BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

The cost of disposing green waste for professional gardeners and tree surgeons will increase by three times in Jersey next year.

The Infrastructure Department says it won't subsidise the service further.

Companies who need to take grass cuttings, old bushes or tree branches to the dump at La Colette currently pay £20.35 per tonne.

But contractors will have to pay £63 per tonne from 2018.

The change is designed to take the cost burden off taxpayers and put it on to companies using the dump, the department said.