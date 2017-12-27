BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Plans to run secondary education in Guernsey from two schools have been published today.

They were drafted by four Deputies looking at an alternative to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture's three school model .

The four deputies behind the report are Matt Fallaize, Richard Graham, Rhian Tooley and Mark Dorey.

Here is an outline of what the model might look like:

Two-school model

One 11-18 school operating across two sites.

Each site would have between 9-10 classes per year group.

Space for 225 sixth form students across both sites

Class sizes would average 10 but would not exceed 24, which is supposed to be in line with the class sizes at the UK's best comprehensive schools.

Further/Higher education

In this plan, deputies say, the College of Further Education would continue offering the services it already does, as a single, integrated organisation.

But it would also be an objective of the College to integrate with the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies and the Guernsey Training Agency as soon as possible, and to form a partnership with a UK university to become University College Guernsey.