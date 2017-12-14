BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
- Aurigny pilots 'lost control' of Manchester flight
- Gale force winds and thunderstorm warnings
- Politicians narrowly vote in favour of scrapping planned fixed waste charges for Guernsey households
- Guernsey tax laws: 'I feel like a lesser human'
- Jersey will put itself £275m in debt to build its new hospital
- 'Severe' winds reached gale force nine overnight
- Updates on Thursday 14 December 2017
Live Reporting
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Green waste charges to treble
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
The cost of disposing green waste for professional gardeners and tree surgeons will increase by three times in Jersey next year.
The Infrastructure Department says it won't subsidise the service further.
Companies who need to take grass cuttings, old bushes or tree branches to the dump at La Colette currently pay £20.35 per tonne.
But contractors will have to pay £63 per tonne from 2018.
The change is designed to take the cost burden off taxpayers and put it on to companies using the dump, the department said.
Travel: Guernsey commuter road to stay shut
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Drivers are being warned to expect further delays around St Peter Port on Friday, as work on Doyle Road continues.
It was closed for emergency electricity cable repair work on Thursday morning, leading to significant delays.
The States say the closure will still be in place on Friday, and is warning drivers with no choice but to travel nearby to allow much longer for their journey.
Traffic and Highway Services is recommending drivers consider alternative routes and car sharing where possible.
More Jersey youngsters volunteering, survey shows
BBC Radio Jersey
Young people in Jersey are more likely to do some form of voluntary work than they were four years ago, recent data shows.
The latest Opinions and Lifestyle Survey shows that just under half of 16 to 34 year olds have volunteered in the past year.
In 2013, only around a third said they had given their time for free.
Overall, the majority of islanders, 55%, had not volunteered during the past 12 months.
Health minister confident hospital plans will get go-ahead
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's health minister says he will be "very disappointed" if an independent planning inspector recommends significant changes to plans for the new hospital.
The inspector's report is expected soon, but Senator Andrew Green says he is confident there will be no problems getting planning permission for the £466m facility.
"There is a hospital on the site at the present, so I don't think the location would be a problem."
He says the inspector could stop the development going ahead until certain criteria are met, or grant permission but insist on certain measures being in place.
On Wednesday,States members agreed to borrow £275m to pay for the new health facility, with the rest of the money to come from the rainy day fund.
BreakingMove to bin 'regressive' waste charges succeeds
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Politicians have narrowly voted in favour of scrapping a planned fixed waste charge for Guernsey households.
Members supported Deputy Peter Roffey's amendment by 21-18, but the overall waste plans including charges could be altered again this afternoon.
The move was motivated by what Deputy Roffey called "regressive" charges that would "hit the poor so much harder than the well off".
Three committees will now be forced to consider other methods of financing part of the waste strategy.
Tax rules 'still discriminating against married women'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A married Guernsey woman is calling for a deadline to be set for changes to laws which mean wives need their husband's permission to deal with their own tax affairs.
The island's regulations mean the husband is treated as the taxpayer and his wife's income is regarded as his own for tax purposes.
The States said its 2018 budget acknowledged this approach was no longer appropriate and a system of independent taxation was a policy priority.
The changes could come in 2019, but Jenny Murphy is calling for clarity on when the change to the law, which she says make her and others feel like "a lesser human", will happen.
Tuesday's delayed mail 'will be delivered tomorrow'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Post says mail delayed earlier this week is expected to arrive in the island today, and will make it to islanders by tomorrow.
There was a delay in today's mail plane arriving, and the national newspapers didn't arrive after poor weather forced the boat carrying them from Jersey to cancel.
Rainbow spotted in St Aubin's Bay
Political speak: What are your favourite States' utterings?
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Following proceedings in Guernsey and Jersey's parliaments is not always the easiest, that's why we've got specialists here at the BBC.
Sometimes the language used by politicians is not always the easiest to understand, something pointed out by one of our listeners following this morning's States debate.
What's the best word you've heard in a Guernsey or Jersey States debate?
Get in touch.
Burst water main forces closure of St Saviour road
P&R chief hopes island will be removed from blacklists
Guernsey Press
It is hoped Guernsey will now be removed from "outdated and inconsistent" tax blacklists in Portugal and Lithuania, Deputy Gavin St Pier has said.
Jersey road re-opens after motorcycle crash
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
One of the main roads through St Helier has now re-opened after a crash which saw a 33-year-old man taken to hospital earlier this morning.
Police closed the Route du Fort in St Saviour after attending the crash near St Luke’s Church at 08:22.
The man came off his silver Honda motorbike and was taken to hospital, police said.
Weather: Hail and blustery showers expected
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be a cloudy and damp day with frequent blustery showers.
Expect hail, strong winds and possibly some thunder.
Dead puffin is found on coast
Jersey Evening Post
Islanders are being encouraged to look out for dead and injured seabirds on Jersey’s coastline after a dead puffin was found this week.
Diversions in place after St Helier crash
BBC Radio Jersey
Police are warning drivers to avoid Route du Fort in St Saviour, opposite St Luke's Church, after a rush hour crash closed the road.
Drivers heading into town will have to turn down Beach Road and if you are coming out of town you will have to turn left or right at the lights by Howard Davis Park.
The crash happened at about 08:30 and has caused tailbacks in the area.
