "wedged open", with about £130 taken.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
BreakingAlternative plans for secondary education published
BBC Radio Guernsey
Plans have been published for an alternative model for the future of secondary and post-16 education in the island, according to Deputy Gavin St Pier.
The four deputies behind the plans, put forward as an alternative to the education committee's proposals, announced the release date for their report last week.
'Don't dump recycling'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Islanders are being asked not to leave their recycling at bring banks this week if they find them full.
The Waste Prevention and Recycling team are asking those wanting to get rid of glass or larger items of cardboard and polystyrene to take it back home and try again later.
New hospital facilities hope to reduce number of visits
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's new hospital planners hope a development on the site will house outpatients services under one roof.
It is hoped having everything in one place will reduce the number of visits.
The new facility at Westaway Court in Elizabeth Place currently houses the junior doctors accommodation, but they will soon be moved to the former Limes Nursing Home.
If planning permission is approved, the current building will be demolished and a new one built to house most of the outpatients services for the hospital - including the pathology lab, the cardiology department and physiotherapy services.
It is expected between 30 and 40 patients will visit the building every hour, with around 60,000 visits a year.
Local residents have been told that demolition should take three to four months, and it is hoped construction will start by next summer.
It is hoped the building will be completed by 2024.
Rain clearing, then sunshine and showers
BBC Weather
Early cloud and rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers.
It will be cold in strong northerly winds, and gales are likely on north coastal areas.
Maximum temperature: 7C (45F)