Jersey can afford independent lifeboat, senator says
BBC Radio Jersey
A senior Jersey politician says the island raises enough money each year to be able to fund its own independent lifeboat service.
The RNLI plans to train a new crew for its all-weather lifeboat in St Helier following a dispute earlier this year.
Senator Sarah Ferguson is a member of the Jersey Independent Lifeboat Committee, which was set up in November after former members of the St Helier RNLI crew said they wanted to run their own vessel.
She is due to present a petition - which campaigners say has already been signed by more than 7,000 people - to the States in January.
Senator Ferguson says it is not unheard of for a coastal community to have an independent lifeboat.
Christmas market cancelled because of stormy weather
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Norman-French Christmas market due to open in St Helier today has been cancelled because of stormy weather.
Vendors due to travel on the Condor Ferry from St Malo are stranded in France because Condor has cancelled its service.
Organisers said they hoped the market would open on Friday, but were waiting on the ferry provider to confirm the crossings were going ahead.
BreakingCrash in St Helier closes Route du Fort
Rob England
BBC News Online
One of the main roads through St Helier has been closed in both directions after a crash, according to police.
No details have been released on the number of vehicles involved, or any injuries.
More to follow.
Laws to clamp down on mouldy rented homes approved
BBC Radio Jersey
Rented properties in Jersey will have to meet minimum standards in future, after the introduction of a new law.
The States approved the regulations, which will force landlords to resolve issues with their properties such as mould.
Some landlords have warned the law could increase rents or even mean some properties being withdrawn from the market.
Robert Weston, president of the Jersey Landlords Association, said there was "very little evidence" of "any real need" for the new law.
The law is based on the UK's Housing Act 2004.
Boat cancelled - no national papers for Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
The vessel which brings national newspapers to Guernsey from Jersey has been cancelled due to bad weather conditions.
Gale force winds and thunderstorm warnings are in place.
A spokesman for the crew of the Channel Chieftain Five, a 46ft (14m) catamaran, also said the tidal flow was not in their favour and the safety of the crew and boat was "very important".
"We apologise for any inconvenience to our customers and hope to resume in the morning," he added.
On Monday, the vessel was one of only a few to brave the waters. You can watch the crews choppy journey here.
Gale force winds and thunderstorm warnings
A thunderstorm warning for the Channel Islands has been released by Jersey's Met Department - and a gale warning from last night remains in place.
Condor service cancelled due to weather
Rob England
BBC News Online
An afternoon sailing of the Condor Rapide between St Malo and Jersey has been cancelled due to the weather.
A Condor spokesman said the conditions were "outside the safe operating limit" for the company's high-speed craft, and today's 13:00 sailing from France would be cancelled.
In addition, Condor said services could be disrupted on Friday - and are due to update customers by 11:00 today.
Feeling cold, with gales and showers
BBC Weather
It will feel cold today and very windy throughout, with gales around the coast.
Frequent and often heavy, blustery showers are likely, with hail and thunder mixed in.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'Severe' winds reached gale force nine overnight
Aurigny pilots 'lost control' of Manchester flight
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
An investigation into an Aurigny flight which saw pilots temporarily lose control of their aircraft found the crew didn't fully follow procedures.
The incident happened when ice built up on G-COBO aircraft during an evening flight to Manchester on 21 December 2016.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found "control of the aircraft was lost with extreme roll and pitch".
The report said there was an "incomplete use of the appropriate checklists" by crew members.
The incident was a result of a combination of icing, unsuitable speed, and a change of mode after to allow the aircraft to initiate a turn, the report found.
Control of the aircraft was regained shortly after, and it returned safely to Guernsey.
No safety recommendations were made by the AAIB but it did note Aurigny and the manufacturer have taken several safety actions since the incident, including altering the aircraft's checklist and operating manuals.
Aurigny said it carried out an immediate review and introduced additional procedures and robust safeguards going "above and beyond" the industry standard.
The aircraft was involved in another incident in March 2016 on the Manchester route, with the AAIB finding poor decision-making by a pilot led to the flight having to divert.
Google certification a first for island
Guernsey Press
A lecturer at the College of Further Education has become Guernsey’s first Google-certified trainer.
First Tower store may win reprieve
Jersey Evening Post
A fight by First Tower residents to save a convenience store from closure has led to the competition watchdog reconsidering its recommendation that it has to close.
States agree to hospital plans
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Jersey will put itself £275m in debt to build its new hospital.
States members finally agreed a funding plan for the project, which will also see them using nearly £200m of the rainy day fund.
After many delays and discussions, members sided with ministers that said patients shouldn't wait any longer to have a new hospital. Some argued that there should be more investigations, while others said it was foolish to approve a scheme which didn't even have planning permission yet.
But after a long debate, members voted to sign off the plan, by 30 votes to 16.
It means the hospital will be built on the existing site despite some concerns about the disruption that could cause.
Guernsey tax laws: 'I feel like a lesser human'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey woman is calling for changes to laws which mean wives need their husband's permission to deal with their tax affairs.
The island's regulations mean the husband is treated as the taxpayer, and a wife's income is regarded as his own for tax purposes.
Jenny Murphy is calling for change and says the laws make her feel like "a lesser human".
The States says a married woman can request separate assessment if she wants to complete her own tax return and keep her tax affairs separate.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.